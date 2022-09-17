Chase Randall Wins Night Two POWRi WAR of JHDMM at Lucas Oil

From POWRi

WHEATLAND, Mo. (September 16, 2022) — Chase Randall would use a late-race restart to perfection with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event in Night Two of the Twelfth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway Friday Night to notch his inaugural career league feature victory.

Early on track accomplishments of the second split prelim night with thirty-two entries would witness Wesley Smith clock fast-time in group qualifying with 15.409-second-lap as Chase Randall, Zach Daum, Ricky Lewis, and Wesley Smith each notched heat racing victories. Riley Kreisel would earn the semi-feature win with Wesley Smith gaining the high point qualifier award after preliminary competition.

Battling on the initial green flag start would find Wesley Smith combat front-row companion Chase Randall into the first pair of corners with Randall gaining the early race lead as Landon Simon quickly gained the front of the field.

Keeping the field of drivers behind him, Simon would appear to be the quickest until a caution with nine laps remaining would alter his attempts of winning on the night after stretching out a commanding lead.

Restarting with less than ten laps remaining, Simon would be in an instant-classic battle with Chase Randall and Wesley Smith each riding the high lines with the intent of winning. Randall would edge around Simon to take the lead as Smith would launch for the lead on the final lap.

Battling until the bitter end as the checkers waved, Chase Randall would top off the night by winning for the first time with POWRi WAR as Wesley Smith would finish in the runner-up positioning by less than half a second with one-time leader Landon Simon clinching the final podium placement in the event.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate a birthday, this is a huge win for this team. I don’t get to race non-wing very often but I love it with action like this” said a celebratory Chase Randall in the Lucas Oil Speedway winner’s circle.

Maintaining a solid showing all night, Jack Wagner would wheel his way to way to finish fourth as Ricky Lewis rounded out the top-five finishers in the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event at Lucas Oil Speedway on Night Two of the annual prestigious event.

12th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Friday, September 16, 2022

Qualifying Flight A

1. 24X-Casey Shuman, 15.511[8]

2. 77X-Colt Treharn, 16.278[1]

3. 33-Bryson Smith, 16.290[4]

4. 44P-Jason Howell, 16.302[2]

5. 38T-Travis Oldfield, 16.351[3]

6. 79-Ryan Hall, 16.765[7]

7. B52-Blake Bowers, 18.270[5]

8. 11X-Tom Curran, 18.270[6]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 77K-Katlynn Leer, 15.616[3]

2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 16.139[1]

3. 33W-Rece Wommack, 16.396[2]

4. 31-Joe B Miller, 16.420[7]

5. 24LCR-Chris Morgan, 16.634[4]

6. 37-Brian Beebe, 16.891[6]

7. 33L-Mark Lane, 17.032[5]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 28-Kory Schudy, 15.451[2]

2. 52C-Isaac Chapple, 15.563[1]

3. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 15.887[6]

4. 74-Xavier Doney, 16.078[4]

5. 11-Justin Melton, 16.411[7]

6. 33K-Michael Merrell, 16.687[3]

7. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, 16.991[5]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 6-Mario Clouser, 15.328[6]

2. 48-Nathan Moore, 16.161[3]

3. 73-Samuel Wagner, 16.340[7]

4. 13-Chase Howard, 16.418[5]

5. 57-Chase Parson, 16.729[1]

6. 2K-Kyle Lewis, 17.026[4]

7. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 17.089[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44P-Jason Howell[1]

2. 77X-Colt Treharn[3]

3. 24X-Casey Shuman[4]

4. 33-Bryson Smith[2]

5. 79-Ryan Hall[6]

6. B52-Blake Bowers[7]

DNS: 38T-Travis Oldfield

DNS: 11X-Tom Curran

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]

2. 77K-Katlynn Leer[4]

3. 31-Joe B Miller[1]

4. 33W-Rece Wommack[2]

5. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[5]

6. 33L-Mark Lane[7]

7. 37-Brian Beebe[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 52C-Isaac Chapple[3]

2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]

3. 28-Kory Schudy[4]

4. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

5. 11-Justin Melton[5]

6. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[7]

7. 33K-Michael Merrell[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[4]

2. 13-Chase Howard[1]

3. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]

4. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]

5. 48-Nathan Moore[3]

6. 57-Chase Parson[5]

7. 2K-Kyle Lewis[6]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]

2. 79-Ryan Hall[1]

3. 11-Justin Melton[3]

4. 37-Brian Beebe[11]

5. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[5]

6. 33L-Mark Lane[6]

7. 2K-Kyle Lewis[9]

8. 57-Chase Parson[8]

9. 33K-Michael Merrell[10]

10. B52-Blake Bowers[7]

11. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[4]

12. 38T-Travis Oldfield[12]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[1]

2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]

3. 31-Joe B Miller[13]

4. 74-Xavier Doney[17]

5. 24X-Casey Shuman[6]

6. 28-Kory Schudy[7]

7. 52C-Isaac Chapple[2]

8. 5-Jesse Vermillion[9]

9. 11-Justin Melton[19]

10. 37-Brian Beebe[20]

11. 77X-Colt Treharn[5]

12. 13-Chase Howard[10]

13. 21K-Kobe Simpson[11]

14. 73-Samuel Wagner[12]

15. 48-Nathan Moore[16]

16. 44P-Jason Howell[8]

17. 33W-Rece Wommack[15]

18. 79-Ryan Hall[18]

19. 33-Bryson Smith[14]

20. 33L-Mark Lane[22]

21. 77K-Katlynn Leer[4]

DNS: 88G-Garrett Hulsey