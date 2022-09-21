Huge Three-Race Weekend for Sprint Invaders Includes $5,000 Fall Haul!

By Bill W

September 20, 2022 – The 2022 season for the Sprint Invaders is going to end in a huge way, with three big races! On Friday, September 23, the series heads to the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. On Saturday, September 24, the annual $5,000 to win (plus contingencies) Fall Haul will commence at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The season concludes with a title crowning night Sunday, September 25 at the Adams County Illinois Speedway in Quincy!

Friday’s event in Donnellson will pay $2,000 to the winner. The marks the 52nd event on the 3/8-mile oval in series’ history. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time win list with six. John Schulz has five wins, there while Terry McCarl and Matt Sutton have four. Jeff Mitrisin and Randy Martin have three victories apiece. Two-time winner include Bobby Hawks, Jesse Giannetto, Russ Hall, Jerrod Hull, Paul Nienhiser and Josh Schneiderman, who won the last series’ visit in June. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 7:15. Adult admission is $15, seniors $13, veterans and students $10 and kids ten and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds and HART Limited Modifieds are also racing.

The $5,000 to win Fall Haul will also include lap money and other contingencies on Saturday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington making it the richest event in the Sprint Invaders season. This marks the 72nd feature event for the Sprint Invaders in West Burlington. Matt Rogerson and Jerrod Hull lead the all-time feature wins list there with five. John Schulz, Dustin Selvage and Josh Schneiderman have four wins there, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Paul Nienhiser have three. Mike Houseman Jr., Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl and Chris Martin have all won twice there. Chase Randall won the series’ opener back in May from the tail of the B. Grandstands open on Saturday at 5 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 6:15. Adult admission in $20, students and seniors are $18, and kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds and HART Limited Modifieds are also on the card.

The Adams County Illinois Speedway in Quincy will host the series’ championship night on Sunday. The eleventh visit for the series on the banked 1/3-mile will crown the 2022 champion. Former winners at Quincy include Kaley Gharst (2), Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Jerrod Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan, Joe B. Miller, and August victor Chase Randall. The gates open at 3:30 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. HART Limited Modifieds, UMP Crate Late Models and Stock Cars are also scheduled.

Cody Wehrle leads the current point standings in his quest for a second championship, ahead of Ryan Jamison, Jamie Ball, Nienhiser and Tanner Gebhardt. Randall, Colton Fisher, Devin Wignall, Bret Tripplett and Tyler Lee round out the top ten.

Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1924

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1875

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1861

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1809 (1)

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1797

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1790

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1741

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1735

Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 1728 (5)

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1711

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 1704

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1582

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1277

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1069

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 1023

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 977

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 843 (1)

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 776

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 683

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 675 (1)

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 627

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 592

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 580

Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 424

Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 368

Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 353

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350

Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 250

Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 235

Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 220

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200

Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 181

Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172

Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50