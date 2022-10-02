Golobic Wins Fall Nationals Finale at Chico

CHICO, Ca. (October 1, 2022) — Shane Golobic won the Fall Nationals finale Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California. MItchell Faccinto, Kalib Henry, Kaleb Montgomery, and Tanner Holmes rounded out the top five.

Fall Nationals

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Qualifying Flight A

1. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 12.550[1]

2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.570[8]

3. 71L-Seth Standley, 12.609[5]

4. 3C-Casey Schmitz, 12.620[17]

5. 75-Tony Gomes, 12.649[10]

6. 88N-DJ Netto, 12.656[13]

7. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 12.724[15]

8. 1F-DJ Freitas, 12.769[7]

9. 5V-Landon Brooks, 12.781[14]

10. 38-Colby Johnson, 12.797[6]

11. 12J-John Clark, 12.825[11]

12. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 12.829[3]

13. 98H-Matt Hein, 12.845[12]

14. 78-Bret Barney, 12.886[9]

15. 76-Kenny Allen, 12.957[4]

16. 7X-Eddy Lewis, 13.269[2]

17. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr, 13.361[16]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto, 12.450[16]

2. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 12.552[3]

3. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 12.584[11]

4. X1-Michael Faccinto, 12.589[14]

5. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 12.599[5]

6. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 12.612[2]

7. 17-Kalib Henry, 12.664[13]

8. 8C-Anissa Curtice, 12.709[10]

9. 115-Nick Parker, 12.803[17]

10. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.837[4]

11. 5-RC Smith, 12.846[9]

12. 29T-Ryan Timmons, 12.854[7]

13. 17C-Chris Bullock, 13.025[8]

14. 15-Michael Sellers, 13.032[1]

15. 75S-Bill Smith, 13.097[12]

16. 2-Wyatt Brown, 13.164[15]

17. 4L-Doug Lippincott, 13.492[6]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 9-Tyler Brown, 12.384[12]

2. 54S-Drake Standley, 12.434[15]

3. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 12.526[2]

4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.580[14]

5. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 12.628[5]

6. 2X-Max Mittry, 12.670[16]

7. 34-Justin Henry, 12.673[10]

8. 17X-Ricky Sanders, 12.698[4]

9. 8-William Fielding, 12.703[1]

10. 54-Carson Hall, 12.783[8]

11. 17WX-Ryan Bernal, 12.799[13]

12. 2L-Logan Forler, 12.843[3]

13. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 12.874[7]

14. 2P-Alex Pettas, 12.905[11]

15. 57B-Bobby Butler, 12.948[6]

16. 7W-Dennis Scherer, 12.990[9]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.169[14]

2. 29-Willie Croft, 12.395[5]

3. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.457[2]

4. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.459[16]

5. 41-Corey Day, 12.464[6]

6. 9L-Luke Hayes, 12.465[10]

7. 28-Chase Johnson, 12.510[3]

8. 2S-Jayce Steinberg, 12.569[15]

9. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 12.582[12]

10. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood, 12.643[13]

11. 94-Greg Decaires V, 12.753[4]

12. 15K-Cody Key, 12.754[8]

13. 88H-Heath Hall, 12.774[7]

14. 21-Michael Ing, 12.775[11]

15. 7V-Wyatt VanLare, 12.921[9]

16. 71W-Mike Wasina Jr, 12.921[1]

Non Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 98H-Matt Hein[2]

2. 55D-Dawson Hammes[1]

3. 29T-Ryan Timmons[3]

4. 78-Bret Barney[4]

5. 15-Michael Sellers[7]

6. 76-Kenny Allen[5]

7. 2-Wyatt Brown[9]

8. 75S-Bill Smith[8]

9. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[11]

10. 17C-Chris Bullock[6]

11. 7X-Eddy Lewis[10]

Non Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88H-Heath Hall[2]

2. 2L-Logan Forler[4]

3. 15K-Cody Key[1]

4. 2P-Alex Pettas[6]

5. 21-Michael Ing[3]

6. 21W-Josh Wiesz[5]

7. 57B-Bobby Butler[8]

8. 7W-Dennis Scherer[9]

9. 7V-Wyatt VanLare[7]

10. 71W-Mike Wasina Jr[10]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7P-Jake Andreotti[1]

2. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]

3. 3C-Casey Schmitz[4]

4. 88N-DJ Netto[6]

5. 75-Tony Gomes[5]

6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[7]

7. 5V-Landon Brooks[9]

8. 71L-Seth Standley[3]

9. 12J-John Clark[11]

10. 38-Colby Johnson[10]

11. 98H-Matt Hein[12]

12. 1F-DJ Freitas[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[1]

2. X1-Michael Faccinto[4]

3. 17-Kalib Henry[7]

4. 93-Stephen Ingraham[6]

5. 88-Brad Bumgarner[5]

6. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[2]

7. 88A-Joey Ancona[10]

8. 5-RC Smith[11]

9. 55D-Dawson Hammes[12]

10. 77-Ryan Lippincott[3]

11. 8C-Anissa Curtice[8]

12. 115-Nick Parker[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Tyler Brown[1]

2. 54S-Drake Standley[2]

3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

4. 2X-Max Mittry[6]

5. 34-Justin Henry[7]

6. 17X-Ricky Sanders[8]

7. 17WX-Ryan Bernal[11]

8. 8-William Fielding[9]

9. 88H-Heath Hall[12]

10. 54-Carson Hall[10]

11. 21X-Gauge Garcia[3]

12. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]

2. 29-Willie Croft[2]

3. 38B-Blake Carrick[3]

4. 41-Corey Day[5]

5. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery[4]

6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[9]

7. 28-Chase Johnson[7]

8. 9L-Luke Hayes[6]

9. 2L-Logan Forler[12]

10. 94-Greg Decaires V[11]

11. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood[10]

12. 2S-Jayce Steinberg[8]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. X1-Michael Faccinto[1]

2. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]

3. 29-Willie Croft[6]

4. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[4]

5. 7P-Jake Andreotti[2]

6. 92-Andy Forsberg[7]

7. 54S-Drake Standley[3]

8. 9-Tyler Brown[5]

D-Main (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Cody Key[1]

2. 78-Bret Barney[3]

3. 29T-Ryan Timmons[2]

4. 21-Michael Ing[5]

5. 57B-Bobby Butler[9]

6. 21W-Josh Wiesz[7]

7. 7W-Dennis Scherer[11]

8. 2-Wyatt Brown[10]

9. 76-Kenny Allen[8]

10. 2P-Alex Pettas[4]

11. 75S-Bill Smith[12]

12. 7V-Wyatt VanLare[13]

13. 17C-Chris Bullock[15]

14. 15H-Pat Harvey Jr[14]

15. 15-Michael Sellers[6]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 94-Greg Decaires V[2]

2. 29T-Ryan Timmons[15]

3. 54-Carson Hall[3]

4. 38-Colby Johnson[4]

5. 1F-DJ Freitas[11]

6. 2S-Jayce Steinberg[9]

7. 98H-Matt Hein[8]

8. 21-Michael Ing[16]

9. 78-Bret Barney[14]

10. 15K-Cody Key[13]

11. 4C-Tuesday Calderwood[6]

12. 77-Ryan Lippincott[1]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]

2. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[1]

3. 5V-Landon Brooks[6]

4. 28-Chase Johnson[5]

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]

6. 88A-Joey Ancona[8]

7. 17X-Ricky Sanders[3]

8. 17WX-Ryan Bernal[7]

9. 12J-John Clark[14]

10. 5-RC Smith[12]

11. 8-William Fielding[11]

12. 38-Colby Johnson[20]

13. 55D-Dawson Hammes[15]

14. 88H-Heath Hall[13]

15. 9L-Luke Hayes[9]

16. 54-Carson Hall[19]

17. 94-Greg Decaires V[17]

18. 29T-Ryan Timmons[18]

19. 71L-Seth Standley[10]

20. 2L-Logan Forler[16]

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]

2. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[4]

3. 17-Kalib Henry[12]

4. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery[17]

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[21]

6. 28-Chase Johnson[24]

7. 2X-Max Mittry[16]

8. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[22]

9. 34-Justin Henry[20]

10. 38B-Blake Carrick[9]

11. 93-Stephen Ingraham[14]

12. 5V-Landon Brooks[23]

13. 9-Tyler Brown[8]

14. 88-Brad Bumgarner[18]

15. 54S-Drake Standley[7]

16. 41-Corey Day[13]

17. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[10]

18. X1-Michael Faccinto[1]

19. 92-Andy Forsberg[6]

20. 29-Willie Croft[3]

21. 75-Tony Gomes[19]

22. 3C-Casey Schmitz[11]

23. 7P-Jake Andreotti[5]

24. (DQ) 88N-DJ Netto[15]