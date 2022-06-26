Sheldon Haudenschild Scores $100,000 Victory After Improbable Charge at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (June 25, 2022) — Sheldon Haudenschild made an improbable run during the closing stages of the High Banks Nationals feature to win the $100,000 top prize with a final lap pass. James McFadden and Buddy Kofoid were battling for the lead on the bottom of the race track in the closing stages when Haudenschild was in sixth position with just five laps to go in the 40-lap main event. Haudenschild immediately went to the top of the race track, picked up speed, drove to the lead by McFadden on the final lap for the victory. McFadden, Kofoid, David Gravel, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Highbanks Nationals

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Qualifier #1 (10 Laps)

1. 83-James McFadden[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[3]

4. 7S-Robbie Price[5]

5. 09-Matt Juhl[4]

6. 27-Carson McCarl[7]

7. 21K-Thomas Kennedy[8]

8. 19-Paige Polyak[6]

9. 11M-Brendan Mullen[9]

10. 4W-Matt Wasmund[10]

Qualifier #2 (10 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen[2]

3. 16-Brooke Tatnell[4]

4. 13-Mark Dobmeier[6]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]

6. 7-Justin Henderson[7]

7. ACE-Dusty Zomer[8]

8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[9]

9. 25-JJ Hickle[5]

10. 101-Chuck McGillivray[10]

Qualifier #3 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

3. 81-Jack Dover[8]

4. 88-Austin McCarl[3]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston[2]

6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[7]

7. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[5]

8. 17G-Lee Goos Jr[10]

9. 97-Alan Gilbertson[9]

10. 20G-Noah Gass[6]

Qualifier #4 (10 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]

2. 11P-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne[6]

4. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]

7. 3X-Tim Shaffer[8]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle[10]

9. 47-Brant O’Banion[9]

10. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[5]

King of the Hill (2 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[1]

3. 11-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 83-James McFadden[5]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

2. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

4. 27-Carson McCarl[5]

5. 7-Justin Henderson[6]

6. 09-Matt Juhl[3]

7. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny[11]

8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[7]

9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]

10. 11M-Brendan Mullen[17]

11. 19-Paige Polyak[13]

12. ACE-Dusty Zomer[10]

13. 47-Brant O’Banion[19]

14. 97-Alan Gilbertson[18]

15. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[14]

16. 2K-Kevin Ingle[16]

17. 17G-Lee Goos Jr[15]

18. 4W-Matt Wasmund[20]

19. 3X-Tim Shaffer[12]

20. 21K-Thomas Kennedy[9]

21. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[21]

22. 20G-Noah Gass[22]

23. 25-JJ Hickle[23]

24. 101-Chuck McGillivray[24]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

2. 83-James McFadden[4]

3. 11-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 2-David Gravel[2]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

6. 49-Brad Sweet[9]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[11]

9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

10. 1A-Jacob Allen[10]

11. 15-Donny Schatz[13]

12. 11P-Parker Price Miller[12]

13. 9-Kasey Kahne[16]

14. 5-Spencer Bayston[22]

15. 24-Rico Abreu[21]

16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[23]

17. 7S-Robbie Price[17]

18. 16-Brooke Tatnell[14]

19. 88-Austin McCarl[19]

20. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

21. 22-Riley Goodno[20]

22. 27-Carson McCarl[24]

23. 81-Jack Dover[15]

24. 13-Mark Dobmeier[18]

Lap Leaders: Macedo 1-34, McFadden 35-39, Haudenschild 40