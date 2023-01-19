24 POWRi WAR Sprint League Events Slated for 2023 Competition

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (1/18/23) Highly anticipated events on fan-favorite and familiar running grounds are on the yearly schedule for the 2023 POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League with twenty-four tentative events spanning nine separate venues throughout the Midwest.

Setting an economic-friendly schedule of competition, drivers will see open-wheel action from March until October as the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League kicks off the season at Springfield Raceway on March 25th battling for $3000 to win while paying $300 to start the feature event.

Five visits to the POWRi WAR home facility of ‘The Lake’ will scatter throughout the season including; May 27th for the LOS Spring Nationals, the Fourth Annual POWRi Non-Wing Nationals on September 2-3, and the Inaugural Halloween Havoc slated to complete the season on October 27-28.

Continuing with the traditions and successes of previous years, POWRi WAR will once again return to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the MO-Mid State Nationals on Friday, May 5th followed by the Twelfth Annual Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 6th. Both events will see the POWRi National & West Midget Leagues also on the racing docket.

Stand-alone single-night showcases will see POWRi WAR visit I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa MO for the Open Classic with MWRA, the iconic tight-corners of Double X Speedway for the Tribute to Jesse on Sunday, May 28th, as well as League returns to the always exciting Central Missouri Speedway in Warrensburg, MO on June 17th, and July 29th.

Serving as a staple of POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League competition, Valley Speedway once again is sprinkled throughout the year with a trio of trips tentatively scheduled including; May 13th, the Lawson Memorial on July 15th, and the King of Kansas City on August 26th.

Finding fresh running grounds in 2023, Bolivar Speedway in Bolivar Missouri will see the POWRi WAR Sprinters splitting time between their pair of tracks with a visit to the quarter-mile on Saturday, July 22nd as well as a trip to the three-eighths-mile track on Friday, August 25th.

One of the biggest honorary events every year for the POWRi WAR Sprint League continues as the Diamond of the Dirt Tracks hosts the Thirteenth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial on September 14-16 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri.

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint Car League 2023 Schedule:

3/25/2023 | Springfield Raceway | Springfield, MO | Season Opener – $3K to Win/$300 to Start.

4/29/2023 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO | Open Wheel Classic w/ MWRA

5/5/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | Mid-State Nationals

5/6/2023 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | 12th Annual Open Wheel Showdown

5/13/2023 | Valley Speedway | Grain Valley, MO

5/27/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Spring Sprint Nationals

5/28/2023 | Double X Speedway | California, MO | Tribute to Jesse

6/17/2023 | Central Missouri Speedway | Warrensburg, MO

7/14/2023 | TBA

7/15/2023 | Valley Speedway | Grain Valley, MO | Lawson Memorial

7/21/2023 | TBA

7/22/2023 | Bolivar Speedway – 1/4 Mile | Bolivar, MO

7/29/2023 | Central Missouri Speedway | Warrensburg, MO

8/25/2023 | Bolivar Speedway – 3/8 Mile | Bolivar, MO

8/26/2023 | Valley Speedway | Grain Valley, MO | King of Kansas City

9/2/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Wing & Non-Wing Nationals

9/3/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Wing & Non-Wing Nationals

9/14/2023 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | 13th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

9/15/2023 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | 13th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

9/16/2023 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | 13th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

9/29/2023 | TBA

9/30/2023 | TBA

10/27/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Halloween Havoc

10/28/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Halloween Havoc

Schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed. In order to be eligible for the point fund, members must participate in at least 80% of the completed events during the season.

