Kevin Thomas Jr. and Snow Racing Part Ways

(June 2, 2022) — Kevin Thomas Jr. announced on Thursday that he has parted ways with car owner Clayton Snow after two months on the All Star Circuit of Champions tour.. Thomas, who is transitioning over to full time winged sprint car racing after focusing on non-wing sprint cars most of his career, has one top five finish on Waynesfield Raceway Park with a 4th place finish and two top ten finishes this season.

Thomas stated in a press release that he is is now seeking new opportunities to continue his full-time winged racing aspirations.