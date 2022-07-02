Wight Wisks to ESS Speedweek Victory at Brewerton

BREWRTON, N.Y. (July 1, 2022) — Larry Wight won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature during Central New York Speedweek Friday night at Brewerton Speedway. Dylan Swiernik, Jason Barney, Jordan Poirier, and Shawn Donath rounded out the top five.

Central New York Speedweek

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

Brewerton Speedway

Brewerton, New York

Friday, July 1, 2022

Feature:

1. 99L-Larry Wight

2. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

3. 87-Jason Barney

4. 28-Jordan Poirier

5. 53-Shawn Donath

6. 28f-Davie Franek

7. 01-Danny Varin

8. 90-Matt Tanner

9. 41r-Dalton Rombough

10. 75-Tommy Wickham

11. 45-Chuck Hebing

12. 23-Tyler Cartier

13. 10-Jeff Cook

14. 98-Joe Trenca

15. 4-Billy VanInwegan

16. 17-Sam Reakes IV

17. 22-Jonathan Preston

18. 36t-Tyler Trump

19. 25h-Tyler Emmons

20. 13-Keith Granholm

21. 14b-Brett Wright

22. 10h-Kelly Hebing

23. 91-Scott Holcomb

24. 88c-Chad Miller.