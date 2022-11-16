Hagar Posts Most Feature Wins Since 2016 With 13 Triumphs Along with Two Championships in 2022

Inside Line Promotions

MARION, Ark. (Nov. 15, 2022) – Derek Hagar earned his most feature victories since 2016 this year when he drove into the Winner’s Circle 13 times.

It’s the third-most triumphs in a single season for Hagar, who captured his first career track championship at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., as well as the ASCS Mid-South Region title for the first time.

“It was a good season,” he said. “I felt like we had pretty good stats this year and I’m looking forward to rebuilding for 2023. I have a good crew at the shop that makes sure the car is in top shape to where when we get to the track I don’t have to worry about anything but winning. It makes my job easier as a driver to know everything is in great shape.”

Hagar won one third of his starts. He posted a top five in more than half of his races and a top 10 a whopping 77 percent of the time this season.

His five ASCS Mid-South Region wins led the division. Hagar was tied for the second-most USCS Series victories with three. He also garnered a trio of Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour wins, which ranks fifth in the series and theC most for any driver who wasn’t full time with the series.

“I feel we’re at the top of our game,” he said. “We’re at that point where we’re competitive enough as a team that people know we’ll be there contending for a win no matter where we race.”

Among the highlights was a seventh career Flip Flop 50 victory as well as the Greg Hodnett Memorial and Fall Nationals triumphs at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. Hagar also won the Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., and he garnered his fourth straight top-10 performance during the Short Track Nationals at I-30 Speedway.

“Winning the Greg Hodnett deal at home was huge,” he said. “We won at Texarkana with the ASCS National Tour the previous night and then leading all the laps of the Greg Hodnett Memorial to earn all that bonus money was one of the biggest payouts of my career and really helped us get through the season. It was one of many special moments for us this year.

“I want to thank our sponsors as well as my family and crew. Their support has meant a lot along with the support from our fans. I’m already looking forward to 2023.”

SEASON STATS –

39 races, 13 wins, 21 top fives, 30 top 10s, 30 top 15s, 32 top 20s

