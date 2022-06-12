Brian Brown Beats the Outlaws, Gains 59th Career Win at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 11, 2022) — Brian Brown Scored one for the Knoxville Raceway regulars with a win over the World of Outlaws at Saturday’s Brownells Big Guns Bash. The Grain Valley, Missouri driver tied Terry McCarl’s win total of 59 for third all-time at the famed “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” He earned $10,000 for his win. Clint Garner won for the third time this season, and the 46th time in his career at Knoxville in the 360 class.

Brad Sweet jumped out from his pole position in the 25-lap main event, followed by Brock Zearfoss, Brown, Spencer Bayston and Carson Macedo. Brown gained second from Zearfoss on lap two, while Bayston and Macedo traded the fourth spot.

Sweet was in lapped traffic by the seventh circuit, and Zearfoss’s third place run was curtailed when he suffered a flat right rear tire on lap nine. Sweet chose the inside line on the double-file restart, ahead of Brown, Bayston, Macedo, Donny Schatz and Anthony Macri.

Brown stumbled on the restart, losing second briefly to Bayston, but stormed back and tracked the leader. On lap 15, he entered turn one low and slid in front of Sweet to take the point. The next lap, he was into lapped traffic. Schatz’s good run continued when he passed Macedo for fourth on lap 17.

The final stoppage came with seven to go. Rico Abreu’s right rear contacted Kerry Madsen, who flipped violently in turns one and two. He was uninjured. The incident collected Sheldon Haudenschild, who had to replace his front axle in the work area.

The single-file restart saw Brown pull away to the win ahead of Sweet, Bayston, Schuchart and Macedo. Schuchart, David Gravel, Macri, Aaron Reutzel and Abreu rounded out the top ten. Gravel set the overall quick-time in the 47-car field, and won his heat. Macedo, Sweet and Brown were also heat winners. A scary incident marred heat two. Seven cars were involved in a melee that left only five to finish the heat. Carson McCarl, Austin McCarl, Noah Gass, Landon Hansen and Josh Higday all retired for the night, but no one was injured. Sweet won the Dash, and Madsen claimed the B.

“What a race,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “I felt like I had a car that was able to compete with Brad there. I’ve been having a little issue with my motor not taking off, and it didn’t take off well on that one start. I didn’t want to see that double-file, but my car was so good. It makes so much power and ground speed once I get going. Once we got to traffic…that move when I got to Brad I used a couple of weeks ago, so it pays to run here and race (with the Outlaws). We just beat the Outlaws tonight, and that’s pretty special to our team. Chalk that one on the board for Knoxville!”

“I think the track was getting pretty narrow on the bottom, and I was pretty committed to be down there figuring it out,” said Sweet. “My car wasn’t perfect down there, so I was trying to figure out with my hands and my feet what would work. The top got going and got some momentum, and maybe you could go faster on the bottom one lap. I felt like the top got easy and got a good groove. I knew Brian was going to be up there, so I felt I needed to do a better job of covering up that lane and maybe try to drive by me on the bottom. That’s how races go, they’re fun and they’re chess matches. We weren’t perfect tonight. I just have to get a little better. I feel like we have a good balance to come back in August.”

“It’s my first podium in Knoxville,” said Bayston. “It’s such a special place. I’ve been trying make the A main in Knoxville at the Nationals a lot of years in the past, and now I feel like we’ve got such a good package after tonight. We rolled in the first night and kind of got a balance down and hit all angles. The team did a really good job all weekend.”

Jamie Ball shot out to an early lead in the 18-lap 360 feature, followed by Clint Garner, Brooke Tatnell, Riley Goodno and Chase Randall. Randall gained momentum on the high side and was running third by lap three, while Terry McCarl entered the top five on lap four.

Cam Martin suffered a flat right rear five laps in, slowing things. Garner took the lead on the high side of turn two on the restart, but Ball returned the favor with a slider in turn three on lap seven.

The eighth lap spelled disaster for Ball, who slowed with a flat left rear. Garner assumed the lead, ahead of Randall, Tatnell, McCarl and Kaleb Johnson. McCarl shot into third, while the leader tried to put distance between himself and Randall. A final stoppage came for a stopped Martin, who suffered another flat with seven laps remaining.

Garner coasted to his 46th win here, despite a near miss with a lapped car on the final lap. Randall, McCarl, Tatnell and Johnson followed. Riley Goodno, Nate Mills, Joe Beaver, Skylar Prochaska and Alex Vande Voort completed the top ten. Johnson set quick time, while McCarl, Randall and Martin won the heats.

“It’s been a heck of a week for me, I’ve been home sick all week long,” said Garner in Victory Lane. “The car was great; the track is amazing. I’ve won before with the Outlaws in town, and I love winning when they’re in town. Our expectations tonight were just to get in and out of here and have a good points night. To come out of here with a trophy is going to be a story.”

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel, 15.451[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo, 15.493[18]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne, 15.527[1]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 15.637[11]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri, 15.655[19]

6. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 15.740[10]

7. 19-Brent Marks, 15.762[16]

8. 83JR-Kerry Madsen, 15.788[22]

9. 09-Matt Juhl, 15.794[12]

10. 88-Austin McCarl, 15.879[24]

11. 25-JJ Hickle, 15.881[17]

12. 27-Carson McCarl, 15.959[21]

13. 2KS-Tasker Phillips, 16.008[9]

14. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.033[20]

15. 12-Tyler Drueke, 16.048[3]

16. 20G-Noah Gass, 16.049[5]

17. 6-Bill Rose, 16.080[4]

18. 14-Josh Higday, 16.093[8]

19. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 16.103[7]

20. 7W-Dustin Selvage, 16.116[6]

21. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 16.221[23]

22. 76-Nathan Mills, 16.223[14]

23. 44-Chris Martin, 16.398[13]

24. 9H-Landon Hansen, 16.814[15]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet, 15.707[1]

2. 21-Brian Brown, 15.717[20]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 15.774[12]

4. 5-Spencer Bayston, 15.782[23]

5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 15.785[16]

6. 2J-Lynton Jeffrey, 15.793[6]

7. 15-Donny Schatz, 15.794[21]

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 15.809[19]

9. 24-Rico Abreu, 15.823[8]

10. 1A-Jacob Allen, 15.830[10]

11. 20-AJ Moeller, 15.870[14]

12. 83-James McFadden, 15.878[17]

13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.887[2]

14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 15.989[22]

15. 70-Sammy Swindell, 15.994[15]

16. 55T-McKenna Haase, 16.056[13]

17. 2M-Davey Heskin, 16.072[9]

18. 22-Riley Goodno, 16.083[3]

19. 7S-Robbie Price, 16.083[18]

20. 7-Justin Henderson, 16.088[5]

21. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 16.144[4]

22. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 16.160[11]

23. 5T-Presley Truedson, 16.203[7]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]

4. 19-Brent Marks[4]

5. 09-Matt Juhl[5]

6. 25-JJ Hickle[6]

7. 2KS-Tasker Phillips[7]

8. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[11]

9. 12-Tyler Drueke[8]

10. 11K-Kraig Kinser[10]

11. 44-Chris Martin[12]

12. 6-Bill Rose[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

3. 8-Aaron Reutzel[3]

4. 7W-Dustin Selvage[10]

5. 76-Nathan Mills[11]

6. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[4]

7. 88-Austin McCarl[5]

8. 27-Carson McCarl[6]

9. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[7]

10. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

11. 14-Josh Higday[9]

12. 9H-Landon Hansen[12]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

7. 70-Sammy Swindell[8]

8. 20-AJ Moeller[6]

9. 2M-Davey Heskin[9]

10. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[11]

11. 5T-Presley Truedson[12]

12. 22-Riley Goodno[10]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[1]

2. 5-Spencer Bayston[2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

4. 2J-Lynton Jeffrey[3]

5. 83-James McFadden[6]

6. 1A-Jacob Allen[5]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]

8. 7-Justin Henderson[10]

9. 7S-Robbie Price[9]

10. 55T-McKenna Haase[8]

11. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[11]

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (6 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[1]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]

4. 21-Brian Brown[3]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

7. 2-David Gravel[2]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[8]

3. 1A-Jacob Allen[2]

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

5. 25-JJ Hickle[3]

6. 70-Sammy Swindell[6]

7. 11K-Kraig Kinser[17]

8. 7S-Robbie Price[16]

9. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[9]

10. 2KS-Tasker Phillips[5]

11. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[18]

12. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[22]

13. 7-Justin Henderson[12]

14. 20-AJ Moeller[10]

15. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[15]

16. 44-Chris Martin[20]

17. 22-Riley Goodno[24]

18. 12-Tyler Drueke[13]

19. 55T-McKenna Haase[19]

20. 6-Bill Rose[23]

21. 2M-Davey Heskin[14]

22. 5T-Presley Truedson[21]

DNS: 20G-Noah Gass

DNS: 9H-Landon Hansen

DNS: 14-Josh Higday

DNS: 88-Austin McCarl

DNS: 27-Carson McCarl

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[4]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[10]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[12]

7. 2-David Gravel[7]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]

9. 8-Aaron Reutzel[11]

10. 24-Rico Abreu[18]

11. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

12. 83-James McFadden[20]

13. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[24]

14. 9-Kasey Kahne[9]

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[14]

17. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[22]

18. 09-Matt Juhl[17]

19. 7S-Robbie Price[25]

20. 76-Nathan Mills[19]

21. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[21]

22. 19-Brent Marks[13]

23. 7W-Dustin Selvage[15]

24. 2J-Lynton Jeffrey[16]

25. 1A-Jacob Allen[23]

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[2]

2. 9-Chase Randall[12]

3. 14-Brooke Tatnell[7]

4. 24N-Nathan Mills[3]

5. 40-Clint Garner[5]

6. 4W-Jamie Ball[10]

7. 24-Terry McCarl[6]

8. 53-Joe Beaver[9]

9. 22X-Riley Goodno[15]

10. 70-Calvin Landis[17]

11. 7C-Devin Kline[11]

12. 9M-Ricky Montgomery[4]

13. 22-Ryan Leavitt[21]

14. 7-Tyler Lee[8]

15. 4-Cameron Martin[14]

16. 83-Austin Miller[13]

17. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[18]

18. 35-Skyler Prochaska[20]

19. 55B-Brandon Anderson[22]

20. 2-Jason Billups[16]

21. 33-Alan Zoutte[23]

22. 1A-John Anderson[1]

23. 99-Tony Rost[19]

Heat Race #1 (7 Laps)

1. 24-Terry McCarl[4]

2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[6]

3. 22-Ryan Leavitt[2]

4. 70-Calvin Landis[3]

5. 24N-Nathan Mills[5]

6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]

7. 83-Austin Miller[1]

8. 1A-John Anderson[8]

Heat Race #2 (7 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[6]

2. 7-Tyler Lee[2]

3. 40-Clint Garner[5]

4. 7C-Devin Kline[3]

5. 53-Joe Beaver[4]

6. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[1]

7. 99-Tony Rost[8]

8. 2-Jason Billups[7]

Heat Race #3 (7 Laps)

1. 4-Cameron Martin[2]

2. 35-Skyler Prochaska[1]

3. 14-Brooke Tatnell[6]

4. 22X-Riley Goodno[4]

5. 4W-Jamie Ball[5]

6. 9M-Ricky Montgomery[3]

7. 33-Alan Zoutte[7]

A-Main (18 Laps)

1. 40-Clint Garner[4]

2. 9-Chase Randall[8]

3. 24-Terry McCarl[5]

4. 14-Brooke Tatnell[6]

5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[7]

6. 22X-Riley Goodno[1]

7. 24N-Nathan Mills[3]

8. 53-Joe Beaver[9]

9. 35-Skyler Prochaska[15]

10. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[17]

11. 4W-Jamie Ball[2]

12. 99-Tony Rost[22]

13. 55B-Brandon Anderson[19]

14. 7C-Devin Kline[13]

15. 22-Ryan Leavitt[14]

16. 7-Tyler Lee[12]

17. 83-Austin Miller[18]

18. 33-Alan Zoutte[20]

19. 2-Jason Billups[21]

20. 4-Cameron Martin[10]

21. 9M-Ricky Montgomery[16]

22. 1A-John Anderson[23]

23. 70-Calvin Landis[11]