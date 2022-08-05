Keegan Wins Season Finale at Limaland; Horstman Wins King of the Quarter Mile

LIMA, Ohio (August 5, 2022) — Mike Keegan won the season finale Friday night for Limaland Motorsports Park with the National Racing Alliance. Chase Dunham, Shawn Valenti, Tylar Rankin, and Hud Horton rounded out the top five. Jared Horstman won the King of the Quarter Mile event while Luke Griffith won the rookie of the year event.

Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, August 5, 2022

Invitational (25 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2]

2. 66-Chase Dunham[4]

3. 28-Shawn Valenti[8]

4. 16C-Tylar Rankin[14]

5. 6-Hud Horton[6]

6. 11H-Caleb Harmon[1]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[12]

8. 2S-Kyle Sauder[5]

9. 11G-Luke Griffith[17]

10. 18-Todd Heuerman[15]

11. 21M-Adam Cruea[7]

12. 1-Steve Niese[11]

13. 55-Matt Cogley[16]

14. 97X-Rodney Hurst[13]

15. 5J-Jake Hesson[9]

16. 5NC-Jac Nickles[3]

17. 17-Jared Horstman[10]

NRA Rookie of the Year (12 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]

2. 11H-Caleb Harmon[1]

3. 5NC-Jac Nickles[2]

4. 1-Steve Niese[3]

King of the Quarter Mile (10 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[2]

2. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

3. 16C-Tylar Rankin[6]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]

6. 18-Todd Heuerman[3]