Garrett Bard wins Selinsgrove PASS Main

By Steve Inch

Polesitter Garrett Bard wired the field for the win in the 305 sprint car feature but not without some challenges during the race. Second-place starter Logan Spahr chased Bard through traffic for the entire distance.

At the halfway point, Bard was leading Spahr, sixth-place starter Doug Dodson, eighth-place starter Ken Duke, and fourth-place starter Dustin Young.

With one lap to go the caution flag regrouped the field for a chase to the checkered flag. Bard held off the field to post a .94 of a second victory over Spahr, Dodson, Duke, and Young.

PASS 305 Sprints – 30 Entries

20-Lap A-Main: 1) 95 Garrett Bard 2) 5 Logan Spahr 3) 20 Doug Dodson 4) 67 Ken Duke 5) 25 Dustin Young 6) 7 Drew Young 7) 56 Tyler Snook 8) 19 Tim Iulg 9) 46 Mike Alleman 10) 29 Seth Schnoke 11) 19 Kruz Kepner 12) 3D Dave Grube 13) 88 Fred Arnold 14) 17 Owen Dimm 15) 5J Logan Jones 16) 31 Roge Weaver 17) 1M Paul Moyer 18) 98 Chad Phillips 19) 28R Jason Roush 20) 98 Croix Beason 21) 03 Matthew Swift 22) 0Z Zach Rhodes 23) 51 Dave Graber 24) 21M Cassandra Minium 25) 71 Josh Spicer 26) 2 Erin Statler 27) 83 Larry McVay

Heat Winners: Doug Dodson, Kruz Kepner, Drew Young

B-Main Winner: Erin Statler