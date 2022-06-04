Westfall Wins Opening Night of the Full Throttle Nationals With BOSS

By T.J. Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (June 3, 2022) — Matt Westfall kicked off the Full Throttle Nationals weekend at I-96 Speedway in victory lane with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints. Westfall, from Pleasant Hill, Ohio, moved up from sixth starting position to pass Issac Chapple for the lead on lap 11 and drove away for the victory.

The win was Westfall’s first of the 2022 season driving the Ray Marshall Motorsports entry scoring the $2,500 top prize.

Lee Underwood and Chapple started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Chapple drove to the lead while Dustin Daggett moved into second position around Underwood on the second lap. By the third lap Westfall was already up to third position from sixth starting spot on lap three. One lap later Westfall moved around Daggett to take over the second spot and set out after Chapple for the lead.

Chapple was able to hold Westfall at bay until lap 12 when he took the lead. One lap later the caution appeared, but Westfall was undaunted pulling away from the field after the restart. Ricky Lewis made his presence felt after the caution after starting in position to dive into second place on lap 15.

Even slower traffic couldn’t slow down Westfall as he drove to victory over Lewis, Chapple, Steve Irwin from 9th starting position, and Keith Sheffer, II.

Daggett, Chapple, and Bibent were fastest in their qualifying groups. Sheffer, Underwood, and Westfall won the heat race events. During the first heat race Brad Greenup was involved in a flip off of turns three and four. Greenup was awake and communicating with the safety crew, but was transported to a local area hospital.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Full Throttle Nationals

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, June 3, 2022

Qualifying

1. 85-Dustin Daggett, 16.676[2]

2. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 16.796[9]

3. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 16.831[4]

4. 53-Steve Little, 16.899[6]

5. 4B-Brad Greenup, 17.502[1]

6. 26-Ian Hunter, 17.628[5]

7. 25-Max Frank, 17.637[3]

8. 5X-Trent Musk, 18.415[8]

DNS: 4G-Kent Gardner, 18.415

Qualifying 2

1. 52-Isaac Chapple, 16.320[5]

2. 41-Rick Lewis, 16.570[3]

3. 14-Chad Wilson, 17.284[1]

4. 24-Lee Underwood, 17.305[4]

5. 31-Mike Astrauskas, 17.599[6]

6. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 17.940[8]

7. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin, 18.097[7]

8. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 18.686[2]

Qualifying 3

1. 10-Saban Bibent, 15.875[8]

2. 76-JJ Hughes, 16.040[6]

3. 33M-Matt Westfall, 16.183[1]

4. 0-Steve Irwin, 16.634[2]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti, 17.030[4]

6. 73-Blake Vermillion, 17.064[7]

7. 34-Parker Frederickson, 17.361[5]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 17.933[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[2]

2. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[3]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

4. 26-Ian Hunter[6]

5. 25-Max Frank[7]

6. 5X-Trent Musk[8]

7. 4G-Kent Gardner[9]

8. 4B-Brad Greenup[5]

9. 53-Steve Little[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Lee Underwood[1]

2. 41-Rick Lewis[3]

3. 14-Chad Wilson[2]

4. 52-Isaac Chapple[4]

5. 31-Mike Astrauskas[5]

6. 49-Brian Ruhlman[6]

7. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[7]

8. 33F-Jason Ferguson[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33M-Matt Westfall[2]

2. 0-Steve Irwin[1]

3. 76-JJ Hughes[3]

4. 10-Saban Bibent[4]

5. 34-Parker Frederickson[7]

6. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]

7. 73-Blake Vermillion[6]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach[8]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 33M-Matt Westfall[6]

2. 41-Rick Lewis[8]

3. 52-Isaac Chapple[2]

4. 0-Steve Irwin[9]

5. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]

6. 10-Saban Bibent[4]

7. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

8. 34-Parker Frederickson[15]

9. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[7]

10. 24-Lee Underwood[1]

11. 76-JJ Hughes[11]

12. 28-Shawn Valenti[18]

13. 53-Steve Little[24]

14. 49-Brian Ruhlman[17]

15. 73-Blake Vermillion[21]

16. 25-Max Frank[13]

17. 14-Chad Wilson[10]

18. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[20]

19. 31-Mike Astrauskas[14]

20. 26-Ian Hunter[12]

21. 10S-Jay Steinebach[23]

22. 33F-Jason Ferguson[22]

23. 4G-Kent Gardner[19]

24. 5X-Trent Musk[16]