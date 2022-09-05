GOSSELIN GETS FIRST KNIGHTS OF THUNDER WIN AT BRIGHTON

By Tommy Goudge

BRIGHTON, Ont. (September 3, 2022) – Dale Gosselin became a first-time winner with the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series on Saturday night at Brighton Speedway. The Quebec driver led a majority of the 25 lap A-Main, but needed a late comeback to secure the win after Josh Hansen slipped past.

Gosselin and Tyler Rand started on the front row for the A-Main, but Hansen quickly moved up to challenge Gosselin. The two raced side-by-side early in the race until Gosselin began to pull away using the outside groove. Hansen patiently ran the low groove and kept the leader in sight, and started to close in again when Gosselin made contact with the front stretch wall. Gosselin was able to keep going, but his lead was then completely erased when Aaron Turkey slid off the track in turn three and brought out the yellow flag with six laps to go.

Hansen took full advantage of the opportunity, getting a great restart and sailing into the lead. Gosselin would not be denied though, and powered back into the lead as the white flag flew. Hansen tried one last-ditch slide job attempt in turn four, but could not complete the move. Gosselin took the win, followed by Hansen, Rand, Nick Sheridan, and row seven starter Ryan Turner.

The Knights of Thunder series will next be in competition at the second night of the Labour Day Classic on Sunday, September 4 at Brighton Speedway. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more information.

Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Saturday, September 3, 2022

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 3G-Dale Gosselin[1]; 2. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 3. 84-Tyler Rand[2]; 4. 45-Nick Sheridan[5]; 5. 15-Ryan Turner[13]; 6. 9-Liam Martin[6]; 7. 10-Mitch Brown[7]; 8. 110-Jake Brown[4]; 9. 21K-Kyle Phillips[9]; 10. 11J-Chris Jones[11]; 11. 68-Aaron Turkey[10]; 12. 11-Cory Turner[17]; 13. 0-Glenn Styres[12]; 14. 87X-Shone Evans[16]; 15. 46-Kevin Pauls[14]; 16. 42W-Rick Wilson[8]; 17. (DNF) 5-DJ Christie[15]; 18. (DNS) 11T-Jamie Turner

Margin of Victory – 0.446 seconds

Hard Charger – Ryan Turner +8

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 88H-Josh Hansen, Beamsville [1]; 2. 3G-Dale Gosselin, Saint-Pie, Quebec [2]; 3. 45-Nick Sheridan, Mount Brydges [6]; 4. 68-Aaron Turkey, Ohsweken [5]; 5. 15-Ryan Turner, Dunnville [3]; 6. 5-DJ Christie, Beachville [4]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 42W-Rick Wilson, Joyceville [1]; 2. 10-Mitch Brown, Brantford [3]; 3. 9-Liam Martin, Binbrook [6]; 4. 11J-Chris Jones, Picton [5]; 5. 46-Kevin Pauls, St. Catharines [2]; 6. 87X-Shone Evans, Scotland [4]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:42.675

1. 84-Tyler Rand, Picton [1]; 2. 110-Jake Brown, Brantford [3]; 3. 21K-Kyle Phillips, Grand Island, New York [2]; 4. 0-Glenn Styres, Ohsweken [5]; 5. 11T-Jamie Turner, Caistor Centre [4]; 6. (DNS) 11-Cory Turner, Tillsonburg

Up Next:

Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Brighton Speedway – Brighton, Ontario