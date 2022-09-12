Photo Gallery: 2022 Gold Cup Race of Champions Finale Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Silver Dollar Speedway, World of Outlaws Jacob Allen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Four Abreast (Serena Dalhamer photo) James McFadden (Serena Dalhamer photo) Austin McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Spencer Bayston (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jacob Allen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ryan Bernal (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jacob Allen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gold Cup Race of ChampionsPhoto GallerySilver Dollar SpeedwayWorld of Outlaws