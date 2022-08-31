Nor*Cal Posse Shootout at Placerville Speedway launches massive week of racing in Golden State

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Labor Day weekend and auto racing in California has frequently been a tradition for fans and teams alike. This Saturday and Sunday the Placerville Speedway continues that ritual with two-nights of Winged and Wingless Sprint Car competition during the “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout.”

The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout is entering its fifth edition at the high-banked quarter mile this season, but its first held on Labor Day weekend. Previous winners of the event include Visalia’s Cory Eliason, Roseville’s Sean Becker, Rutherford’s Rico Abreu and most recently Fremont’s Shane Golobic in 2020. This year’s running marks the first time that it will be held in front of fans since the 2019 version.

The “Shootout” is the only two-night Winged 360 Sprint Car event of the season at Placerville Speedway and has featured no shortage of excitement over the last handful of seasons. Sharing the stage each night with the Winged 360s will be the always thrilling Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprinters.

It’s sure to be the perfect lead-in for next week’s Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway, as many fans plan to venture over to Chico on Monday following the double header.

Due to the expected warm weather in Placerville this weekend, start times have been pushed back by one hour, with cars now hitting the track at 6:15pm for wheel packing. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow. The front gate will open at 4pm each night.

“The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout is an event that we continue to try and build each season,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “I know that Kami, myself, and our staff would like to see it become one of the marquee events in Northern California that fans must put down on their calendar. We’ve seen some great racing all season long and should be in for a can’t miss weekend at the shootout. The year is slowly winding down, so we hope to see everyone out here for two exciting nights of racing.”

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg wrapped up the Winged Sprint Car track title last weekend and will look to put his Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 up front at the Shootout. He will face stiff challenges from several competitors however, including last Saturday’s winner Shane Golobic, who captured the event two years ago.

The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout is the final Winged 360 Sprint Car event of the season at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds facility.

With the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, it’s Josh Young who leads the standings over Placerville Speedway ace Jake Morgan. During the first two appearances of the year at the track it was Morgan who claimed victory each time. The tour will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Joe Hunt Magnetos this weekend.

Adult tickets for this Saturday’s prelim of the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout on September 3rd cost $25. Kids 6-11 cost $10, while ages 5 and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ncpso or at the gate on race day.

Adult tickets for this Sunday’s finale of the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout on September 4th cost $30. Kids 6-11 cost $15, while ages 5 and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ncpso-2 or at the gate on race day.

Grandstand seating is general admission at each event, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill. For those who can’t make it Flo Racing will be providing live coverage.

The pit gate will open at noon each day. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 16,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2022 season.