Photo Gallery: Sprint and Midget Cars at Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Paul Neinhiser (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Neinhiser (Mark Funderburk photo) Trevin Littleton (#1T) and Logan Faucon (#52F). (Mark Funderburk photo) Daltyn England won the midget car main event Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Josh Schneiderman (#49) and Joey Moughan (#44). (Mark Funderburk photo) Daltyn England (#19E) and Tyler Roth (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Korey Weyant (#47) and Logan Faucon (#52). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Duff (#9) and Joey Moughan (#44). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Neinhiser (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Bell (#23) and Tyler Duff (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Neinhiser with his team in victory lane Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Colton Fisher (#83) and Shelby Boise (#3B). (Mark Funderburk photo) Daylton England (#19E) and Tyler Roth (#18) racing for the lead Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacksonville SpeedwayPhoto Gallery