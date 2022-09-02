2022 RaceSaver Nationals Begins with Heats for the Race of Champions

EAGLE, Neb. (September 1, 2022) — Jake Bubak, Zach Blurton, Cole Vanderheidnr, Danidel, Nekolite, and Tyler Drueke won heat race events during the “Race of Champions” portion of the 10th annual IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Super Nationals at Eagle Raceway. The Race of Champions field is made up of past IMCA Race Saver competitors that have won RaceSaver point championship, drivers currently first or second in their respective point standings, in the top 20 in national points, or a past winner of the RaceSaver Nationals.

The Race of Champions main event will take pace on Saturday night leading into Sunday’s finale.

10th Annual IMCA RaceSaver Super Nationals

Eagle Raceway

Eagle, Nebraska

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Race of Champions

Heat Race #1:

1. 74b-Jake Bubak

2. 4S-Michael Stien

3. 91-Adam Gullion

4. 14s-Ethan Barrow

5. 37-Bryce Norris

6. 79-Ryan Hall

7. 4u-Dwight Carter

Heat Race #2:

1. 2J-Zach Blurton

2. 100-Clint Benson

3. J2-John Carney

4. 20-Chad Wilson

5. 24G-Chris Graf

6. 44v-Daren Bolac

DNS: 45-Monty Ferriera

Heat Race #3:

1. 15V-Cole Vanderheidenr

2. 5-Stuart Snyder

3. 05-Brandon Allen

4. 24-Tyler Harris

5. 69-Mike Moore

6. 55X-Bruce Allen

7. 10-Michael Oliver

Heat Race #4:

1. 22D-Daniel Nekolite

2. 14-Joey Danley

3. 4x-Jason Danley

4. 74e-Claud Estes

5. 78-Justin Clark

6. 4L-Mike Houseman Jr

DNS: 2d-Dusty Ballenger

Heat Race #5:

1. 12-Tyler Drueke

2. 23J-John Paynter Jr

3. 25-Chase Brewer

4. 10-Trevor Serbus

5. 7m-Kevin Ramey

DNS: 5H-Chip Graham