Only Nine Days Until AGCO Jackson Nationals Kicks Off at Jackson Motorplex

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 9, 2022) – The countdown has reached single-digit days until the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

The marquee World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Jackson Motorplex shifted dates this year, moving to Aug. 18-20 for the weekend following the Knoxville Nationals. The three-day spectacle features a payout of approximately a quarter-million dollars.

There is a tight battle within the top five of the World of Outlaws championship standings as defending champion Brad Sweet currently holds a 68-point lead over David Gravel. Carson Macedo is 114 points behind Sweet with Sheldon Haudenschild 150 points back and Donny Schatz 184 points out of the lead.

Logan Schuchart, who ranks sixth in the standings, is the two-time defending AGCO Jackson Nationals champion and Sweet also has a pair of triumphs during the event since 2017. Schatz has an AGCO Jackson Nationals title as well.

Gravel placed second to Schuchart in last year’s finale and Macedo was a podium finisher during AGCO Jackson Nationals competition in 2021. Haudenschild posted a pair of top 10s at Jackson Motorplex last season.

In addition to the World of Outlaws the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will be the support class on Aug. 18-19 with the final night paying $1,000 to win. The Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series is the support class on Aug. 20.

Also of note, there will be an afternoon golf tournament as well as the annual hauler parade kicking off the festivities at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Fan Fest at the track begins at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets for the racing action can be purchased online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Adult reserved tickets are $45 for the two preliminary nights and $48 for the finale. Adult general admission tickets are $42 each night. Tickets for youth ages 6-years-old to 12-years-old are $25 the first two nights and $28 the final night for reserved and $20 the first two nights and $23 for the finale for general admission. Children ages 5-years-old and younger get in free for general admission. Reserved children’s tickets are the same price as youth reserved.

There are also three-day specials, which are only $125 for adult reserved and $115 for adult general admission. Youth reserved tickets are $64 and $50 for general admission.

Limited camping spots at Jackson Motorplex are also available and can be purchased online.

Aug. 18-20 for the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series (Aug. 18-19 only) and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series (Aug. 20 only)

