Huge Three-Race Weekend for Sprint Invaders Includes $5,000 Fall Haul!

By Bill W
September 20, 2022 – The 2022 season for the Sprint Invaders is going to end in a huge way, with three big races! On Friday, September 23, the series heads to the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. On Saturday, September 24, the annual $5,000 to win (plus contingencies) Fall Haul will commence at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The season concludes with a title crowning night Sunday, September 25 at the Adams County Illinois Speedway in Quincy!
Friday’s event in Donnellson will pay $2,000 to the winner. The marks the 52nd event on the 3/8-mile oval in series’ history. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time win list with six. John Schulz has five wins, there while Terry McCarl and Matt Sutton have four. Jeff Mitrisin and Randy Martin have three victories apiece. Two-time winner include Bobby Hawks, Jesse Giannetto, Russ Hall, Jerrod Hull, Paul Nienhiser and Josh Schneiderman, who won the last series’ visit in June. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 7:15. Adult admission is $15, seniors $13, veterans and students $10 and kids ten and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds and HART Limited Modifieds are also racing.
The $5,000 to win Fall Haul will also include lap money and other contingencies on Saturday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington making it the richest event in the Sprint Invaders season. This marks the 72nd feature event for the Sprint Invaders in West Burlington. Matt Rogerson and Jerrod Hull lead the all-time feature wins list there with five. John Schulz, Dustin Selvage and Josh Schneiderman have four wins there, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Paul Nienhiser have three. Mike Houseman Jr., Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl and Chris Martin have all won twice there. Chase Randall won the series’ opener back in May from the tail of the B. Grandstands open on Saturday at 5 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 6:15. Adult admission in $20, students and seniors are $18, and kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds and HART Limited Modifieds are also on the card.
The Adams County Illinois Speedway in Quincy will host the series’ championship night on Sunday. The eleventh visit for the series on the banked 1/3-mile will crown the 2022 champion. Former winners at Quincy include Kaley Gharst (2), Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Jerrod Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan, Joe B. Miller, and August victor Chase Randall. The gates open at 3:30 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. HART Limited Modifieds, UMP Crate Late Models and Stock Cars are also scheduled.
Cody Wehrle leads the current point standings in his quest for a second championship, ahead of Ryan Jamison, Jamie Ball, Nienhiser and Tanner Gebhardt. Randall, Colton Fisher, Devin Wignall, Bret Tripplett and Tyler Lee round out the top ten.
Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)
Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1924
Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1875
Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1861
Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1809 (1)
Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1797
Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1790
Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1741
Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1735
Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 1728 (5)
Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1711
Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 1704
Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1582
Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1277
McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1069
Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 1023
Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 977
Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 843 (1)
Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 776
Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 683
Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 675 (1)
Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 627
JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 592
Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 580
Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 424
Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 368
Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 353
Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350
Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 250
Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 235
Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 220
Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200
Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184
Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 181
Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172
Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50