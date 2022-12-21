Blake Hahn Named North American 360 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year!” for Second Consecutive Year! 



By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 20, 2022 – Blake Hahn, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma was voted the 2022 “Driver of the Year” by the North American 360 Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers assembled by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. It is the second consecutive such award for Hahn, who was champion of the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) in 2022 for the second straight year. Among Blake’s wins this season was a sweep of the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals. Blake received eight of the fifteen first place votes cast. Others receiving first place nods included Aromas, California Ace Justin Sanders (2), Patriot Sprint Tour Champ Davie Franek of Wantage, New Jersey (2), five-time 360 “Driver of the Year” Sam Hafertepe Jr. of Sunnyvale, Texas, Fremont, California’s Shane Golobic and USCS Champ Terry Gray of Memphis. In addition, the Blake Hahn Racing #52 team earned “Team of the Year” honors in the poll.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth in the poll, respectively, are Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial winner, Wayne Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sanders, 13-time winner Derek Hagar of Marion, Arkansas, and Short Track Nationals winner, Hafertepe.

Rounding out the ‘top ten’ for the season are Franek, Golobic, Waco, Texas’s Chase Randall, Knoxville 360 champ, Terry McCarl of Altoona, Iowa and Glenpool, Oklahoma’s Matt Covington.

Quinter, Kansas youngster Kyler Johnson will receive 360 “Rookie of the Year” honors after his top ten run with the ASCS National Series.

Frank Galusha EMi-Eagle Manufacturing chassis will receive his first award for 360 “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year.” Bryan Hulbert of ASCS and Michael Rigsby of Flo Sports will receive 360 “Media Member of the Year” honors. Hulbert will be awarded for the second year in a row, while Rigsby enjoys his second 360 honor in this category and third overall.

Tracey Clay of I-30 Speedway will receive her fifth 360 “Promoter of the Year” Award. Sharing the honors in 2022 will be Doug Johnson of Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex. This is Doug’s second straight honor in this category.

Chase Randall will receive the 360 “Wild Card Award” for 2022 for his exciting performances that resulted in multiple wins from back in the pack. This is Chase’s first such award.

The North American 360 Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. All awards will be distributed in 2022 at tracks and events throughout North America.

360 Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK, 1047 (8)

Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK, 428

Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA, 376 (2)

Derek Hagar, Marion, AR, 301

Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX, 295 (1)

Davie Franek, Wantage, NJ, 281 (2)

Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA, 252 (1)

Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 189

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 176

Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK, 131

Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN, 128 (1)

Mark Smith, Sunbury, PA, 126

Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE, 108

(tie) Jason Shultz, Carlisle, PA, 108

Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 105

(tie) Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can., 105

Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 100

Tim Crawley, Benton, AR, 95

Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS, 92

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 88

