Hall of Famer, Terry Gray scores 95th career USCS win at Southern Raceway on Saturday night

By Pete Walton

Milton, FL – November 12, 2022 – 14-time USCS National Champion and 2022 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee won the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters season Finale Fall Brawl Round #7 at Southern Raceway on Saturday night.

The win was the newly crowned 2022 USCS National Champion’s 95th career win in USCS competion.

Gray, who was running in third place on lap fourteen assumed the lead from early race leader Todd Gracey of Linville, Pennsylvania and Michael Miller from Vancleave, Mississippi after the lead duo became involved in a four car accident that saw Terry Witherspoon from Jacksonville, Florida flip entering turn three when making contact with another car.

Neither of the front runners could continue when the field re-assembled for the restart.

With the veteran Gray at the front of the field the race went green with Ryan Harrison from England in the runner-up spot and Knoxville, Iowa young gun, Riley Goodno in third postion.

There were two more field slowing cautions before Gray was able to park in Victory Lane.

In the mean-time, Riley Goodno worked his way past Harrison into second place.

On the final restart with Goodno on his eear bunper, Gray charved out to a ten car lead and raced under the checkers in first place with Goodno in the runner-up postion.

Harrison finishred behind Goodno in third place follwed by another young gun, Bobby Elliott from Allenton, Michigan in fourth place and two-time USCS National

Champion, Morgan Havener (formerly Turpen) completing the top five.

The previous night’s winner, Hayden Cambell from Montverde, Florida came home in sixth place followed by the #01 of Biloxi, Mississippi driver Shane Morgan in seventh place. 201 USCS Champion, Sanny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio was eighth followed across the finish line by

2020 USCS Southern Thunder Rookie of the Year Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia in ninth. Brandon Blendon from Gulfport, Mississippi rounded out the top ten.

Heat winners were Danny Smith in Engler Machine and Tool First Heat, Todd Gracey won the JJ Supply Heat 2 and Ryan Harrison closed out heat action by winning tge RE Electronics Heat 3.

Brandon Blendon garnered tge Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award for advancing the most positions in the A-Main (8).

Saturday’s event concluded the 26th Anniversary 2022 season for the United Sprint Car Series.

The 2023 50+ event schedule will be released son. The series opens the 2023 at historic Volusia,Speedway Park on January 26th-28th, 2023.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car results:

USCS Fall Brawl – Round # 7 (30 Laps): ..1. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 3. 197-Ryan Harrison[4]; 4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]; 5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[12]; 6. 5-Hayden Campbell[13]; 7. 01-Shane Morgan[15]; 8. 24-Danny Smith[5]; 9. 7E-Eric Gunderson[9]; 10. 88-Brandon Blenden[20]; 11. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[8]; 12. 2H-Tommy Hall[11]; 13. 13X-Jake Brashier[14]; 14. 4X-Scott Baldwin[18]; 15. (DNF) 3-Todd Gracey[1]; 16. (DNF) 4M-Michael Miller[3]; 17. (DNF) 43-Terry Witherspoon[10]; 18. (DNF) 67-Brian Thomas[17]; 19. (DNF) 56T-Tank Brashier[19]; 20. (DNF) 28-Jeff Willingham[16]; 21. (DNF) 83-Blake Carrier[21]; 22. (DNS) 7J-Gregg Jones

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps): 1. 3-Todd Gracey[1]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 3. 4M-Michael Miller[5]; 4. 197-Ryan Harrison[3]; 5. 24-Danny Smith[6]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

Engler Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Danny Smith[2]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[6]; 3. 7E-Eric Gunderson[4]; 4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]; 6. 67-Brian Thomas[3]; 7. (DNF) 88-Brandon Blenden[5]; 8. (DNS) 7J-Gregg Jones

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Todd Gracey[5]; 2. 99-Tanner Witherspoon[2]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[3]; 5. 5-Hayden Campbell[4]; 6. 01-Shane Morgan[7]; 7. 83-Blake Carrier[1]

Racing Electronics Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 197-Ryan Harrison[1]; 2. 4M-Michael Miller[5]; 3. 2H-Tommy Hall[3]; 4. 43-Terry Witherspoon[6]; 5. 13X-Jake Brashier[4]; 6. 4X-Scott Baldwin[2]; 7. 56T-Tank Brashier[7]