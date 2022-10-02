Wilson and Foos Win Features; Mintz and Miller Win Track Championships at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (October 1, 2022) — Greg Wilson survived five cautions during the final eight laps to claim his fourth Fremont Speedway win of 2022 on Fremont Federal Credit Union Night. With his third place finish Gibsonburg, Ohio’s Craig Mintz wrapped up his fourth Fort Ball Pizza Place 410 Sprint track championship.

Fremont, Ohio’s DJ Foos held off a charging Alvin Roepke to earn his second victory of the season in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. Paul Weaver clinched his fourth division track title.

Rookie Dave Gumby Jr. of Ottawa Lake, Michigan held off Jeff Babcock to score his second victory of the season in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks. Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller clinched his first ever division title with a third place finish.

Wilson dominated much of the 30 lap 410 sprint feature, building a nearly four second lead just past half way, but late race cautions, including one with just two laps to go, kept the field close. Wilson was able to drive to his 17th career Fremont win over Foos, Mintz, 16th starter Cole Duncan and Jake Hesson.

“This place is so special to me. I have a lot of mixed emotions. I’m thinking about Rick Eshleman…him and I started racing at Limaland and Eldora and I’m glad I spent that hour with him earlier this year. You never know what people are going through and you never know what the big guy upstairs has planned for us. I feel so blessed to have my family by my side to be in the Seeling Motorsports car. I can’t thank Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics and DNC Hydraulics enough for believing in me. We been kind of up and down but when we come here…it’s home and hopefully we bring our A game next week when the Ford Classic is on the line,” said Wilson.

For Mintz, the fourth track title is special as it came on the 50th anniversary of Johnny Auxter’s track title in 1972, a man Mintz has looked up to.

“The last five or six weeks the 16 (Foos) has qualified well and we struggled. We have to get better early on. I love competing with DJ….there’s a mutual respect. Early on we weren’t very good and we just kept getting a little better. At one point I quit thinking about championships and wanted to win the thing. Three or four years ago we marked this on our calendar that this would be the last championship we were going after. We put every effort into this. If you think back if it wasn’t for Auxter I probably wouldn’t be here. There were many fun nights with Johnny working on the car. It means a lot to me and this team and makes it extra special,” said Mintz.

In the 25 lap 305 sprint feature, Foos took the lead from Kasey Jedrzejek on lap five and then held off Roepke after a caution with just four laps remaining to score his 25th career Fremont win.

“I was kind of messing up that last restart. The car was getting really tight. My dad does a really good job on 305 cars and racing in general. I figured my car would be pretty good and it took off really well. So grateful to be in a Clark car…it’s been a dream for a long time to sit in a Clark owned car and I finally got the opportunity with Kenny, Bobby and everybody else involved in this. This is a fun deal. Wish I could get a 410 win this year…always next week,” said Foos beside his Fremont Fence, Nagy Equipment Sales, Advanced Cast Stone, Shelluke’s Bar and Grill, Jimmy Bukkets, Snyder Floor Covering, Kear’s Speed Shop, BRS Shocks, Willey Motorsports backed #8.

For Weaver, winning the track championship came down to avoiding disaster when a lapped car collected him early in the feature. Weaver was able to restart at the tail and drove to a ninth place finish for the title.

“At least I finished the race and survived the night. Early in my career we ran all over the place with the 360s…you had a lot of choices. Unless you have money for a 410 this is where you go to race and it’s worked out,” said Weaver.

Several early cautions kept the field close in the 20 lap truck feature with Jim Holcomb holding a narrow lead the first five circuits before Gumby took command. Holcomb, Jeff Babcock, Jamie Miller and Ben Clapp battled for the runner-up spot until Babcock took second on lap 10. Gumby and Babcock ran side by side the final five laps with Gumby holding on for the win.

“I didn’t notice him (Babcock) until the last three laps when I saw him blow it into turn one and I was like I gotta go. I have to thank the truck owner David, him nephew Tim Baker, his dad Tim, my dad and Ron Miller of course for building the truck and my wife,” said Gumby beside his Ron Miller Race Cars, Get Bent Fab backed #P51.

Miller ran a conservative race to finish third and claim his first ever Fremont track title.

“I don’t like point racing. These championships aren’t easy to come by. I’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s my first one here. This is a tough division. Just to get one of these is quite an accomplishment,” said Miller.

Fremont Speedway will host the 15th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The dirt trucks will be split into two fields – odds and evens in points – for feature-only events with the All Stars on Friday and the 305 sprints will do the same on Saturday. There will be lots of things happening during the weekend at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

Fremont Speedway 2

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.767; 2.99-Skylar Gee, 12.964; 3.5T-Travis Philo, 13.030; 4.5J-Jake Hesson, 13.152; 5.86-Michael Lutz, 13.178; 6.18-Cole Macedo, 13.214; 7.28-Darin Naida, 13.265; 8.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.274; 9.27-Trey McGranahan, 13.284; 10.312-Duane Zablocki, 13.300; 11.42-Boston Mead, 13.312; 12.97-Greg Wilson, 13.398; 13.09-Craig Mintz, 13.405; 14.35H-Zach Hampton, 13.418; 15.2X-Stuart Brubaker, 13.424; 16.1-Nate Dussel, 13.467; 17.11J-David Kalb Jr., 13.487; 18.11N-Ayrton Olsen, 13.514; 19.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.539; 20.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.561; 21.29X-Cap Henry, 13.615; 22.78-Todd Kane, 13.654; 23.22C-Cole Duncan, 13.681; 24.3V-Chris Verda, 13.729; 25.71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.836; 26.15k-Creed Kemenah, 13.851; 27.4T-Josh Turner, 13.860; 28.22M-Dan McCarron, 14.001; 29.X-Mike Keegan, 14.031; 30.49I-John Ivy, 14.130; 31.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.230; 32.12G-Corbin Gurley, 14.863; 33.08-Brandon Conkel, 99.998; 34.10-Justin Adams, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[1] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 3. 5J-Jake Hesson[3] ; 4. 86-Michael Lutz[2] ; 5. 28-Darin Naida[5] ; 6. 312-Duane Zablocki[6] ; 7. 11J-David Kalb Jr.[7] ; 8. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[8] ; 9. 08-Brandon Conkel[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[4] ; 2. 3V-Chris Verda[1] ; 3. 4T-Josh Turner[5] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[6] ; 5. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 6. 10-Justin Adams[9] ; 7. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[2] ; 8. 42-Boston Mead[3] ; 9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 97-Greg Wilson[1] ; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 3. 27-Trey McGranahan[2] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 5. 35H-Zach Hampton[5] ; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 7. 2X-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 29X-Cap Henry[2] ; 2. 78-Todd Kane[1] ; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[4] ; 4. 22C-Cole Duncan[5] ; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[3] ; 6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6] ; 7. 49I-John Ivy[8] ; 8. 15k-Creed Kemenah[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 28-Darin Naida[1] ; 2. 75-Jerry Dahms[2] ; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[4] ; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[8] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[7] ; 6. 35H-Zach Hampton[3] ; 7. 312-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 8. 11J-David Kalb Jr.[9] ; 9. 2X-Stuart Brubaker[11] ; 10. 49I-John Ivy[12] ; 11. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[13] ; 12. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[10] ; 13. 15k-Creed Kemenah[16] ; 14. 08-Brandon Conkel[17] ; 15. 22M-Dan McCarron[15] ; 16. 42-Boston Mead[14] ; 17. 10-Justin Adams[6] ; 18. 12G-Corbin Gurley[18]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 97-Greg Wilson[1] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[8] ; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[13] ; 4. 22C-Cole Duncan[16] ; 5. 5J-Jake Hesson[2] ; 6. 29X-Cap Henry[9] ; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[21] ; 8. 29-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[10] ; 10. 71H-Max Stambaugh[20] ; 11. X-Mike Keegan[15] ; 12. 99-Skylar Gee[7] ; 13. 3V-Chris Verda[5] ; 14. 86-Michael Lutz[14] ; 15. 18-Cole Macedo[6] ; 16. 35H-Zach Hampton[22] ; 17. 27-Trey McGranahan[11] ; 18. 4T-Josh Turner[12] ; 19. 28-Darin Naida[17] ; 20. 78-Todd Kane[3] ; 21. 28M-Conner Morrell[19] ; 22. 75-Jerry Dahms[18]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.31-Paul Weaver, 13.795; 2.8-DJ Foos, 13.879; 3.29-Bryan Sebetto, 13.886; 4.99-Alvin Roepke, 13.919; 5.19R-Steve Rando, 13.966; 6.26-Jamie Miller, 14.052; 7.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.086; 8.X-Mike Keegan, 14.104; 9.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.112; 10.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.146; 11.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.147; 12.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.174; 13.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.196; 14.27-Calob Crispen, 14.273; 15.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.281; 16.1M-Brandon Moore, 14.343; 17.14-Zack Miller, 14.413; 18.16E-Caleb Erwin, 14.476; 19.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.483; 20.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.552; 21.5M-Mike Moore, 14.654; 22.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.798; 23.10TS-Tate Schiets, 16.519;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[5] ; 5. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson[6] ; 7. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[7] ; 8. 10TS-Tate Schiets[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 8-DJ Foos[4] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 3. 29-Bryan Sebetto[3] ; 4. 99-Alvin Roepke[2] ; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[8] ; 6. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 7. 16E-Caleb Erwin[7] ; 8. 27-Calob Crispen[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[4] ; 2. 1M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 3. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3] ; 4. 14-Zack Miller[1] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 6. 92-Kevin Hawk[7] ; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[6]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 8-DJ Foos[3] ; 2. 99-Alvin Roepke[7] ; 3. 29-Bryan Sebetto[5] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 5. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 6. 10X-Dustin Stroup[9] ; 7. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[10] ; 8. 9R-Logan Riehl[11] ; 9. 31-Paul Weaver[4] ; 10. 1M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 11. X-Mike Keegan[13] ; 12. 28-Shawn Valenti[8] ; 13. 26-Jamie Miller[17] ; 14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15] ; 15. 34-Jud Dickerson[16] ; 16. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[19] ; 17. 5M-Mike Moore[21] ; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[14] ; 19. 92-Kevin Hawk[18] ; 20. 14-Zack Miller[12] ; 21. 27-Calob Crispen[23] ; 22. 16E-Caleb Erwin[20] ; 23. 10TS-Tate Schiets[22]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.4M-Jamie Miller, 17.569; 2.25-Jeff Babcock, 17.590; 3.7b-Shawn Valenti, 17.848; 4.P51-Dave Gumby Jr., 17.891; 5.28-Cody Laird, 17.926; 6.32H-Dan Hennig , 17.957; 7.67-Ben Clapp, 18.030; 8.8KB-Kent Brewer, 18.100; 9.23m-Brad Mitten, 18.133; 10.17x-Dustin Keegan, 18.148; 11.4s-Keith Sorg, 18.170; 12.25X-Chuck Roelle, 18.178; 13.11H-Jim Holcomb, 18.240; 14.101-Chester Fitch, 18.279; 15.8S-Brandon Stuckey, 18.379; 16.32-Kevin Phillips, 18.426; 17.5s-Bradley Stuckey, 18.477; 18.6-Butch Latte, 18.487; 19.7X-Dana Frey, 18.578; 20.7H-JT Horn, 18.599; 21.51-David Bankey, 18.850; 22.73-Troy Aikman, 18.943; 23.65R-Jeremy Ernsberger, 18.949; 24.33-Brian Arnold, 19.116; 25.57MS-Mason Stull, 19.481; 26.9-Curt Inks, 99.998; 27.55-DJ Mestrey, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 11H-Jim Holcomb[1] ; 2. 32H-Dan Hennig [4] ; 3. 67-Ben Clapp[3] ; 4. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[5] ; 5. 33-Brian Arnold[7] ; 6. 57MS-Mason Stull[8] ; 7. 23m-Brad Mitten[2] ; 8. 51-David Bankey[6] ; 9. 9-Curt Inks[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 25-Jeff Babcock[4] ; 2. 7b-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 3. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 4. 25X-Chuck Roelle[1] ; 5. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[7] ; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[5] ; 7. 32-Kevin Phillips[6] ; 8. 7X-Dana Frey[9] ; 9. 6-Butch Latte[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[3] ; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1] ; 4. 28-Cody Laird[2] ; 5. 17x-Dustin Keegan[5] ; 6. 7H-JT Horn[6] ; 7. 73-Troy Aikman[7] ; 8. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[8] ; 9. 55-DJ Mestrey[9]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 101-Chester Fitch[2] ; 2. 23m-Brad Mitten[4] ; 3. 32-Kevin Phillips[5] ; 4. 7X-Dana Frey[8] ; 5. 57MS-Mason Stull[1] ; 6. 7H-JT Horn[3] ; 7. 73-Troy Aikman[6] ; 8. 51-David Bankey[7] ; 9. 9-Curt Inks[10] ; 10. 6-Butch Latte[11] ; 11. 55-DJ Mestrey[12] ; 12. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[9]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[3] ; 2. 25-Jeff Babcock[4] ; 3. 4M-Jamie Miller[6] ; 4. 32H-Dan Hennig [8] ; 5. 17x-Dustin Keegan[15] ; 6. 11H-Jim Holcomb[2] ; 7. 67-Ben Clapp[5] ; 8. 7b-Shawn Valenti[7] ; 9. 32-Kevin Phillips[18] ; 10. 4s-Keith Sorg[9] ; 11. 23m-Brad Mitten[17] ; 12. 28-Cody Laird[1] ; 13. 8KB-Kent Brewer[10] ; 14. 101-Chester Fitch[16] ; 15. 7X-Dana Frey[19] ; 16. 25X-Chuck Roelle[12] ; 17. 33-Brian Arnold[13] ; 18. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[11] ; 19. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[14] ; 20. 57MS-Mason Stull[20]