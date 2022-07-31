Gravel Wheels to Victory at Weedsport

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (July 30, 2022) — David Gravel picked up the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory Saturday night to open the Empire State Challenge weekend at Weedsport Speedway. Gravel took the lead from Donny Schatz and held onto the lead after a late race restart for the victory.

Gravel and Schatz from row for the 30 lap main event. Schatz led the opening lap with Gravel in tow as brad Sweet started to pressure Gravel for third.

Sheldon Haudenschild jumped to the top of the track through turns one and two to move to fifth. Haudenschild bumped the wall one lap later, nearly collecting Paulie Colagiovanni. While Haudenschild and Colagiovanni kept going, Logan Schuchart ended up spinning further back in the field, stayed under power, but drew the caution flag.

Schatz choose the inside line for the double file restart Schatz continued to lead with Gravel in second with Carson Macedo driving into third position.

Lap five saw Gravel pressuring Schatz for the lead using the middle and top of the racetrack but could not make the pass. Further back in the field Colagiovanni passed Brad Sweet for the fifth spot, and then drove by Haudenschild for fourth on lap seven.

The leaders entered slower traffic on lap 11, most of which were running in Schatz’s preferred lower line. Gravel was able to drive under Schatz for the lead on lap 13 down the front stretch to take the lead.

While Gravel looked to pull away from Schatz, Colagiovanni was able to close in on Macedo for the third spot.

While Gravel pulled away the race for third was contested between Macedo, Colagiovanni, and sweet. Sweet passed Colagiovanni on lap 19 and drove by Sweet one lap later. Then on lap 20 Colagiovanni drove back to third around Sweet and Macedo.

David Gravel had sizeable lead when the caution flag appeared on lap three for Sheldon Haudenschild, who threw his helmet on the racetrack to bring out the caution flag after spinning into the infield. Haudenschild was pushed back into the pit area for the remainder of the feature event.

Gravel pulled away during the restart as Colagiovanni was under fire from Sweet, Macedo, and Jacob Allen.

Gravel maintained his advantage taking the win over Schatz, Colagiovanni, Sweet, and Allen rounding out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Weedsport Speedway

Weedsport, New York

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Qualifying

1. 41-Carson Macedo, 14.310[6]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.336[2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz, 14.553[3]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen, 14.555[7]

5. 2-David Gravel, 14.663[11]

6. 49-Brad Sweet, 14.693[17]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.732[21]

8. 20G-Noah Gass, 14.777[1]

9. 5-Spencer Bayston, 14.794[13]

10. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni, 14.835[14]

11. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 14.857[16]

12. 5H-Chris Hile, 14.951[10]

13. 9-Kasey Kahne, 14.990[19]

14. 01-Danny Varin, 15.003[27]

15. 83-James McFadden, 15.008[9]

16. 79-Jordan Thomas, 15.092[5]

17. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 15.104[15]

18. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 15.265[26]

19. 28F-Davie Franek, 15.317[4]

20. 7S-Robbie Price, 15.327[22]

21. 2X-Dave Axton, 15.382[28]

22. 35-Austin Bishop, 15.477[12]

23. 99-Larry Wight, 15.569[24]

24. 36-Mike Stelter, 15.631[8]

25. 88-Floyd Billington, 15.743[18]

26. 98-Joe Trenca, 15.851[25]

27. 19-Joe Kubiniec, 15.968[20]

28. 6-Bill Rose, 16.016[29]

29. 52-Matt Billings, 16.285[23]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1A-Jacob Allen[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

3. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[4]

4. 79-Jordan Thomas[6]

5. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]

6. 28F-Davie Franek[7]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]

8. 88-Floyd Billington[9]

9. 6-Bill Rose[10]

10. 35-Austin Bishop[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 2-David Gravel[2]

3. 01-Danny Varin[5]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

5. 20G-Noah Gass[3]

6. 99-Larry Wight[8]

7. 98-Joe Trenca[9]

8. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]

9. 7S-Robbie Price[7]

10. 52-Matt Billings[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

3. 83-James McFadden[5]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser[6]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]

6. 5H-Chris Hile[4]

7. 2X-Dave Axton[7]

8. 36-Mike Stelter[8]

9. 19-Joe Kubiniec[9]

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (6 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[2]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[1]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

6. 1A-Jacob Allen[6]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[1]

2. 98-Joe Trenca[3]

3. 2X-Dave Axton[4]

4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[2]

5. 7S-Robbie Price[8]

6. 88-Floyd Billington[5]

7. 52-Matt Billings[11]

8. 36-Mike Stelter[6]

9. 35-Austin Bishop[10]

10. 6-Bill Rose[7]

11. 19-Joe Kubiniec[9]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]

3. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[7]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen[6]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

7. 99-Larry Wight[17]

8. 5-Spencer Bayston[15]

9. 83-James McFadden[9]

10. 01-Danny Varin[8]

11. 1S-Logan Schuchart[11]

12. 11K-Kraig Kinser[12]

13. 79-Jordan Thomas[10]

14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[19]

15. 9-Kasey Kahne[13]

16. 5H-Chris Hile[18]

17. 20G-Noah Gass[14]

18. 7S-Robbie Price[23]

19. 2X-Dave Axton[21]

20. 98-Joe Trenca[20]

21. 28F-Davie Franek[16]

22. 88-Floyd Billington[24]

23. 7NY-Matt Farnham[22]

24. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]