World of Outlaws Visit Red River Valley Speedway this Saturday

By Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — August 24, 2022 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make their annual visit to Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., this weekend on Saturday, August 27 for the Gerdau Duel in the Dakotas. The NLRA Late Models will also be in action for the Howie Schill Memorial.

Last year, Donny Schatz was victorious for the sixth time in his career at his home in World of Outlaws action, taking the checkered flag over David Gravel and James McFadden. Schatz took the lead from Logan Schuchart on lap-22 and remained out front for the remainder of the 30-lap race. Schatz has a trio of wins thus far in 2022, including recently earning his 11th Knoxville Nationals crown and is currently fifth in the series standings.

Brad Sweet, the three-time and defending World of Outlaws champion, ran sixth at Red River Valley Speedway last year. The Californian has three top-10 finishes in four starts with the series at the track.

Gravel was the runner-up last year at Red River Valley Speedway, which marked his best finished in four World of Outlaws starts at the track. He led the opening lap of the 30-lap main event last year. Earlier in his career, the native of Watertown, Conn., made four starts with the All Star Circuit of Champions at Red River Valley Speedway and earned four top-10 finishes. Gravel is currently second in the series standings as he chases his first title.

Carson Macedo, who is third in points, finished seventh in 2021 at Red River Valley Speedway last year. The native of California has won a career-best nine races this season and is third in points.

Sheldon Haudenschild, who is having a career year, with eight wins already in 2022, finished fifth in West Fargo last year. In four starts with the Outlaws at Red River Valley Speedway, the Ohio native has four top-10 finishes as he closes in on his first win at the track. Haudenschild rides fourth in points heading into this weekend’s events.

Schuchart, who is sixth in the current Outlaws point standings, has three top-10 finishes in four starts at Red River Valley Speedway, including a fourth-place finish last year, which saw him lead the opening 20 laps of the main event. Schuchart recently won his second race of the season.

McFadden and Brock Zearfoss are both back for their sophomore seasons with the World of Outlaws in 2022. McFadden, who is seventh in points, finished third at Red River Valley Speedway last year and was fifth in 2020. Zearfoss, who won earlier this season, finished just outside of the top-10 in his Red River Valley Speedway debut last year.

Spencer Bayston, who is the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season, will be making his Red River Valley Speedway debut. The Indiana native has won twice this season, aboard the familiar No. 5 machine. Kasey Kahne and Noah Gass are also contending for rookie honors this season. The pair each finished in the top-10 earlier this season in North Dakota at River Cities Speedway. Kahne, the retired NASCAR star, set a new track record in time trials last year at Red River Valley Speedway.

Jacob Allen finished second at Red River Valley Speedway in 2018 and was 10th last year. The second-generation driver has three wins already in 2022 and is ninth in the current series standings.

Kraig Kinser has 10 top-10 finishes in his career at Red River Valley Speedway, including a career-best third-place performance in 2005. The Indiana native has three top-10 finishes this season.

Robbie Price, from Canada, will be making his debut at River Cities Speedway as he continues to pilot the No. 7s machine, with Jason Sides turning the wrenches. Bill Rose is also back on the Outlaws tour full-time in 2022.

Tickets for the Gerdau Duel in the Dakotas, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the NLRA Late Models at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 27 can be purchased in advance online at sls.showare.com or by phone at 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

