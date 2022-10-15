Hahn Finally Conquers the Devil’s Bowl With Winter Nationals Prelim Win

Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (October 14, 2022) Denied time and time again at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway, that theme changed Friday night as Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn led start to finish with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network to win Night 1 of the 49th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals.

The 13th different track that Hahn has scored a National Tour win at, the triumph is also Blake’s first in the “Lone Star State.”

“All I can say is finally. This is a track that has been good for me but tough to get a win at,” stated Hahn. “To get it done, it means a lot, especially the history here with Lanny and Beverly and everything they did with my family. It makes the win special for sure.”

Getting the run on Crockett into the first and second turns, the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout No. 52 added distance quickly before the caution flew, working Lap 2. Keeping the No. 11 at bay on the restart, Hahn worked in clean air and, with that, built a comfortable advantage. Into traffic just after the tenth lap, Hahn’s lead all but evaporated on Lap 16 as traffic brought Roger Crockett to the back bumper of the No. 52.

Holding pace by 0.178-seconds, Blake was able to sneak by the slower cars and hold the point. Caution the following, slower cars in the lineup provided a buffer as Hahn took off and ran away by 3.094-seconds.

Roger Crockett, who was challenged on the restart, held on for second, with Matt Covington crossing third. Making up a couple of spots after the late-race restart, Jason Martin raced from 11th to fourth, with Dylan Westbrook in fifth.

Scott Bogucki from ninth crossed sixth, followed by the night’s Hard Charger, Wayne Johnson, who made up 11 spots to finish seventh. Advancing the same from 19th, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. was eighth, with Landon Britt ninth. Chance Morton completed the top ten.

Opening night of the 49th Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals drew a field of 47 drivers. Overall quick time went to Tim Crawley at 15.390-seconds. Five SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to Roger Crockett, Jax Redline, Matt Covington, Scott Bogucki, and Brett Becker. BMRS B-Features went to Chase Randall and Wayne Johnson. Tim and Landon Crawley used provisional starts.

Special thanks to Griffith Truck and Equipment, who added $1,000 to the night’s program. Heat Race and B-Feature winners all received $100, and the A-Feature winner got a $300 bonus.

Saturday, October 15, races get underway at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located at 1711 Lawson Rd. in Mesquite, Texas. For tickets and directions, log onto http://www.devilsbowl.com or call (972) 222-2421.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

Friday, October 14, 2022

Car Count: 47

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt, 16.021[3]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 16.159[1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, 16.292[4]; 4. 85-Scott Evans, 16.319[6]; 5. 45XX-Johnny Herrera, 16.320[10]; 6. 9-Chase Randall, 16.419[8]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 16.559[5]; 8. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 16.604[2]; 9. 187-Landon Crawley, 16.682[9]; 10. 98-Nate Barger, 16.749[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 15.910[3]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.129[8]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, 16.216[7]; 4. 22J-Jax Redline, 16.224[4]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill, 16.309[10]; 6. 55-Danny Wood, 16.529[6]; 7. 85X-Josh McCord, 16.608[1]; 8. 25B-Blaine Baxter, 16.662[2]; 9. 938-Bradley Fezard, 16.861[9]; 10. 63-Chris Williams, 17.146[5]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 87-Tim Crawley, 15.390[6]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 15.560[5]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, 15.732[3]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier, 15.854[8]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, 15.993[4]; 6. 36-Jason Martin, 16.030[1]; 7. 2S-Tucker Doughty, 16.063[7]; 8. 23X-Steven Shebester, 16.244[2]; 9. 75X-JT Imperial, 16.493[9]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 15-Ryan Turner, 15.530[8]; 2. 45J-JJ Hickle, 15.629[1]; 3. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 15.676[9]; 4. 84-Scott Bogucki, 15.747[4]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton, 15.811[5]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 15.934[2]; 7. 91-Michael Day, 15.957[3]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 16.005[6]; 9. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 16.255[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 44M-Cameron Martin, 15.604[6]; 2. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, 15.662[8]; 3. 2B-Brett Becker, 15.842[7]; 4. 4-Austin Mundie, 15.918[4]; 5. 17F-Chad Frewaldt, 16.051[2]; 6. 9X-Liam Martin, 16.161[3]; 7. 82C-Christian Kinnison, 16.200[9]; 8. 17J-Jerry Bray, 16.925[5]; 9. 91X-Justin Fine, 17.144[1]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in Qualifying/Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 2. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 3. 85-Scott Evans[1]; 4. 9-Chase Randall[6]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 7. 45XX-Johnny Herrera[5]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]; 9. 187-Landon Crawley[9]; 10. 98-Nate Barger[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22J-Jax Redline[1]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[5]; 6. 25B-Blaine Baxter[8]; 7. 55-Danny Wood[6]; 8. 938-Bradley Fezard[9]; 9. 63-Chris Williams[10]; 10. 85X-Josh McCord[7]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier[1]; 5. 2S-Tucker Doughty[7]; 6. 87-Tim Crawley[4]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[5]; 8. 23X-Steven Shebester[8]; 9. (DNS) 75X-JT Imperial

SCE Gaskets Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Scott Bogucki[1]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[5]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 6. 45J-JJ Hickle[3]; 7. 21K-Kobe Simpson[9]; 8. 91-Michael Day[7]; 9. 0-Eric Baldaccini[2]

SCE Gaskets Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 2B-Brett Becker[2]; 2. 4-Austin Mundie[1]; 3. 44M-Cameron Martin[4]; 4. 9X-Liam Martin[6]; 5. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[3]; 6. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[5]; 7. 17J-Jerry Bray[8]; 8. 82C-Christian Kinnison[7]; 9. 91X-Justin Fine[9]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 in each advance)

BMRS B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]; 4. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[4]; 5. 87-Tim Crawley[5]; 6. 45XX-Johnny Herrera[10]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 8. 23X-Steven Shebester[11]; 9. 55-Danny Wood[9]; 10. 25B-Blaine Baxter[6]; 11. 98-Nate Barger[15]; 12. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[8]; 13. 82C-Christian Kinnison[12]; 14. 63-Chris Williams[13]; 15. 91X-Justin Fine[14]; 16. 75X-JT Imperial[16]

BMRS B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 2. 10P-Dylan Postier[4]; 3. 2S-Tucker Doughty[3]; 4. 45J-JJ Hickle[6]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[5]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson[12]; 7. 17J-Jerry Bray[8]; 8. 187-Landon Crawley[13]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 10. 938-Bradley Fezard[10]; 11. 85X-Josh McCord[15]; 12. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]; 13. 85-Scott Evans[2]; 14. 91-Michael Day[11]; 15. 0-Eric Baldaccini[14]

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[11]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[8]; 6. 84-Scott Bogucki[9]; 7. 2C-Wayne Johnson[18]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[19]; 9. 10-Landon Britt[5]; 10. 7M-Chance Morton[13]; 11. 15-Ryan Turner[6]; 12. 44-Chris Martin[12]; 13. 9-Chase Randall[17]; 14. 50Z-Zach Chappell[21]; 15. 55B-Brandon Anderson[15]; 16. 10P-Dylan Postier[20]; 17. 44M-Cameron Martin[7]; 18. 22J-Jax Redline[10]; 19. 9X-Liam Martin[16]; 20. 2B-Brett Becker[3]; 21. 87-Tim Crawley[23]; 22. 2S-Tucker Doughty[22]; 23. 187-Landon Crawley[24]; 24. 4-Austin Mundie[14]

Lap Leader(s): Blake Hahn 1-25

Hard Charger: Wayne Johnson +11

Quick Time: Tim Crawley 15.390-seconds

High Point Driver: Ryan Turner

Provisional(s): Tim Crawley (Points); Landon Crawley (Point