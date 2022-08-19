Friday Rain Creates Saturday Doubleheader at 44th AGCO Jackson Nationals

From Brian Walker

JACKSON, Minn. (August 19, 2022) — More heavy rains hit the Jackson, MN area on Friday afternoon and prevented the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series from racing at the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals once again.

Initially the second of two preliminary nights, that show is now postponed until Saturday afternoon to serve as the lone lead-up to the $25,000-to-win finale on Saturday night. It creates a doubleheader at the Jackson Motorplex with Hot Laps scheduled to begin at 12pm CT prior to the big nightcap at 7pm CT.

Saturday afternoon’s program will now utilize the standard World of Outlaws format, but the Jackson Nationals finale will still offer a unique format (appearance points only) that will be finalized shortly. The pits will open at 10am tomorrow with the grandstands opening at 11am. The grandstands and pits will be cleared following the completion of the first show.

For those with a three-day pit pass, you may bring it to the track tomorrow and receive a refund from Thursday/Friday’s rainout. Those with one-day passes will be good to go for Saturday’s afternoon show. If you purchased any online general admission tickets, those will automatically be refunded. Any buyers at the box office can mail in their tickets for a refund.

The 305 sprint cars were originally scheduled to take part in the program on Thursday and Friday. Their portion of the program is rained out and they will not be taking part in the daytime portion of the program on Saturday morning.