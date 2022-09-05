BROWN SCORES SECOND CAREER SELINSGROVE SPRINT CAR WIN

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Brian Brown of Grain Valley, Mo., made his annual trek to central Pennsylvania for the big fall races and quickly cracked the Winner’s Circle in Sunday night’s Selinsgrove Ford 25-lap main event for the 410 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The $5,500 win was Brown’s second career at the track and makes him an automatic qualifier for the Sept. 24 $26,000-to-win Jim Nace Memorial National Open, a race he won in his first-ever start at the speedway in 2017.

Rick Eckert of York won his second race of the season at the track in the 25-lap Ron Keister Memorial for super late models. He earned $11,052 for his second win in the tribute race and 10th overall career win at Selinsgrove.

Jake Jones of Hunlock Creek edged out Keith Bissinger of Orangeville by inches for his seventh win of the season in the thrilling 12-lap roadrunner race.

Selinsgrove Speedway returns to racing action at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with the PA Game Commission “Race To Hunting Season” championship race for the PASS 305 sprint cars plus super late models, limited late models, and roadrunners on Foss Jewelers Night.

Polesitter Lucas Wolfe powered into the early lead at the start of the sprint car feature. Wolfe was chased by second-place starter Brian Brown. Third-place starter Freddie Rahmer performed a great save in turn three when his car got sideways momentarily, which allowed fourth-place starter Danny Dietrich to advance to third.

Sixth-place starter Anthony Macri used the highline of the track to drive into the third position on lap six. Approaching the halfway point, Brown closed in on Wolfe in a race for the lead. The caution flag unfurled on lap 12 for Jeff Miller.

On the lap 13 restart, Brown made a dive to the inside of Wolfe entering turn one and came out of turn two with the lead. With 10 laps remaining, Brown began to stretch his lead over Wolfe, Macri, Dietrich, and fifth-place starter Justin Whittall.

The race’s final caution flag unfurled on lap 18 when Mark Smith’s car fell off the pace. On the final restart, Macri horsepowered his way into second and set his sights on Brown but ran out of laps.

Brown took the checkered flag 2.15 seconds ahead of Macri, Dietrich, Wolfe, and Rahmer.

Front row starter Rick Eckert beat out polesitter Brett Schadel for the early lead in the Ron Keister Memorial for super late models. By the completion of the first lap, fourth-place starter Jeff Rine got by Schadel for the second spot.

Mason Zeigler’s car developed a flat tire on lap 11 and brought out the caution flag. When the race resumed, Eckert continued to set a torrid pace over Rine. With 10 laps to go, third-place starter Jim Bernheisel, who fell back a few spots, showed some speed and began to pressure Rine for the runner-up position.

On a lap 15 restart, J. Bernheisel passed by Rine for second only to have Rine secure the position again on lap 21. In the final laps Eckert stretched his lead and posted a four-second margin of victory over Rine, J. Bernheisel, Schadel, and seventh-place starter Coleby Frye.

Polesitter Jake Jones dueled for the lead and win for much of the roadrunner race with fourth-place starter Keith Bissinger while second-place starter Matt Ney raced a close third.

At the halfway point of the race, sixth-place starter Levi Vial became a threat when he moved into the third position. With two laps to go, Bissinger pulled into the lead only to have Jones reclaim the front spot.

Racing side-by-side down the frontstretch for the checkered flag, Jones narrowly edged out Bissinger for the victory. Vial, Ney, and points leader Nate Romig completed the top five.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY – 4 September 2022

410 Sprint Cars – 22 Entries

25-Lap A-Main: 1) 21 Brian Brown 2) 39M Anthony Macri 3) 48 Danny Dietrich 4) 5W Lucas Wolfe 5) 51 Freddie Rahmer 6) 33W Michael Walter 7) 67 Justin Whittall 8) 11 TJ Stutts 9) 6 Ryan Smith 10) 44 Dylan Norris 11) 23 Devon Borden 12) 12 Blane Heimbach 13) 75D Tyler Ross 14) 77 Derek Locke 15) 35 Jason Shultz 16) 25 Tyler Bear 17) 2C Cory Thorton 18) 39 Chase Dietz 19) M1 Mark Smith 20) 33 Derek Hauck 21) D57 Jeff Miller 22) 17B Steve Buckwalter

Heat Winners: Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Brian Brown

Time Trials: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 16.202 2) 48 Danny Dietrich 16.306 3) 21 Brian Brown 16.470 4) 51 Freddie Rahmer 16.618 5) 5W Lucas Wolfe 16.644 6) 6 Ryan Smith 16.668 7) 23 Devon Borden 16.670 8) 12 Blane Heimbach 16.685 9) 67 Justin Whittall 16.732 10) 11 TJ Stutts 16.732 11) 33W Michael Walter II 16.814 12) 39 Chase Dietz 16.856 13) M1 Mark Smith 16.893 14) 75D Tyler Ross 16.918 15) 44 Dylan Norris 16.944 16) 17B Steve Buckwalter 16.978 17) 35 Jason Shultz 16.982 18) 33 Derek Hauck 17.029 19) 25 Tyler Bear 17.081 20) 77 Derek Locke 17.213 21) 2C Cory Thorton 19.188 22) D57 Jeff Miller 19.189