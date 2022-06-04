Zeb Wise scores first Tezos All Star victory of 2022 in exciting fashion at Attica Raceway Park

From Tyler Altmeyer

ATTICA, Ohio (June 3, 2022) — It may have taken Zeb Wise until June to score his first Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of the 2022 season, but to those in attendance at Attica Raceway Park, the victory was well worth the wait, as the youngster out of Angola, Indiana, put fans on their feet Friday night at the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing,” outdueling Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason in all-out slider fest for a $6,000 payday.

The victory, the third of Zeb’s All Star career and his second at the Attica venue, was accomplished from the pole position, leading the first 17 laps before surrendering the top spot to Eliason. Elbows deep in traffic, the pair commenced their slidejob exchanges on lap 20 beginning with Wise sliding Eliason for the lead at the exit of turn four. Wasting little time, Eliason returned the favor immediately, getting by Wise in the exact same manner on lap 21.

Not willing to give up, Wise maintained his momentum and quickly set the stage for another slider, again using the bottom to turn three and four to drive up and in front of Eliason on lap 22. A few circuits later on lap 26, Eliason tried another slider on Wise, but the young Hoosier held tight and kept the No. 26 behind him. From that point forward, it was smooth sailing for the third-year All Star, utilizing a late race red on lap 32 to rid the surface of slower cars and dirty air.

Cory Eiason would hold on to finish second, followed by Hunter Schuerenberg, Justin Peck, and Tyler Courtney.

“How about that race…that was awesome,” Zeb Wise explained. “Man what a race. There in lapped traffic it was so hard to tell where to be. I felt like I was going to slow on the bottom. I tried the top one time and I saw Cory on the bottom. The way the lapped cars were running it was so hard for me to stay behind them but that was the best thing I could have done. Man I can’t say enough about these guys. We’ve kind of had a rough year and struggled a little bit. Wayne, my dad, Conner, Derek…everyone that puts their hearts and souls in this team has got us back where we belong at Attica. Hopefully we can carry this into speedweek…we’ve got a really good package right now,”

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, June 3, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 11-Parker Price Miller, 12.464[1]

2. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.632[25]

3. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 12.638[9]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.689[30]

5. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.702[26]

6. 4-Cap Henry, 12.742[22]

7. 49X-Ian Madsen, 12.746[2]

8. 18-Cole Macedo, 12.761[14]

9. 13-Justin Peck, 12.772[35]

10. 23-Chris Andrews, 12.817[34]

11. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.830[38]

12. 8-Zach Ames, 12.851[5]

13. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.867[13]

14. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.916[11]

15. 7-Scott Bogucki, 12.957[12]

16. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.981[8]

17. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.028[37]

18. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.036[24]

19. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.066[17]

20. 5-Byron Reed, 13.071[33]

21. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.087[4]

22. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.099[19]

23. 19-Chris Windom, 13.106[6]

24. 70-Henry Malcuit, 13.194[28]

25. 49I-John Ivy, 13.208[21]

26. 16-DJ Foos, 13.217[36]

27. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.258[27]

28. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.266[7]

29. 11N-Paul McMahan, 13.271[18]

30. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.274[3]

31. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.294[20]

32. 17-Carson Short, 13.296[29]

33. 12-Kyle Capodice, 13.427[15]

34. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.733[32]

35. 20-Danial Burkhart, 13.902[16]

36. 25-Chris Myers, 13.979[31]

37. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.130[23]

38. 28M-Connor Morrell, 15.010[10]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

2. 49X-Ian Madsen[2]

3. 28-Brandon Spithaler[1]

4. 8-Zach Ames[3]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

6. 19-Chris Windom[7]

7. 33W-Caleb Griffith[8]

8. 97-Greg Wilson[6]

9. 2L-Landon Lalonde[9]

10. 28M-Connor Morrell[10]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[6]

6. 7-Scott Bogucki[3]

7. 11N-Paul McMahan[7]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[9]

9. 20-Danial Burkhart[10]

10. 101-Lachlan McHugh[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

3. 4-Cap Henry[2]

4. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

5. 70-Henry Malcuit[5]

6. 49I-John Ivy[6]

7. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

8. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

9. 17-Carson Short[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]

3. 13-Justin Peck[1]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

5. 16-DJ Foos[7]

6. 5-Byron Reed[6]

7. 99-Skylar Gee[5]

8. 25-Chris Myers[9]

9. 23-Chris Andrews[2]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

4. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

5. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

6. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[3]

2. 23-Chris Andrews[1]

3. 97-Greg Wilson[10]

4. 7-Scott Bogucki[2]

5. 19-Chris Windom[4]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

7. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[11]

9. 11N-Paul McMahan[9]

10. 2L-Landon Lalonde[14]

11. 49I-John Ivy[5]

12. 17-Carson Short[15]

13. 28M-Connor Morrell[17]

14. 25-Chris Myers[12]

15. 20-Danial Burkhart[16]

16. 75-Jerry Dahms[13]

17. 33W-Caleb Griffith[8]

Tezos A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]

4. 13-Justin Peck[13]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]

6. 4-Cap Henry[12]

7. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

8. 3J-Trey Jacobs[16]

9. 49X-Ian Madsen[7]

10. 5T-Travis Philo[17]

11. 97-Greg Wilson[23]

12. 5-Byron Reed[21]

13. 28-Brandon Spithaler[11]

14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[18]

15. 19-Chris Windom[25]

16. 11-Parker Price Miller[6]

17. 17B-Bill Balog[9]

18. 23-Chris Andrews[22]

19. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

20. 16-DJ Foos[20]

21. 25R-Jordan Ryan[14]

22. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

23. 70-Henry Malcuit[19]

24. 7-Scott Bogucki[24]

25. 8-Zach Ames[15]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.31-Paul Weaver, 13.969

2.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.103

3.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.250

4.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.284

5.26-Jamie Miller, 14.320

6.X-Mike Keegan, 14.320

7.36-Seth Schneider, 14.341

8.19R-Steve Rando, 14.446

9.12F-Matt Foos, 14.453

10.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.475

11.01-Bryan Sebetto, 14.531

12.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.550

13.3V-Chris Verda, 14.615

14.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.649

15.47-Matt Lucius, 14.688

16.5M-Mike Moore, 14.696

17.86-Zack Miller, 14.772

18.5-Kody Brewer, 14.821

19.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.905

20.2-Brenden Torok, 14.921

21.51-Garrett Craine, 14.938

22.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.966

23.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.969

24.63-Randy Ruble, 14.985

25.13S-Drew Siferd, 15.005

26.16-Lee Sommers, 15.199

27.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.297

28.34-Jud Dickerson, 15.419

29.78-Austin Black, 15.429

30.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 15.587

31.86S-Spencer Stineman, 15.641;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

2. 31-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

4. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[6]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[5]

7. 34-Jud Dickerson[8]

8. 13S-Drew Siferd[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[3]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

4. 16-Lee Sommers[7]

5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]

6. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

7. 86S-Spencer Stineman[8]

8. 86-Zack Miller[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

2. X-Mike Keegan[2]

3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]

6. 3V-Chris Verda[6]

7. 3X-Brandon Riehl[7]

8. 51M-Haldon Miller[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[4]

2. 5M-Mike Moore[1]

3. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]

4. 78-Austin Black[6]

5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7]

6. 47-Matt Lucius[2]

7. 2-Brenden Torok[5]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

2. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]

3. 3V-Chris Verda[4]

4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6]

5. 34-Jud Dickerson[5]

6. 51M-Haldon Miller[8]

7. 13S-Drew Siferd[7]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[3]

B-Main #2 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Matt Lucius[4]

2. 86-Zack Miller[7]

3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]

4. 63-Randy Ruble[3]

5. 86S-Spencer Stineman[5]

6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2]

7. 2-Brenden Torok[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[8]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[6]

3. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[11]

5. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]

6. 01-Bryan Sebetto[12]

7. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[13]

9. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[14]

10. 3V-Chris Verda[21]

11. 5-Kody Brewer[17]

12. 19R-Steve Rando[10]

13. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]

14. 47-Matt Lucius[18]

15. X-Mike Keegan[4]

16. 86-Zack Miller[20]

17. 78-Austin Black[16]

18. 3M-Logan Mongeau[22]

19. 5M-Mike Moore[3]

20. 12F-Matt Foos[7]

21. 9R-Logan Riehl[19]

22. 16-Lee Sommers[15]