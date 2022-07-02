Wight Wisks to ESS Speedweek Victory at Brewerton

BREWRTON, N.Y. (July 1, 2022) — Larry Wight won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature during Central New York Speedweek Friday night at Brewerton Speedway. Dylan Swiernik, Jason Barney, Jordan Poirier, and Shawn Donath rounded out the top five.
Central New York Speedweek
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Brewerton Speedway
Brewerton, New York
Friday, July 1, 2022
Feature:
1. 99L-Larry Wight
2. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
3. 87-Jason Barney
4. 28-Jordan Poirier
5. 53-Shawn Donath
6. 28f-Davie Franek
7. 01-Danny Varin
8. 90-Matt Tanner
9. 41r-Dalton Rombough
10. 75-Tommy Wickham
11. 45-Chuck Hebing
12. 23-Tyler Cartier
13. 10-Jeff Cook
14. 98-Joe Trenca
15. 4-Billy VanInwegan
16. 17-Sam Reakes IV
17. 22-Jonathan Preston
18. 36t-Tyler Trump
19. 25h-Tyler Emmons
20. 13-Keith Granholm
21. 14b-Brett Wright
22. 10h-Kelly Hebing
23. 91-Scott Holcomb
24. 88c-Chad Miller.