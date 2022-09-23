USAC CHAMP CARS TAKE ON ELDORA FRI-SAT

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (September 22, 2022)………After finishing second in the first two legs of the 2021 4-Crown Nationals at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, Logan Seavey felt he had played second fiddle long enough.

When it came to the USAC Silver Crown nightcap, Seavey pulled no punches right from word ‘go’ as he charged from sixth to second on lap one, and from second to first on the second lap, leading the final 49 circuits to corral his first victory at the half-mile dirt oval.

Coming into this weekend’s Friday and Saturday, September 23-24, 40th running of the event presented by NKTELCO at Eldora, Seavey enters as the most recent USAC Silver Crown winner on September 5 at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds, which constituted a war of attrition and a survival of the fittest affair that tested both and machine to the ultimate limits.

Saturday night’s Eldora 50-lapper is as close to a sprint you’ll get with the champ cars. As for the only other 50-lapper the series ran on a half-mile dirt track this season, Seavey also won that one back in June at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway.

The Sutter, Calif. native is one of 30 entries in a jam-packed Eldora lineup that includes 29 entries and four past race winners.

The Silver Crown portion of the 4-Crown weekend kicks off with practice, qualifying (top-20 locked-in) and a 10-lap qualifying race (top-6 transfer) on Friday night followed by a brief practice session and the $10,000-to-win 50-lap race on Saturday night to conclude the 4-Crown festivities.

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT

Chris Windom’s record at the 4-Crown is impeccable, one that includes victories in Sprint Cars and Midgets to go along with two wins in the Silver Crown division in 2013 and 2016 as well as a 2nd in 2014 and a 3rd in 2015. Windom will pilot a car for Bill Rose Racing this weekend.

Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.) has won at Eldora on multiple occasions in his career, first in a USAC Sprint Car in 1997 and again in 2002 in the 4-Crown Silver Crown 50-lapper.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) made a banzai run to the checkered flag in winning the 2018 Silver Crown go at Eldora, in addition to 8th place results there in 2015 and 2019.

SEARCHING FOR THE CROWN

Current series point leader and five-time Silver Crown champ Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) has never won a race at Eldora. He’s finished a best of 2nd in 2015 and won the pole in 2017. Swanson’s 4-Crown Silver Crown results run the gamut of the top-10 at Eldora with a 4th in 2019, 5th in 2016, 5th in 2018, 5th in 2021, 8th in 2013, 9th in 2012 and 9th in 2014.

Taking a close runner-up finish to Seavey in the 2021 Silver Crown race was Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) who won his only career USAC National Sprint Car feature at Eldora in 2006. In a Silver Crown car at Eldora, he’s been phenomenal in minimal appearances over the past two decades. At the 4-Crown he’s also finished 2nd in 2013, was 5th in 2002, 9th in 2004 and 7th in 2019 after charging from the 27th starting position in just 50 laps.

Past USAC Silver Crown champ Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has been victorious three times in USAC National Sprint Car competition at Eldora and has finished solidly at Eldora throughout his Silver Crown career. Grant took 2nd in 2016, was 3rd in 2019, 6th in 2015, 6th in 2017, 7th in 2018 and 10th in 2021.

Troy, Ohio’s Dallas Hewitt finished 7th in June and 8th in September’s 4-Crown during the 2021 Silver Crown season at Eldora. Dallas is the nephew of Jack Hewitt, the winningest Silver Crown driver of all-time at Eldora with eight victories.

Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) won the pole in 2018 and has finished inside the top-five on seven occasions in Silver Crown competition during the 4-Crown at Eldora, including in each of his past four starts, led by 3rd place results in 2017, 2018 and 2021; 4th in 2008 and 2015; 5th in 2006 and 2019, the latter of which he started 24th.

4-CROWN ‘EM

Loads of 4-Crown Silver Crown experience is apparent throughout the substantial field, all of whom are striving for a first victory at the half-mile dirt oval.

Eric Gordon’s (Greenfield, Ind.) USAC Silver Crown experience dates back to 1990 where he finished 7th in his Rookie season, which resulted in a 2nd place finish in the final standings. Gordon also took 2nd in 1991, 3rd in 1997, 5th in 1994, 6th in 1995, 7th in 1993, 10th in 2019 and was 6th in his most recent appearance in 2021.

Jake Swanson’s first crack at the 4-Crown resulted in a solid 7th place finish in 2021 for the Anaheim, Calif. native. Kyle Robbins (New Castle, Ind.) took home a 9th place result in both the 2018 and 2021 race. Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.) charged from 25th to 9th at Eldora in 2019. They’ll be joined by Levittown, Pennsylvania’s Mike Haggenbottom (15th in 2018), Pendleton, Indiana’s Travis Welpott (17th in 2018) and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Dave Berkheimer (19th in 2018).

Carmen Perigo (Stoystown, Pa.) returns to the 4-Crown for a second Silver Crown attempt after finishing 13th in 2021 as will Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.), who finished 21st in 2021 and is coming into the race after finishing a career best 5th at Du Quoin. Erik Karlsen (Romulus, N.Y.), a CRSA 305 Sprint Car champion at New York’s Canandaigua Speedway, made his first ever USAC Silver Crown start at the 4-Crown in 2021, finishing 23rd.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

Russ Gamester, Chase Stockon and Jimmy Light make their Silver Crown 4-Crown return after somewhat lengthy hiatuses. Gamester (Peru, Ind.) made his first 4-Crown Silver Crown start during his USAC National Midget championship season of 1989. Gamester’s most recent Eldora start came in 2014 with his best result coming in 1997 with a 5th. Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) snared a 14th in his only previous start in 2015. Light (West Springfield, Pa.) collected a 12th place result in his most recent foray in 2019.

EXPERIENCED ROOKIES

Clarklake, Michigan’s Brian Ruhlman has yet to step foot in a Silver Crown car at Eldora. However, he sure doesn’t lack for experience, especially at the 4-Crown Nationals. Ruhlman grabbed UMP Modified victories during the event on three occasions in 2002-04-05.

Longtime veteran Dave Peperak (Clinton, Ind.) won his one and only career USAC National Sprint Car feature at Eldora on the final lap of the 1981 season opener, a race which aired on ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

Fellow first-time 4-Crown National Silver Crown first timers include Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) who finished 4th twice in a midget at the 4-Crown in 2021. He’ll drive Hans Lein’s number 97, which won the 2017 race with driver Tyler Courtney.

Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) will make his second USAC Silver Crown appearance after finishing 5th in this year’s season opener at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track. Meanwhile, Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) will attempt to make her first USAC Silver Crown feature career start.

They’re joined by top series Rookie of the Year candidate Gregg Cory (Shelbyville, Ind.), Jake Simmons (New Palestine, Ind.), Tom Paterson (Argos, Ind.) and Nathan Moore (Kaufman, Texas) who’ll be among those pulling double-duty at the 4-Crown this weekend with the USAC National Sprint Cars.

THE DETAILS

On Friday, it’s a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus USAC Silver Crown qualifying and a full program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Stands open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Saturday, it’s full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, USAC Silver Crown and the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions. Spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Friday at Eldora, general admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

On Saturday at Eldora, general admission tickets are $39 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $44 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

The USAC portions on Friday night can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3OivVbj as will the entirety of Saturday’s program.

==========================

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-524, 2-Logan Seavey-467, 3-C.J. Leary-441, 4-Brian Tyler-376, 5-Justin Grant-368, 6-Travis Welpott-295, 7-Bobby Santos-280, 8-Taylor Ferns-255, 9-Kyle Robbins-254, 10-Gregg Cory-238.

==========================

ELDORA USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (30 DRIVERS)

1 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Dyson Racing)

3 JAKE SIMMONS/New Palestine, IN (Tim Simmons)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

10 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports)

11 ®TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

20 ®EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Nolen Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports)

24 MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (John Haggenbottom)

26 ®KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 ®GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing)

48 ®NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Joe Moore)

49 ®BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Motorsports)

57 DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt)

66 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Bill Rose Racing)

69 ®CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

74 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Hodges Motorsports)

77 ®DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak Motorsports)

81 BRIAN TYLER/Parma, MI (BCR Group)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

97 ®BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Hans Lein)

99 ERIC GORDON/Greenfield, IN (Brad & Tara Armstrong)

110 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (DMW Motorsports)

123 JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Two-Three Motorsports)

166 ®ERIK KARLSEN/Romulus, NY (T.J. Karlsen)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

=======================

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC SILVER CROWN WINS:

8-Jack Hewitt

4-Dave Darland

2-Steve Butler, Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Steve Kinser, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

1-Brady Bacon, Christopher Bell, Kevin Huntley, Kyle Larson, C.J. Leary, Mat Neely, Ken Schrader, Logan Seavey, Jimmy Sills, Danny Smith & Brian Tyler

=======================

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS:

1981: Steve Kinser (4/26) & Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Danny Smith (4/25) & Ron Shuman (10/3)

1983: Ken Schrader (9/25)

1985: Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Jack Hewitt (9/28)

1987: Larry Rice (9/27)

1988: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1989: Jack Hewitt (9/24)

1990: Steve Butler (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Steve Butler (10/4)

1993: Ron Shuman (10/3)

1994: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1995: Jack Hewitt (9/23)

1996: Jack Hewitt (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (9/20)

1998: Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Jimmy Sills (9/25)

2000: J.J. Yeley (9/30)

2001: J.J. Yeley (9/22)

2002: Brian Tyler (9/21)

2004: Dave Darland (9/25)

2005: Dave Darland (9/24)

2006: Mat Neely (9/23)

2007: Jerry Coons Jr. (9/22)

2008: Dave Darland (9/20)

2009: Dave Darland (9/26)

2010: Bryan Clauson (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Bryan Clauson (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Jerry Coons Jr. (9/21)

2015: Christopher Bell (9/26)

2016: Chris Windom (9/24)

2017: Tyler Courtney (9/23)

2018: C.J. Leary (9/22)

2019: Brady Bacon (9/28)

2021: Tyler Courtney (6/26) & Logan Seavey (9/25)

=======================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 9/23/2005 – Josh Wise – 15.334 – 117.386 mph

12 Laps – 9/24/2021 – Davey Ray – 3:54.24 – 92.213 mph

15 Laps – 9/22/2006 – Paul White – 4:16.18 – 105.395 mph

20 Laps – 9/28/1996 – Dave Darland – 5:53.42 – 101.862 mph

50 Laps – 9/23/2006 – Mat Neely – 14:59.56 – 100.049 mph

60 Laps – 4/25/1982 – Danny Smith – 23:23.80 – 76.934 mph

=======================

PAST ELDORA 4-CROWN NATIONALS USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS:

1981 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Kinser (#3) (18), 2. Larry Rice (3), 3. Gary Bettenhausen (1), 4. Jack Hewitt (4), 5. Mark Alderson (6), 6. Ken Schrader (8), 7. Sheldon Kinser (7), 8. Greg Leffler (10), 9. Chuck Amati (11), 10. Bud Wilmot (14), 11. Jerry Nemire (20), 12. Karl Busson (12), 13. Larry Martin (16), 14. Manny Rockhold (15), 15. Bill Puterbaugh (13), 16. Danny Milburn (19), 17. Tracy Potter (17), 18. Jeff Bloom (9), 19. Larry Dickson (5), 20. Tom Bigelow (2). 17:19.70

1982 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ron Shuman (4), 2. Steve Kinser (1), 3. Ken Schrader (7), 4. Greg Staab (13), 5. Joe Saldana (14), 6. Roger Rager (20), 7. Mark Alderson (5), 8. Dana Carter (19), 9. Smokey Snellbaker (12), 10. Jim Moughan (15), 11. Danny Milburn (16), 12. Keith Kauffman (10), 13. Jerry Weeks (8), 14. Manny Rockhold (17), 15. Ed Angle (11), 16. Mike Winblad (18), 17. Rich Vogler (3), 18. Walt Kennedy (2), 19. Larry Rice (9), 20. Sheldon Kinser (6). 24:21.01

1983 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ken Schrader (2), 2. Rick Hood (6), 3. Jack Hewitt (1), 4. Sheldon Kinser (8), 5. Larry Rice (10), 6. George Snider (4), 7. Duke Cook (15), 8. Mark Alderson (11), 9. Johnny Parsons (5), 10. Bud Wilmot (16), 11. Rich Vogler (9), 12. Gary Hieber (13), 13. Jerry Nemire (3), 14. Steve Siegel (18), 15. Billy Vukovich (17), 16. Billy Pauch (7), 17. Manny Rockhold (20), 18. Tom Bigelow (12), 19. Steve Butler (14), 20. Ralph Liguori (19). 19:10.24

1984 FEATURE: Rained Out

1985 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Larry Rice (10), 2. Rick Hood (1), 3. Johnny Parsons (6), 4. Sheldon Kinser (7), 5. Steve Butler (2), 6. Duke Cook (11), 7. Kramer Williamson (16), 8. Rich Vogler (5), 9. Joe Saldana (4), 10. John Andretti (21), 11. Bruce Field (15), 12. Mark Alderson (8), 13. Jerry Nemire (9), 14. Danny Milburn (12), 15. John Batts (20), 16. Fred Rahmer (22), 17. Bob Cicconi (17), 18. Tom Bigelow (3), 19. Bud Wilmot (19), 20. Mike Johnson (13), 21. Frankie Kerr (14), 22. Warren Mockler (18), 23. Paul Clark (23). NT

1986 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (7), 2. Billy Engelhart (18), 3. Sheldon Kinser (2), 4. Kenny Jacobs (1), 5. Dave Blaney (8), 6. Danny Milburn (20), 7. Jeff Bloom (11), 8. Paul Clark (14), 9. Jerry Nemire (22), 10. Warren Mockler (6), 11. Manny Rockhold (16), 12. Mark Alderson (12), 13. Steve Butler (5), 14. Larry Rice (10), 15. Tom Bigelow (3), 16. Jerry Russell (17), 17. Bobby Adkins (13), 18. Rich Vogler (4), 19. Tony Elliott (#18) (23), 20. Duke Cook (19), 21. Rick Hood (9), 22. Charlie Workman (21), 23. Red Kunstbeck (15). NT

1987 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Larry Rice (4), 2. Steve Butler (5), 3. Rick Hood (1), 4. Jack Hewitt (2), 5. Kenny Jacobs (3), 6. Andy Hillenburg (10), 7. Jeff Swindell (6), 8. Jim Childers (19), 9. Mark Alderson (7), 10. Charlie Swartz (#41) (24), 11. Dave Feese (14), 12. Tray House (13), 13. Jon Johnson (15), 14. Gary Hieber (23), 15. Paul Clark (8), 16. Rich Vogler (9), 17. Rusty McClure (22), 18. Jerry Nemire (12), 19. Manny Rockhold (11), 20. Bill Tyler (21), 21. Ron Dunstan (17), 22. Steve Chassey (16), 23. Jeff Bloom (20), 24. Warren Mockler (18). NT

1988 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Steve Butler (1), 3. Larry Rice (10), 4. Greg Staab (14), 5. Mark Alderson (15), 6. Andy Hillenburg (11), 7. Tray House (17), 8. Joe Melnick (12), 9. George Snider (7), 10. Ron Dunstan (24), 11. Jerry Nemire (6), 12. Jeff Bloom (16), 13. Rusty McClure (21), 14. Tony Elliott (8), 15. Jon Johnson (19), 16. Paul Huntington (20), 17. Bill Tyler (18), 18. Rich Vogler (13), 19. Steve Chassey (9), 20. Gene Lee Gibson (4), 21. Gary Irvin (5), 22. Rick Hood (3), 23. Bob Frey (23), 24. Donnie Beechler (22). NT

1989 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Rich Vogler (1), 3. Steve Butler (3), 4. Larry Rice (10), 5. Mark Alderson (4), 6. Johnny Parsons (5), 7. Andy Hillenburg (6), 8. Tony Elliott (11), 9. Rocky Hodges (19), 10. Danny Milburn (12), 11. Wayne Hammond (16), 12. Bob Cicconi (8), 13. Jerry Nemire (15), 14. Chip Thomas (13), 15. Russ Gamester (9), 16. Greg Staab (20), 17. Walt Kennedy (7), 18. Gary Irvin (14), 19. Ron Dunstan (17), 20. Mark Sokola (18), 21. Brent Whited (21). NT

1990 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Butler (2), 2. Jack Hewitt (3), 3. Chuck Gurney (4), 4. Larry Rice (6), 5. Johnny Parsons (12), 6. Stan Fox (5), 7. Eric Gordon (7), 8. Dave Darland (13), 9. Danny Smith (#44) (22), 10. Mark Alderson (14), 11. Brian Tyler (15), 12. Tray House (17), 13. Danny Milburn (#27) (20), 14. Robbie Stanley (18), 15. Jerry Russell (16), 16. Ron Dunstan (23), 17. Wally Pankratz (10), 18. Bob Cicconi (19), 19. Gary Irvin (11), 20. Jerry Nemire (21), 21. Stevie Reeves (9), 22. George Snider (8), 23. Jimmy Sills (1). 16:30.53

1991 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (8), 2. Eric Gordon (6), 3. Terry Shepherd (7), 4. Tray House (16), 5. Warren Mockler (20), 6. Wally Pankratz (18), 7. Brad Marvel (23), 8. Larry Rice (15), 9. Jerry Nemire (17), 10. Russ Gamester (2), 11. Ron Dunstan (24), 12. Blake Hollingsworth (19), 13. Jim Mahoney (12), 14. Steve Chassey (9), 15. Rick Ungar (21), 16. Billy Boat (4), 17. George Snider (11), 18. Jimmy Sills (10), 19. Chuck Gurney (13), 20. Jeff Gordon (1), 21. Stevie Reeves (3), 22. Johnny Parsons (14), 23. Chip Thomas (22), 24. Stan Fox (5). NT

1992 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Butler (1), 2. Tony Elliott (12), 3. Tray House (9), 4. Tony Stewart (2), 5. Jeff Swindell (5), 6. Stevie Reeves (15), 7. Robbie Stanley (24), 8. Donnie Beechler (23), 9. Chip Thomas (14), 10. Rusty McClure (8), 11. Brent Kaeding (13), 12. Greg Staab (6), 13. Stan Fox (11), 14. Tyce Carlson (17), 15. Blake Hollingsworth (18), 16. Jerry Nemire (16), 17. Ray Joe Fager (22), 18. Johnny Parsons (7), 19. Jimmy Sills (10), 20. Ron Dunstan (19), 21. Russ Gamester (3), 22. Tom Ball (21), 23. Dave Darland (20), 24. Jack Hewitt (4). NT

1993 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ron Shuman (2), 2. Chuck Gurney (4), 3. Donnie Beechler (3), 4. Steve Butler (1), 5. Johnny Parsons (10), 6. Tray House (16), 7. Eric Gordon (7), 8. Stan Fox (14), 9. Mike Bliss (8), 10. Tony Elliott (5), 11. Rusty McClure (9), 12. Stevie Reeves (11), 13. Jim Keeker (#26) (21), 14. Chip Thomas (12), 15. Greg Wilson (18), 16. Tyce Carlson (13), 17. Bobby Marcum (15), 18. Greg Staab (6), 19. Tony Stewart (17), 20. Blake Hollingsworth (22), 21. Ron Dunstan (20), 22. Robbie Stanley (#12) (19), 23. Dan Drinan (23). 21:10.44

1994 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (7), 2. Chuck Gurney (1), 3. Jimmy Sills (2), 4. Kevin Doty (5), 5. Eric Gordon (10), 6. Rusty McClure (9), 7. Kenny Irwin Jr. (13), 8. Chip Thomas (12), 9. Dave Darland (#44) (22), 10. Jon Stanbrough (18), 11. Steve Barnett (14), 12. Mike Bliss (4), 13. Jerry Nemire (16), 14. Kevin Thomas (#37) (21), 15. Robby Flock (19), 16. Bill Rose (17), 17. Randy Tolsma (15), 18. Derek Davidson (20), 19. Kevin Huntley (6), 20. Danny Smith (#8) (23), 21. Donnie Beechler (11), 22. Cary Faas (8), 23. Stan Fox (3). NT

1995 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (13), 2. Tony Stewart (14), 3. Dave Darland (5), 4. Kenny Irwin Jr. (4), 5. Johnny Parsons (3), 6. Eric Gordon (15), 7. Jimmy Sills (1), 8. Kevin Thomas (22), 9. Jim Keeker (17), 10. Rusty McClure (9), 11. Cary Faas (20), 12. Robby Flock (12), 13. Bill Rose (19), 14. George Snider (10), 15. Keith Butler (24), 16. Chuck Gurney (2), 17. Brian Tyler (21), 18. Rocky Hodges (8), 19. Chuck Leary (23), 20. Donnie Beechler (11), 21. Kevin Doty (7), 22. Byron Reed (6), 23. Tony Elliott (16), 24. Jon Stanbrough (18). 16:39.34

1996 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (5), 2. Jimmy Sills (2), 3. Bill Rose (15), 4. Dave Darland (13), 5. Johnny Parsons (4), 6. Cary Faas (10), 7. Mark Cassella (3), 8. Brian Tyler (22), 9. Donnie Beechler (19), 10. Rusty McClure (11), 11. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (12), 12. Eric Gordon (24), 13. Jerry Nemire (20), 14. Brian Hayden (8), 15. Robby Flock (14), 16. Cory Kruseman (7), 17. Kenny Irwin Jr. (#26) (21), 18. Chip Thomas (6), 19. Dan Drinan (17), 20. Ryan Newman (9), 21. Tracy Hines (18), 22. Kevin Doty (16), 23. Jim Keeker (23). (Car #9 Chuck Gurney disqualified after finishing 2nd for failing to meet minimum weight) (1). NT

1997 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Huntley (4), 2. Ryan Newman (16), 3. Eric Gordon (22), 4. Tracy Hines (15), 5. Russ Gamester (3), 6. Brian Tyler (2), 7. Johnny Parsons (5), 8. Dave Darland (7), 9. Bill Rose (19), 10. Jim Keeker (24), 11. Jimmy Sills (1), 12. Donnie Beechler (6), 13. J.J. Yeley (14), 14. Terry Pletch (12), 15. Robby Flock (17), 16. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (9), 17. Derek Davidson (11), 18. Kevin Doty (#37) (21), 19. Tony Stewart (13), 20. Chuck Gurney (8), 21. Brian Hayden (18), 22. Kevin Thomas (23), 23. Tim Clark (20), 24. Jack Hewitt (10). NT

1998 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Dave Darland (3), 3. Todd Kane (16), 4. Kevin Huntley (9), 5. Jimmy Sills (1), 6. Derek Davidson (7), 7. Brian Tyler (6), 8. Tony Elliott (14), 9. Ryan Newman (18), 10. J.J. Yeley (4), 11. Jimmy Stinson (20), 12. Aaron Mosley (15), 13. Greg Wilson (13), 14. Jay Drake (8), 15. Terry Babb (21), 16. Jason Leffler (23), 17. Jerry Coons Jr. (24), 18. Kevin Thomas (12), 19. Donnie Beechler (19), 20. Rusty McClure (11), 21. Ricky Shelton (22), 22. Russ Gamester (10), 23. Robby Flock (5), 24. Tracy Hines (17). 16:44.29

1999 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jimmy Sills (1), 2. Jack Hewitt (11), 3. J.J. Yeley (2), 4. Greg Wilson (8), 5. Todd Kane (16), 6. Robbie Rice (20), 7. Tracy Hines (13), 8. Ryan Newman (17), 9. Tony Elliott (6), 10. Paul White (9), 11. Eric Gordon (14), 12. Donnie Lehmann (23), 13. Rich Tobias Jr. (19), 14. Russ Gamester (7), 15. Jimmy Stinson (21), 16. Rick Treadway (18), 17. Danny Smith (12), 18. Brad Fox (22), 19. Jay Drake (4), 20. Jerry Nemire (24), 21. Dave Darland (5), 22. Rusty McClure (3), 23. Bill Rose (10), 24. Brian Tyler (15). NT

2000 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (1), 2. Dave Darland (17), 3. Greg Wilson (15), 4. Brad Noffsinger (9), 5. Tracy Hines (8), 6. Jack Hewitt (7), 7. Tony Elliott (3), 8. Derek Davidson (14), 9. John Heydenreich (22), 10. Brian Tyler (2), 11. Paul White (19), 12. Brad Fox (10), 13. Terry Pletch (16), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (21), 15. Russ Gamester (13), 16. Jimmy Sills (4), 17. Jay Drake (5), 18. Kasey Kahne (20), 19. Rob Chaney (24), 20. Ryan Newman (18), 21. Bill Rose (6), 22. Robbie Rice (23), 23. Todd Kane (11), 24. Ed Carpenter (12). NT

2001 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (1), 2. Jay Drake (13), 3. Paul White (10), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (14), 5. Tony Elliott (9), 6. Jason McCord (18), 7. Robbie Rice (17), 8. Russ Gamester (22), 9. Dave Steele (24), 10. Brian Tyler (23), 11. Aaron Fike (15), 12. Bud Kaeding (3), 13. Jac Haudenschild (8), 14. Roger Rager (16), 15. Bill Rose (20), 16. Ed Carpenter (4), 17. Eric Gordon (21), 18. Brad Noffsinger (2), 19. Tracy Hines (5), 20. Derek Davidson (6), 21. Todd Kane (7), 22. Kevin Huntley (11), 23. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 24. John Heydenreich (19). NT

2002 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (5), 2. Jay Drake (1), 3. Tracy Hines (8), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (18), 5. Matt Westfall (10), 6. Russ Gamester (3), 7. Nick Lundgreen (20), 8. Jason McCord (24), 9. John Heydenreich (12), 10. Rob Chaney (14), 11. Brad Noffsinger (11), 12. J.J. Yeley (13), 13. Dave Darland (19), 14. John Starks (25), 15. Terry Babb (21), 16. Derek Davidson (4), 17. Dave Steele (23), 18. Dickie Gaines (15), 19. Cory Kruseman (17), 20. Dane Carter (26), 21. Jonathan Vennard (22), 22. Tony Elliott (2), 23. Terry Pletch (16), 24. Aaron Fike (6), 25. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 26. Travis Rilat (9). NT

2003 FEATURE: No Race

2004 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (1), 2. Kevin Huntley (8), 3. Mike Brecht (22), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (12), 5. Levi Jones (15), 6. Jon Stanbrough (6), 7. Rob Chaney (16), 8. Aaron Pierce (23), 9. Matt Westfall (19), 10. John Heydenreich (18), 11. Jay Drake (14), 12. Tony Elliott (20), 13. Bud Kaeding (11), 14. Dickie Gaines (13), 15. Paul White (10), 16. Dave Steele (17), 17. Nick Lundgreen (4), 18. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 19. Jason McCord (25), 20. Shane Hollingsworth (21), 21. Davey Ray (24), 22. Brian Tyler (9), 23. Jac Haudenschild (2), 24. Boston Reid (7), 25. Tyler Walker (3). NT

2005 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (2), 2. Mat Neely (13), 3. John Heydenreich (15), 4. Kevin Huntley (12), 5. Rob Chaney (8), 6. Jay Drake (9), 7. Josh Wise (1), 8. Rich Tobias Jr. (24), 9. Nick Lundgreen (18), 10. Dave Steele (19), 11. Ron Gregory (22), 12. Davey Ray (10), 13. Jon Stanbrough (4), 14. Brian Tyler (6), 15. Bud Kaeding (16), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (21), 17. Levi Jones (3), 18. Paul White (20), 19. Cole Carter (17), 20. Dickie Gaines (11), 21. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 22. Bill Rose (14), 23. Tyler Walker (5), 24. Jimmy Stinson (23). NT

2006 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mat Neely (1), 2. Mike Brecht (10), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 4. Dave Darland (9), 5. Shane Cottle (8), 6. Dickie Gaines (20), 7. Bud Kaeding (7), 8. Levi Jones (14), 9. Jon Stanbrough (18), 10. Tracy Hines (16), 11. Ron Gregory (23), 12. Rob Chaney (15), 13. Aaron Pierce (21), 14. Dave Steele (17), 15. Johnny Parsons (24), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (22), 17. Mitch Wissmiller (11), 18. Teddy Beach (19), 19. Josh Wise (12), 20. Jay Drake (6), 21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2), 22. Davey Ray (4), 23. Brian Tyler (5), 24.Paul White (13). 14:59.56

2007 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 2. Dave Darland (8), 3. Mat Neely (4), 4. Aaron Pierce (6), 5. Brian Tyler (5), 6. Billy Wease (11), 7. Kevin Huntley (12), 8. Paul White (10), 9. Levi Jones (2), 10. Dickie Gaines (14), 11. Bud Kaeding (3), 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (7), 13. Jon Stanbrough (15), 14. Shane Cottle (13), 15. Tim Barber (17), 16. Darren Hagen (18), 17. A.J. Fike (23), 18. Mike Murgoitio (24), 19. Chappy Knaack (19), 20. Mike Stroehle (22), 21. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (27), 22. Shane Hollingsworth (16), 23. Cameron Dodson (26), 24. Ron Gregory (25), 25. Jesse Hockett (9), 26. Russ Gamester (20), 27. John Heydenreich (21). NT

2008 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (3), 2. Brian Tyler (6), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 4. Shane Cottle (8), 5. Levi Jones (5), 6. Kevin Huntley (11), 7. Shane Hollingsworth (13), 8. Bud Kaeding (4), 9. Jon Stanbrough (9), 10. Tracy Hines (2), 11. Mike Stroehle (12), 12. Mat Neely (10), 13. A.J. Fike (19), 14. Kevin Swindell (#199) (21), 15. Chad Boat (22), 16. Randy Bateman (24), 17. Bill Rose (#98) (23), 18. Chris Urish (20), 19. Dustin Morgan (16), 20. Patrick Bruns (17), 21. J.J. Yeley (18), 22. Kody Swanson (7), 23. Russ Gamester (15), 24. Derek Hagar (14). NT

2009 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (4), 2. Shane Hmiel (6), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 4. Cole Whitt (8), 5. Josh Wise (7), 6. Shane Hollingsworth (13), 7. Brian Tyler (12), 8. Bud Kaeding (2), 9. Levi Jones (11), 10. Zach Daum (16), 11. Kody Swanson (23), 12. Randy Bateman (21), 13. A.J. Fike (18), 14. Von McGee (19), 15. Tracy Hines (5), 16. Justin Carver (17), 17. Jon Sciscoe (22), 18. Jon Stanbrough (9), 19. Russ Gamester (24), 20. Bill Rose (14), 21. Derek Hagar (1), 22. Mike Brecht (10), 23. Donnie Beechler (15), 24. Patrick Bruns (20). NT

2010 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryan Clauson (2), 2. Dave Darland (3), 3. Levi Jones (1), 4. Shane Hmiel (4), 5. Todd Kane (13), 6. Bud Kaeding (6), 7. Jon Stanbrough (8), 8. Robert Ballou (16), 9. Shane Hollingsworth (14), 10. Brian Tyler (12), 11. Derek Hagar (15), 12. Kody Swanson (18), 13. Jeff Swindell (5), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 15. Bill Rose (19), 16. Bobby East (11), 17. Zach Daum (20), 18. Tracy Hines (21), 19. Randy Bateman (22), 20. A.J. Fike (26), 21. Kellen Conover (23), 22. Mike Hess (24), 23. Shane Cottle (9), 24. Russ Gamester (25), 25. Justin Carver (10), 26. Tanner Swanson (17). NT

2011 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (1), 2. Levi Jones (2), 3. Bryan Clauson (4), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 5. Tracy Hines (10), 6. Robert Ballou (13), 7. Tanner Swanson (22), 8. Bobby East (16), 9. Todd Kane (15), 10. Hunter Schuerenberg (8), 11. Kody Swanson (14), 12. Mike Hess (17), 13. Kellen Conover (18), 14. Derek Hagar (11), 15. Shane Cockrum (21), 16. Shane Hollingsworth (7), 17. Dave Darland (3), 18. Bud Kaeding (5), 19. Brian Tyler (9), 20. Jon Stanbrough (20), 21. Randy Bateman (23), 22. Russ Gamester (12), 23. Craig Dori (19). NT

2012 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryan Clauson (2), 2. Robert Ballou (3), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 4. Bobby East (1), 5. Bud Kaeding (6), 6. Tracy Hines (4), 7. Brian Tyler (9), 8. Shane Hollingsworth (11), 9. Kody Swanson (13), 10. Tanner Swanson (14), 11. Russ Gamester (10), 12. Rich Tobias Jr. (15), 13. Steve Adams (16), 14. Shane Cockrum (12), 15. Dave Darland (7), 16. Mitch Wissmiller (8). NT

2013 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (5), 2. Matt Westfall (4), 3. Shane Cockrum (10), 4. Taylor Ferns (13), 5. Dave Darland (9), 6. Bobby East (1), 7. Joe Liguori (12), 8. Kody Swanson (7), 9. Tracy Hines (2), 10. Patrick Lawson (15), 11. Jarett Andretti (14), 12. Jerry Nemire (17), 13. Robert Ballou (20), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 15. Christopher Bell (3), 16. Tad Roach (19), 17. John Hunt (16), 18. Kellen Conover (18), 19. Mitch Wissmiller (8), 20. Chris Urish (11). NT

2014 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Tracy Hines (4), 4. Shane Cockrum (10), 5. Bobby East (3), 6. Bryan Clauson (6), 7. Aaron Pierce (8), 8. Jacob Wilson (12), 9. Kody Swanson (2), 10. Russ Gamester (17), 11. Caleb Armstrong (9), 12. C.J. Leary (7), 13. Patrick Lawson (15), 14. Christopher Bell (16), 15. Davey Ray (11), 16. Jack Hewitt (14), 17. Robert Ballou (13). NT

2015 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Christopher Bell (1), 2. Kody Swanson (2), 3. Chris Windom (4), 4. Shane Cottle (8), 5. Brady Bacon (3), 6. Justin Grant (9), 7. Shane Cockrum (6), 8. C.J. Leary (7), 9. Steve Buckwalter (13), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 11. A.J. Fike (15), 12. David Byrne (17), 13. Dallas Hewitt (#21) (20), 14. Chase Stockon (12), 15. Aaron Pierce (11), 16. Austin Nemire (16), 17. Tanner Thorson (#17) (19), 18. Dave Darland (10), 19. Chris Fetter (18), 20. Terry Babb (14). 25:00.532

2016 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (2), 2. Justin Grant (7), 3. Tyler Courtney (1), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Kody Swanson (4), 6. Jeff Swindell (3), 7. Dave Darland (6), 8. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 9. Shane Cottle (22), 10. Bill Rose (11), 11. Chris Fetter (12), 12. Aaron Pierce (17), 13. Steve Buckwalter (8), 14. Joe Liguori (18), 15. Dakota Jackson (19), 16. Austin Nemire (13), 17. David Byrne (15), 18. Davey Ray (10), 19. Mitch Wissmiller (21), 20. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (20), 21. Dave Berkheimer (23), 22. C.J. Leary (16), 23. Casey Shuman (14). 34:40.811

2017 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (2), 2. Chris Windom (6), 3. Shane Cottle (8), 4. Dave Darland (7), 5. Brady Bacon (18), 6. Justin Grant (9), 7. Hunter Schuerenberg (5), 8. David Byrne (4), 9. Robert Ballou (11), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (10), 11. Matt Goodnight (17), 12. Steve Buckwalter (16), 13. Joe Liguori (13), 14. Dakota Jackson (14), 15. Joss Moffatt (21), 16. Austin Nemire (22), 17. Mark Smith (12), 18. Chris Fetter (20), 19. C.J. Leary (3), 20. Kody Swanson (1), 21. Aaron Pierce (15), 22. Johnny Petrozelle (19). NT

2018 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (8), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (10), 3. Shane Cottle (1), 4. Jason McDougal (7), 5. Kody Swanson (5), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 7. Justin Grant (12), 8. Brady Bacon (4), 9. Kyle Robbins (11), 10. Jacob Wilson (16), 11. Austin Nemire (15), 12. Bill Rose (20), 13. Steve Buckwalter (#53) (19), 14. Matt Goodnight (9), 15. Mike Haggenbottom (17), 16. Dave Darland (23), 17. Travis Welpott (14), 18. Chris Fetter (18), 19. Dave Berkheimer (21), 20. Aaron Pierce (22), 21. Tyler Courtney (6), 22. Chris Windom (3), 23. David Byrne (13). NT

2019 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (4), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 3. Justin Grant (5), 4. Kody Swanson (3), 5. Shane Cottle (24), 6. Chris Windom (6), 7. Matt Westfall (27), 8. C.J. Leary (10), 9. Matt Goodnight (25), 10. Eric Gordon (19), 11. Chad Kemenah (7), 12. Jimmy Light (14), 13. Ronnie Wuerdeman (9), 14. Kyle Robbins (8), 15. David Byrne (13), 16. Bill Rose (16), 17. Mike Haggenbottom (21), 18. Travis Welpott (12), 19. Austin Mundie (18), 20. Terry Babb (22), 21. Austin Nemire (20), 22. Dave Berkheimer (26), 23. Jason McDougal (2), 24. Tyler Courtney (11), 25. Dallas Hewitt (17), 26. Steve Buckwalter (15), 27. John Heydenreich (23). 23:29.46

2020 FEATURE: No Race

2021 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (6), 2. Matt Westfall (14), 3. Shane Cottle (13), 4. Brady Bacon (3), 5. Kody Swanson (4), 6. Eric Gordon (15), 7. Jake Swanson (2), 8. Dallas Hewitt (9), 9. Kyle Robbins (18), 10. Justin Grant (5), 11. Jason McDougal (20), 12. Davey Ray (21), 13. Carmen Perigo (16), 14. Terry Babb (19), 15. Shane Cockrum (8), 16. Kyle Cummins (10), 17. Chase Johnson (7), 18. Brian Tyler (22), 19. David Byrne (12), 20. Matt Goodnight (24), 21. Casey Buckman (11), 22. Mike Haggenbottom (23), 23. Erik Karlsen (26), 24. Dave Berkheimer (28-P), 25. Chris Phillips (17), 26. Tyler Courtney (1), 27. Austin Nemire (25), 28. Travis Welpott (27-P). 37:21.773