Westbrook Dominates NRA Feature at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 24, 2022) — Dylan Westbrook dominated the Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance feature Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Westbrook lapped up to sixth position during the 25-lap main event winning by a whopping 15.328 over second place Jared Horstman. Conner Morrell, Jason Schultz, and Kyle Sauder rounded out the top five.

Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Feature:

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

2. 17-Jared Horstman

3. 28M-Conner Morrell

4. 35-Jason Shultz

5. 2-Kyle Sauder

6. 55-Dallas Schott

7. 63-Josh Weller

8. 22H-Randy Hannagan

9. 22M-Dan McCarron

10. 4-Tyler Blank

11. 46-Ryan Coniam

12. 11S-Zeth Sabo

13. 66-Chase Dunham

14. 35R-Ron Blair

15. 16C-Tylar Rankin

16. 24-Kobe Allison

17. 28-Shawn Valenti

18. 6H-Hud Horton

19. 11G-Luke Griffith

20. 7T-Jake Hesson

21. 21M-Adam Cruea

22. 0-Brayton Phillips

23. 11N-Ed Neumeister

24. 6W-Jimmie Ward

25. 11H-Caleb Harmon

26. 1-Steve Niece

27. 18-Todd Heuerman