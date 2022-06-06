Sunday’s World of Outlaws Show at Huset’s Pushed Back to Wednesday, June 22

By Brian Walker

Brandon, SD – June 5, 2022 – Unfortunately, Mother Nature continues to spoil the show at Huset’s Speedway. A severe storm hit the facility earlier this week and now a series of rain showers has postponed the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event on Sunday night.

The race is NOT cancelled, and is now scheduled to run on Wednesday, June 22. The makeup race will be separate from the $100,000-to-win High Bank Nationals, but will serve as a crucial lead-in to the inaugural event on June 23-25 in Brandon, SD.

Fans and drivers are encouraged to hold onto tickets or pit passes already purchased for Sunday’s show, and they will be eligible for use at the Wednesday, August 22 makeup race.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to The Sprint Car Capital of the World next weekend. A doubleheader at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway on Friday & Saturday, June 10-11 will serve as a tune-up for the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals taking place later this summer in August. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or stream every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

