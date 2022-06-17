THURSDAY’S SELINSGROVE USAC EASTERN STORM RACE RAINED OUT

From USAC

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania (June 16, 2022)………Overnight rain coupled with forecasted showers for the evening have forced cancellation of the Thursday night, June 16, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Eastern Storm event at Selinsgrove (Pa.) Speedway.

USAC Eastern Storm continues Friday night, June 17, at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., then continues to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on Saturday, June 18, in a doubleheader with the USAC Silver Crown National Championship. The finale for USAC Eastern Storm arrives on Sunday, June 19, at Bloomsburg (Pa.) Fair Raceway.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) and C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) are tied atop the USAC Eastern Storm standings in a heated race for the weeklong title.