DIRTVision NOW set to bring fans ‘The Greatest Shows on Dirt’ 24/7

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 11, 2022) – Free to DIRTVision subscribers and registered users, fans will get to enjoy 24 hours of content, seven days a week, during the off-season with the launch of DIRTVision NOW on Saturday, Nov. 12.

While the racing seasons have concluded, the 24/7 stream will allow fans to still enjoy a mix of recent and classic races from a variety of series and off-track content. Those who are not registered, can create an account for free at DIRTVision.com.

“We’re excited to bring fans an avenue where they can watch The Greatest Shows on Dirt 24/7,” said DIRTVision General Manager Jim Chiappelli. “Now, when you log into DIRTVision, whether through DIRTVision.com or the DIRTVision App, you can watch the best drivers and dirt racing content on a 24/7 stream for free.”

Featured on the stream will be the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Xtreme Outlaws Series, along with racing from America’s premier weekly tracks like Knoxville Raceway, Williams Grove Speedway, Huset’s Speedway, Jackson Motorplex, Volusia Speedway Park, Millbridge Speedway, Attica Raceway Park and Jacksonville Speedway.

The stream will also showcase dirt racing’s biggest events throughout the years such as the Knoxville Nationals, Kings Royal, USA Nationals, Super DIRT Week, DIRTcar Nationals, Prairie Dirt Classic and World of Outlaws World Finals.

DIRTVision Quick Time, condensed weekly recaps hosted by Dave Rieff, will be mixed in with the 24/7 stream, along with driver features such as the “Off Track” series.

To watch The Greatest Shows on Dirt live throughout the season on DIRTVision, sign up for an annual Platinum FAST PASS or monthly FAST PASS at DIRTVision.com.

