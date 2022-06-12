Ryan Timms Tames Lake Ozark in Inaugural POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Feature

From POWRi

ELDON, Mo. (June 11, 2022) — Ryan Timms would log the first Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League feature victory in a thrilling Lake Ozark Speedway 410 Nationals feature event in the elbows up twenty-five lap main event.

Flying onto the smooth track for the League’s debut with twenty competitors entered Brady Bacon would clock top-time with 12.473 qualifying time as heat racing action would witness Riley Kreisel, Xavier Doney, and Jack Wagner each earn an early competition victory.

Going into the initial series green flag start would see high point qualifier and pole-sitter Brady Bacon battle outside front-row companion Ryan Timms into the first pair of corners as Bacon would gain the early racing advantage.

Mounting a charge to the front around the mid-way point, Ryan Timms would run down the leading Bacon and throw a slider in turns three and four to take the lead on an unsuspecting Brady.

Holding steady for the remainder of the feature event, Ryan Timms would emerge victorious in the debut showing of the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League with Brady Bacon finishing runner-up as Blake Hahn would finish third.

“This is cool, I didn’t know it was the first time for POWRi running the 410’s but it makes it even more special; I hope this is the sign of more to come,” said a celebratory Ryan Timms in the Lake Ozark Speedway Victory Lane.

Roger Crockett would finish fourth in a hard-fought battle as Garrett Williamson rounded out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League in the Lake Ozark Speedway 410 Nationals: Wing portion feature event.

POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Qualifying

1. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.473[5]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms, 12.508[16]

3. 11-Roger Crockett, 12.654[8]

4. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.664[12]

5. 24-Garet Williamson, 12.687[14]

6. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 12.755[19]

7. 7B-Ben Brown, 12.760[11]

8. 21-Gunner Ramey, 12.856[10]

9. 51-Mitchell Moore, 12.869[6]

10. 91-Riley Kreisel, 12.932[15]

11. 74-Xavier Doney, 12.973[9]

12. 22S-Slater Helt, 12.986[2]

13. 84-Brandon Hanks, 13.029[20]

14. 93-Taylor Walton, 13.227[17]

15. 77-Jack Wagner, 13.260[3]

16. 73-Samuel Wagner, 13.464[1]

17. 4-Evan Martin, 13.552[7]

18. 6-Corey Nelson, 14.148[4]

19. 3A-Aaron Rixmann, 14.150[13]

20. 20-Alex Bright, 14.151[18]

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]

2. 21H-Brady Bacon[4]

3. 7B-Ben Brown[2]

4. 52-Blake Hahn[3]

5. 84-Brandon Hanks[5]

6. 3A-Aaron Rixmann[7]

7. 73-Samuel Wagner[6].

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

3. 24-Garet Williamson[3]

4. 93-Taylor Walton[5]

5. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]

6. 20-Alex Bright[7]

7. 4-Evan Martin[6].

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Jack Wagner[5]

2. 50K-Kyle Bellm[3]

3. 51-Mitchell Moore[2]

4. 11-Roger Crockett[4]

5. 22S-Slater Helt[1]

6. 6-Corey Nelson[6].

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 21H-Brady Bacon[1]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

4. 11-Roger Crockett[5]

5. 24-Garet Williamson[6]

6. 77-Jack Wagner[4]

7. 84-Brandon Hanks[14]

8. 51-Mitchell Moore[11]

9. 93-Taylor Walton[13]

10. 21-Gunner Ramey[12]

11. 6-Corey Nelson[16]

12. 74-Xavier Doney[10]

13. 20-Alex Bright[20]

14. 3A-Aaron Rixmann[19]

15. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

16. 50K-Kyle Bellm[3]

17. 91-Riley Kreisel[8]

18. 4-Evan Martin[18]

19. 22S-Slater Helt[15]

20. 73-Samuel Wagner[17].