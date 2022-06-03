Inaugural POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint Showcase at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/2/22) Emerging as a leading sprint-car destination in the Midwest, Lake Ozark Speedway will proudly premier the POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League for the weekend event of the season and divisional showcase slated for June 10-11 in the LOS 410 Nationals: Wing & Non-Wing.

Classes scheduled for competition at Lake Ozark Speedway for the 410 Nationals: Wing & Non-Wing include the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Sprint Series, as well as the POWRi RaceSaver Sprints for an all open-wheel agenda.

Friday, June 10 & Saturday, June 11 Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Payout for the Inaugural POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League Showcase at Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday, June 10th will be 1. $4,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $900, 5. $850, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $575, 12. $550, 13. $525, 14. $500, 15-22: $400.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Payout for the POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, June 11th will be 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-20:$500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

More track details such as season schedules, press releases, and driver profiles can be found online at www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.