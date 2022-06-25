Westbrook Dominates NRA Feature at Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 24, 2022) — Dylan Westbrook dominated the Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance feature Saturday night at Eldora Speedway. Westbrook lapped up to sixth position during the 25-lap main event winning by a whopping 15.328 over second place Jared Horstman. Conner Morrell, Jason Schultz, and Kyle Sauder rounded out the top five.
Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Feature:
1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook
2. 17-Jared Horstman
3. 28M-Conner Morrell
4. 35-Jason Shultz
5. 2-Kyle Sauder
6. 55-Dallas Schott
7. 63-Josh Weller
8. 22H-Randy Hannagan
9. 22M-Dan McCarron
10. 4-Tyler Blank
11. 46-Ryan Coniam
12. 11S-Zeth Sabo
13. 66-Chase Dunham
14. 35R-Ron Blair
15. 16C-Tylar Rankin
16. 24-Kobe Allison
17. 28-Shawn Valenti
18. 6H-Hud Horton
19. 11G-Luke Griffith
20. 7T-Jake Hesson
21. 21M-Adam Cruea
22. 0-Brayton Phillips
23. 11N-Ed Neumeister
24. 6W-Jimmie Ward
25. 11H-Caleb Harmon
26. 1-Steve Niece
27. 18-Todd Heuerman