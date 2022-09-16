$40K BONUS FOR ELDORA 4-CROWN SWEEP; WINNING DRIVER WOULD POCKET $80K

From USAC

ROSSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 14 – In recognition of the 40th running of the 4-Crown Nationals Sept. 23-24 at Eldora Speedway, track officials announced today that the event will offer a new special award — the NKTelco Broadband Bonus.

If a driver sweeps all four features during the Saturday night finale on Sept. 24, he or she will earn a $40,000 bonus. With the bonus plus $10,000-per-feature winner’s purse, the winning driver would earn $80,000.

The Saturday night, Sept. 24 program features the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, USAC Silver Crown and the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars.

Friday night’s racing card on Sept. 23 consists of full programs for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

Legendary driver Jack Hewitt is the only driver to sweep the 4-Crown Nationals. In 1998, Hewitt posted victories in the USAC National Sprint Cars, Midgets and Silver Crown plus the UMP Modified feature.

This year’s 4-Crown features’ posted purses total nearly $215,000. Saturday night’s purse has increased nearly 40 percent from 2021, not including the NKTelco Broadband Bonus.

About Eldora Speedway:

Since carved from a cornfield in the natural amphitheater that existed between the Eldora Ballroom and the Wabash River by bandleader Earl Baltes in 1954, Eldora Speedway has grown to be a frontrunner in motorsports growth and stability. Baltes chose to sell the legendary high-banked clay oval to motorsports entrepreneur and NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC champion Tony Stewart in 2004.

Eldora celebrates its 69th season of racing in 2022and the full event calendar, including ticket and campsite information, is available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com or by calling (937) 338-3815. Race fans can join a community of over 1,000,000 people from around the world who enjoy behind-the-scenes access by following @EldoraSpeedway on social channels Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Exclusive video content posted on www.youtube.com/EldoraSpeedway has nearly nine million views.

About NKTelco:

NKTelco is a Multi-Gig service provider using Fiber to the Home technology with Every Day Low Prices. Established in 1905, NKTelco provides data, voice, and video services to residential and business customers in Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Darke and Miami Counties. NKTelco has a long history of creating innovative solutions that provide the best broadband services possible to all customers. Additional services include streaming and recording of high school sporting events along with live events for large concerts and business training and conference events. For more information about NKTelco and their services visit www.nktelco.com