2023 World of Outlaws Schedule Announced

From Brian Walker

CONCORD, NC (November 30, 2022) – After a thrilling 2022 season, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is ready to build on that momentum with another big year.

In 2023, The Greatest Show on Dirt is scheduled to host 87 nights of racing at 36 different venues across 19 states. If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch the entire season live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

For the 19th consecutive season, the World of Outlaws season will begin in the Sunshine State with three days at Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 9-11) with an expanded $20,000-to-win, $1,500-to-start finale. The cross-country campaign will take the Series to 19 different states before concluding in North Carolina for the championship-crowning World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte (Nov. 1-4).

Along the way, there will be the return to tracks of the past, the return to familiar favorites and the debut of new marquee events.

“Every year we continue to build the best schedule we can for drivers and fans across the country,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “I’m excited for the journey we’ve put together, which includes the biggest races in Sprint Car racing, our new Spring Swing through Pennsylvania, the thrill of combining the World of Outlaws and “Bike Week” and so much more.”

A FEW SURPRISES

Pennsylvania Spring Swing (Mid-March) – The World of Outlaws vs. PA Posse rivalry will be bigger than ever in 2023 with a two-week stay in March adding four new shows for fans in Central PA. The Series will visit Port Royal Speedway on Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, March 17, and Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, March 18.

More Southeast Action (Early/Late March) – Following the season-opening DIRTcar Nationals, the World of Outlaws will take three weeks off before returning to Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park for a “Bike Week” special on Sunday-Monday, March 5-6. Alabama’s Talladega Short Track also returns to the schedule on Friday, March 24, as does Mississippi’s Magnolia Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 25.

Knoxville Adds New Date (Fri-Sat, April 21-22) – The Sprint Car Capital of the World will host eight-sanctioned shows with the World of Outlaws in 2023 – the most since 1995. A return to the April slate for the first time since 2012 will send Knoxville over 200-plus official races with the Series and more importantly, offers crucial and valuable laps for teams ahead of the Knoxville Nationals.

Atomic Doubleheader (Fri-Sat, May 26-27) – After a 13-year hiatus, the World of Outlaws returned to Atomic in 2022, where home-state hero Sheldon Haudenschild outlasted both Shark Racing cars in a thriller. The Series will be back with a doubleheader weekend in 2023, bringing “The Buckeye State” to 11 races on the schedule.

NEW ADDITIONS

81 Speedway (Sat, April 8 / Fri, Oct. 13) – After a six-year absence, the World of Outlaws will return to Park City, KS not once, but twice in 2023. The Series has visited 81 Speedway on 13 occasions and most recently in 2017, when Donny Schatz won his second-straight race at the track. The April 8 date will run as the fifth annual Jason Johnson Classic.

Tri-City Speedway (Fri, April 28) – The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars have contested Tri-City Speedway, in Pontoon Beach, IL – across the Mississippi River from St. Louis – 56 times in its history. However, its last appearance at the 3/8-mile track was in 2008; won by 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz – currently the only active Series regular with a win at the track. Steve Kinser won the first Series race at Tri-City in 1979.

Ogilvie Raceway (Sat, June 3) – The one and only brand-new track on the 2023 schedule is “The Big O” in Ogilvie, MN – which will be the 224th different venue where the World of Outlaws have raced. Built in 2008, this high-banked 3/8-mile oval located on Highway 23 features 40 acres, 12,000 square feet of climate-controlled spaces, a full kitchen, bar, and restaurant, VIP suites, and trackside tailgating.

BAPS Motor Speedway (Wed, July 19) – For the first time in 30-plus years, the World of Outlaws will return to the York Haven, PA facility formerly known as Susquehanna Speedway. A new track from Central PA in the wrinkle, this midweek addition ups the Outlaws vs. PA Posse rivalry to 14 battles in 2023 between Williams Grove Speedway (7), Port Royal Speedway (4), Lincoln Speedway (2), and BAPS (1).

MAINSTAYS

Memorial Day & Labor Day Spectaculars (Mon, May 29 / Mon, Sept. 4) – Monday Night Sprint Cars remain on the calendar in 2023 with the Memorial Day Spectacular back at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway on Monday, May 29 and the Labor Day Spectacular back at Washington’s Grays Harbor Speedway on Monday, September 4.

Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial (Fri-Sat, June 16-17) – Wisconsin’s Beaver Dam Raceway upped the ante in 2022 by expanding to a two-day event and offering a $20,000-to-win finale for the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. That doubleheader is back on the calendar as Sheldon Haudenschild aims for another weekend sweep.

Fireworks at Cedar Lake (Fri, June 30-Sat, July 1) – The Independence Day Spectacular continues in 2023 when the World of Outlaws celebrate the Fourth of July at Wisconsin’s Cedar Lake Speedway. In 2022, Jacob Allen and Brock Zearfoss snapped Brad Sweet’s three-year winning streak at the track.

35th Brad Doty Classic (Tues, July 11) – This race honoring a living legend turns 35 in 2023 as the World of Outlaws add another chapter to the Brad Doty Classic. Returning to Attica Raceway Park, the $15,000-to-win midweek special is the perfect kickstart to a big week in Ohio.

THE CROWN JEWELS

Huset’s High Bank Nationals (Wed-Sat, June 21-24) – The second running of this new event created by Tod Quiring is set to offer the single-richest payday in the history of Sprint Car Racing with a $250,000-to-win, $5,000-to-start finale. The event debuted in spectacular fashion in 2022 when Sheldon Haudenschild drove from third-to-first on the final lap to net a $100,000 win.

40th Kings Royal (Fri-Sat, July 14-15) – Hear ye! Hear ye! The house of Eldora Speedway will again host the 40th anniversary of Kings Royal next summer. The Knight Before leads into the grand ceremony on Saturday, July 15, when a new King XXXX will be crowned. Brent Marks, from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, returns as the reigning ruler of the $175,000 special.

15th Ironman 55 (Fri-Sat, Aug. 4-5) – One of the most grueling and demanding races of the year, this 55-lapper puts the strength of man and machine to the test in the August heat. In a battle of survival of the fittest, Brad Sweet outlasted all in 2022 to score his first dumbbell trophy at the Pevely, MO staple.

62nd Knoxville Nationals (Wed-Sat, Aug. 9-12) – The Granddaddy of ‘Em All will again offer a purse exceeding $1,000,000 when the Sprint Car world turns their attention to Knoxville in August. In 2022, Donny Schatz made a late-race pass to win his 11th crown – leaving him one away from tying “The King” Steve Kinser for the most all-time at 12 titles.

45th Jackson Nationals (Thur-Sat, Aug. 17-19) – Assuming its traditional date the weekend after Knoxville, the World of Outlaws will again head from Iowa to Minnesota for the AGCO Jackson Nationals. Carson Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing will return as defending champions of the storied event.

Skagit Nationals (Thur, Aug. 31 – Sat, Sept. 2) – Back for a third year and now under the responsibility of Kevin Rudeen and Peter Murphy, the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals will continue expanding in 2023. The beautiful Alger, WA oval, carved among the evergreen trees, offered three different winners, including David Gravel in the $26,000 finale.

69th Gold Cup Race of Champions (Thur-Sat, Sept. 7-9) – Under the guidance of SLC Promotions (Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, Colby Copeland), Silver Dollar Speedway saw a sensational 2022 season highlighted by the Gold Cup’s return to glory. In 2023, the push to make this west coast staple greater and greater continues with the hopes of bringing more fun, more money, more cars, and more fans to Chico, CA.

61st National Open (Fri-Sat, Sept. 29-30) – It’s the ultimate battle between the Outlaws and Posse, and it’s back for another epic edition in 2023 at Williams Grove Speedway. At the 60th running, Pennsylvania’s Lance Dewease made history by becoming the second man to win the race on five occasions. The Posse will be hoping to go back-to-back, but the Outlaws are determined to stop them with $75,000 on the line.

Ticket renewals and on-sale details will be available in the coming weeks. When available, tickets to 2023 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events can be found at Worldofoutlaws.com/tix.

If you can’t make it to the event, the entire 2023 season will be live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App. The 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals is included at no extra charge in the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription only.

2023 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Schedule

Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 9-11 – Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Sunday-Monday, March 5-6 – Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Friday-Saturday, March 10-11 – Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, PA)

Friday, March 17 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Saturday, March 18 – Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, PA)

Friday, March 24 – Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, AL)

Saturday, March 25 – Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, MS)

Friday, March 31-Saturday, April 1 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, TX)

Friday, April 7 – US-36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

Saturday, April 8 – 81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

Friday-Saturday, April 14-15 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Friday-Saturday, April 21-22 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Friday, April 28 – Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL)

Saturday, April 29 – Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

Friday-Saturday, May 5-6 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Wednesday, May 10 – Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, PA)

Friday-Saturday, May 12-13 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Friday, May 19 – Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

Saturday, May 20 – Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH)

Friday-Saturday, May 26-27 – Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH)

Monday, May 29 – Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

Friday, June 2 – River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND)

Saturday, June 3 – Ogilvie Raceway (Ogilvie, MN)

Friday-Saturday, June 9-10 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Friday-Saturday, June 16-17 – Beaver Dam Raceway (Beaver Dam, WI)

Wednesday-Saturday, June 21-24 – Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, SD)

Friday, June 30-Saturday, July 1 – Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, WI)

Friday, July 7 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, July 8 – Wilmot Raceway (Wilmot, WI)

Tuesday, July 11 – Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

Friday-Saturday, July 14-15 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Wednesday, July 19 – BAPS Motor Speedway (York Haven, PA)

Friday-Saturday, July 21-22 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Saturday-Sunday, July 29-30 – Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)

Friday-Saturday, August 4-5 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Wednesday-Saturday, August 9-12 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, IA)

Thursday-Saturday, August 17-19 – Jackson Motorplex (Jackson, MN)

Friday, August 25 – River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, ND)

Saturday, August 26 – Red River Valley Speedway (West Fargo, ND)

Thursday, August 31-Saturday, September 2 – Skagit Speedway (Alger, WA)

Monday, September 4 – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA)

Thursday-Saturday, September 7-9 – Silver Dollar Speedway (Chico, CA)

Friday, September 15 – Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford, CA)

Saturday, September 16 – Placerville Speedway (Placerville, CA)

Friday, September 22 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Saturday, September 23 – Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH)

Friday-Saturday, September 29-30 – Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Friday-Saturday, October 6-7 – Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, PA)

Friday, October 13 – 81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

Saturday, October 14 – Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

Friday-Saturday, October 20-21 – TBA

Wednesday-Saturday, November 1-4 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Concord, NC)