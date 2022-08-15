Photo Gallery: 2022 Knoxville Nationals Finale Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz. (Mark Funderburk photo) The parade lap for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Austin McCarl (#88) racing with Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (#15) and Carson Macedo (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Peck (#13) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Tasker Phillips (#7TAZ). (Mark Funderburk photo) Teammates James McFadden and Kerry Madsen racing for position at the Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen (#83JR) racing with Tasker Phillilps (#7TAZ). (Mark Funderburk photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Mark Funderburk photo) Buddy Kofoid (#11) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#41) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Daryn Pittman (#27). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Marks (#19) and Austin McCarl (#88). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen (#83JR) and Aaron Reutzel (#8). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and David Gravel (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Peck (#13) and James McFadden (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Carson Macedo (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Daryn Pittman (#27). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#8) and Austin McCarl (#88). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Donny Schatz (#15) race for the lead on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz with Knoxville Raceway flagman Justin Clark after winning the 61st Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Second place David Gravel, winner Donny Schatz, and third place Logan Schuchart with the Knoxville Nationals queens and her court. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Second place David Gravel, winner Donny Schatz, and third place Logan Schuchart with the Knoxville Nationals queens and her court. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Second place David Gravel, winner Donny Schatz, and third place Logan Schuchart . (Mark Funderburk photo) Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws