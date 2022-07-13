FAST On Dirt Schedule Change July 30 Wayne County

By Aaron Fry

With some uncertainty about the future of I-96 Speedway, the FAST On Dirt event scheduled for Friday, July 29th has been canceled. Unfortunately, losing the first half of the Michigan doubleheader weekend made it tough to ask teams to travel out of state for a one-night stand alone event. After speaking with track promoter Tim Wilber at Butler Motor Speedway, a mutual agreement was made to forgo the Saturday, July 30th date. Mr. Wilber and the FAST On Dirt tour both take pride in honoring their commitments, however, with the current travel costs, both parties felt this was in the best interest of the track, the tour and the traveling race teams. Wilber and FAST have already discussed plans to get the tour to Butler in 2023.

Thankfully, Wayne County Speedway promoter Jason Flory has stepped in to take the Ti22 Performance FAST sprint cars on Saturday, July 30th. Just 3 weeks ago, Wayne County played host to the tour where track standout Henry Malcuit scored the win over a 25 car field and in front of a very good crowd. Malcuit and Zach Ames put on a great race for the lead, leaving the top FAST tour regular, Trey Jacobs, in 4th in the Prosser 19 with the 1-2 point duo of Nate Dussel and Lee Jacobs 6th and 7th respectively. The FAST tour requested a rematch, and Wayne County obliged.

Mark your calendars! Or, in this case, change your calendars, to be sure to see the rematch. Can the Wayne County stars hold of the touring stars from the FAST tour? Dussel, the Jacobs cousins, Ricky Peterson, Zeth Sabo, Sean Rayhall, Mitch Harble, Justin Adams, Nathan Skaggs and Lee Haskins plan to upset the home turf defenders in what promises to be al all out, 30 lap war on July 30th.