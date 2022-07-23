Philo Maneuvers Traffic for First Career AFCS 410 Victory at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 22, 2022) — Travis Philo was so close to a win at Attica Raceway Park a couple of weeks ago. The Bowling Green, Ohio driver wasn’t going to let another opportunity slip through his fingers as he lead all 30 laps Friday, July 22, working traffic to perfection to score his first win of 2022 on Advanced Drainage Solutions/Steinle Chevrolet-Buick/NAPA Auto Parts Night.

The victory was the eight of his career at Attica, though it wasn’t easy as Craig Mintz and Trey Jacobs challenged at the mid-way point of the race. Philo’s chassis was just repaired Monday after a crash the previous weekend.

Jacobs third place finish coupled with Cole Macedo’s eighth place fun should propel the Jacobs to the track’s point lead as he looks to repeat as champion. Also, defending All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Bauman Auto Group defending champion DJ Foos would come home fourth to close the gap on Macedo for that title.

“We had a really good car. AJ, my dad, Kayden, Carly, my uncle Dave is here…we’ve been having a stretch of bad luck. We tore up a car at Eldora and we’ve run a lot of seconds and thirds this year. Finally nice to get the job done. This is AJ (Havens) and I and Kayden’s first win together. I don’t like starting on the front row….you’re kinda expected to win those races but I just had a good car. I was trying to pedal the car a little bit so I didn’t catch the lapped cars and the cautions fell at the right time. I got the wing back and it worked out pretty good,” said Philo beside his Control Design Solutions, Tire Slick, Columbus Equipment, Banshee Graphics, Berryman Racing Shocks backed #5T.

Ryan Markham led all 25 laps of the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model feature to claim his second straight victory at Attica. It is the 21st of his career at the track to sit third for the division’s all-time win list. It wasn’t easy for Markham as several restarts Casey Noonan challenged to his inside. But once Markham got his momentum on the high side he pulled away.

“This feels so good especially how we struggled early this year. The car felt so good up top I knew I just couldn’t panic and make a mistake on the restarts,” said Markham beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Mars Trucking, Monster Motors, Accu Force Dynos, TruForm, Macto Tools by Jimmy, Clear Detail backed #5M.

When Jamie Miller slid off the track with 11 laps to go, Fremont, Ohio’s Matt Foos was there to pounce in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature. Foos, a former Attica dirt truck champion, held off several challenges from Kasey Jedrzejek and worked his way perfectly through heavy lapped traffic for his 2nd win of the season at Attica and the sixth of his career in the division.

Foos’ victory in the non-stop feature got him a little closer to Paul Weaver (finished fourth) and Miller (finished third) in the chase for the title of the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“I knew I had a chance if I stayed close to Jamie (Miller). I think even if he hadn’t gotten off the track I had something for him. The car was so good but you had to be careful up top…it was a very thin cushion,” said Foos beside his Level Performance, Mitten Painting, Fremont Fence, Rohr Total Lawn Care, DJ Johnson & Family, M&L Excavating, Level Utilities, Chuck’s Budget Brakes, The Car Spa, Berryman Racing Shocks, Kear’s Speed Shop, 818 Club backed #12.

Philo jumped out to the lead at the drop of the green for the 30-lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature with Craig Mintz, Trey Jacobs, Caleb Griffith and DJ Foos in tow. Philo quickly built a sizeable lead until a caution with just four laps in. Following a red on the restart, Philo once again pulled away from the field when the green appeared. Back to back cautions on laps seven and eight kept the field close.

Once again though, when the green flew so did Philo, pulling to a substantial lead while Mintz, Jacobs and Griffith battled for second. But as Philo got set to hit lapped traffic at the half-way point, Mintz and Jacobs closed. Jacobs took second right on Philo’s tail by lap 19, but once Philo cleared lapped traffic, he pulled away.

Mintz got back around Jacobs with nine laps to go but no one was going to catch Philo who took the victory over Mintz, Jacobs, Foos and 16th starter Jordan Ryan. Ryan earned an extra $500 from NAPA Auto Parts for being the hard charger and doing it on a four race old right rear tire.

Markham grabbed the lead at the drop of the green for the 25-lap late model feature with Chester Fitch, Casey Noonan, Devin Shiels and Mike Bores in pursuit. Four cautions in the first 11 laps kept Markham on his toes as Noonan would drive to his inside in the first set of turns each restart.

Once he got his momentum up, Markham drove away but the battle for second was intense throughout with Noonan, Bores and Shiels battling hard. When the checkers flew Markham took the win over Shiels, who has yet to finish out of the top five all season and now has five runner-up finishes, Noonan, Bores and Jeff Warnick.

Jamie Miller bolted into the lead of the 25 lap 305 feature over Foos, Jedrzejek, Dustin Stroup and Brenden Torok. Miller quickly pulled away but heavy lapped traffic by lap nine allowed Foos and Jedrzejek to close, Miller slipped off the track on lap 14 and Foos took the lead with Jedrzejek, Stroup and Miller giving chase.

Foos picked his way through traffic and took the win over Jedrzejek, Miller, Paul Weaver and Brandon Moore. Kody Brewer charged from 15th to seventh to earn the NAPA Auto Parts $500 hard charger bonus.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, July 29 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and UMP late models in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 22, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.101-Lachlan McHugh, 12.877

2.5T-Travis Philo, 12.881

3.99-Skyler Gee, 12.892

4.18-Cole Macedo, 12.903

5.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.956

6.16-DJ Foos, 13.017

7.23-Chris Andrews, 13.020

8.09-Craig Mintz, 13.063

9.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.073

10.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.165

11.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.183

12.5-Byron Reed, 13.185

13.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.203

14.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.246

15.8M-TJ Michael, 13.255

16.9-Ricky Peterson, 13.258

17.84-Cale Stinson, 13.283

18.14H-Zane DeVault, 13.294

19.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.329

20.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.350

21.19-Jett Mann, 13.391

22.09+-Brian Smith, 13.410

23.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.414

24.97-Greg Wilson, 13.515

25.7N-Darin Naida, 13.588

26.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.599

27.49I-John Ivy, 13.600

28.17-Reece Saldana, 15.349

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 5T-Travis Philo[4]

3. 14R-Sean Rayhall[1]

4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3]

5. 5-Byron Reed[5]

6. 9-Ricky Peterson[6]

7. 09+-Brian Smith[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

2. 99-Skyler Gee[3]

3. 101-Lachlan McHugh[4]

4. 23-Chris Andrews[2]

5. 12-Kyle Capodice[5]

6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]

7. 17-Reece Saldana[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[3]

3. 14H-Zane DeVault[1]

4. 97-Greg Wilson[7]

5. 8M-TJ Michael[2]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

7. 19-Jett Mann[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]

5. 84-Cale Stinson[1]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

7. 49I-John Ivy[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[1]

2. 84-Cale Stinson[4]

3. 8M-TJ Michael[3]

4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]

5. 9-Ricky Peterson[5]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[8]

7. 09+-Brian Smith[9]

8. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]

9. 17-Reece Saldana[10]

10. 49I-John Ivy[12]

11. 12-Kyle Capodice[2]

12. 19-Jett Mann[11]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[1]

3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

4. 16-DJ Foos[3]

5. 25R-Jordan Ryan[16]

6. 33W-Caleb Griffith[6]

7. 99-Skyler Gee[10]

8. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

9. 68G-Tyler Gunn[13]

10. 5-Byron Reed[17]

11. 23-Chris Andrews[14]

12. 14H-Zane DeVault[12]

13. 97-Greg Wilson[15]

14. 84-Cale Stinson[18]

15. 8M-TJ Michael[19]

16. 101-Lachlan McHugh[7]

17. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]

18. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[20]

19. 29-Zeth Sabo[8]

20. 14R-Sean Rayhall[11]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.943

2.31-Paul Weaver, 13.983

3.22-Justin Lusk, 14.044

4.36-Seth Schneider, 14.081

5.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.110

6.X-Mike Keegan, 14.128

7.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.163

8.26-Jamie Miller, 14.262

9.47-Matt Lucius, 14.270

10.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.283

11.12F-Matt Foos, 14.284

12.2-Brenden Torok, 14.334

13.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.375

14.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.391

15.19R-Steve Rando, 14.399

16.3V-Chris Verda, 14.421

17.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.424

18.78-Austin Black, 14.458

19.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.469

20.16-Lee Sommers, 14.522

21.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.545

22.5-Kody Brewer, 14.597

23.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.605

24.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.637

25.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.661

26.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.716

27.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.729

28.27-Caleb Crispen, 14.743

29.63-Randy Ruble, 14.765

30.86-Zack Miller, 14.902

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[1]

2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[2]

4. 22-Justin Lusk[3]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]

6. 78-Austin Black[6]

7. 16-Lee Sommers[7]

8. 77X-Jamin Kindred[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 31-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

4. 3V-Chris Verda[5]

5. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]

7. 92-Kevin Hawk[6]

8. 27-Caleb Crispen[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 34-Jud Dickerson[1]

2. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]

3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2]

4. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[4]

6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]

7. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[4]

2. 2-Brenden Torok[2]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[3]

4. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

5. 86-Zack Miller[7]

6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]

7. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]

2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[2]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4]

4. 78-Austin Black[3]

5. 16-Lee Sommers[5]

6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[7]

7. 51M-Haldon Miller[6]

B-Main #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]

2. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[3]

4. 86-Zack Miller[2]

5. 92-Kevin Hawk[5]

6. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

7. 27-Caleb Crispen[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[2]

2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[1]

4. 31-Paul Weaver[10]

5. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]

6. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6]

7. 5-Kody Brewer[15]

8. 36-Seth Schneider[11]

9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[12]

10. X-Mike Keegan[7]

11. 22-Justin Lusk[3]

12. 9R-Logan Riehl[17]

13. 19R-Steve Rando[16]

14. 15K-Creed Kemenah[18]

15. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[19]

16. 34-Jud Dickerson[9]

17. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[21]

18. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[13]

19. 3M-Logan Mongeau[22]

20. 47-Matt Lucius[20]

21. 3V-Chris Verda[14]

22. 2-Brenden Torok[8]

Late Models

Qualifying

1.101-Chester Fitch, 15.375

2.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.481

3.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.519

4.10-Nathon Loney, 15.552

5.94-Mike Bores, 15.600

6.51-Devin Shiels, 15.642

7.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.801

8.59-Larry Bellman, 15.996

9.27-Ken Hahn, 16.069

10.03-Jim Gingery, 16.245

11.30-Nate Potts, 16.285

12.20H-Troy Hahn, 16.374

13.42*-Bob Mayer, 16.612

14.69R-Doug Baird, 16.742

15.11-Austin Gibson, 17.635

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Ken Hahn[1]

2. 1N-Casey Noonan[3]

3. 101-Chester Fitch[4]

4. 74-Jeff Warnick[2]

5. 30-Nate Potts[5]

6. 20H-Troy Hahn[6]

7. 42*-Bob Mayer[7]

8. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]

2. 10-Nathon Loney[3]

3. 94-Mike Bores[2]

4. 51-Devin Shiels[1]

5. 59-Larry Bellman[5]

6. 03-Jim Gingery[6]

7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[2]

2. 51-Devin Shiels[8]

3. 1N-Casey Noonan[3]

4. 94-Mike Bores[4]

5. 27-Ken Hahn[6]

6. 74-Jeff Warnick[7]

7. 30-Nate Potts[9]

8. 59-Larry Bellman[10]

9. 42*-Bob Mayer[13]

10. 69R-Doug Baird[14]

11. 20H-Troy Hahn[11]

12. 03-Jim Gingery[12]

13. 10-Nathon Loney[5]

14. 101-Chester Fitch[1]

15. 11-Austin Gibson[15]