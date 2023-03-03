Texas Outlaw Nationals Bring World of Outlaws to Devil’s Bowl, March 31-April 1

By Alex Nieten

MESQUITE, TX (March 2, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to its birthplace at Devil’s Bowl Speedway for a spring Texas stop, March 31-April 1.

The two-day Texas Outlaw Nationals boasts a more than $120,000 overall purse, paying out $10,000 to win on Friday and $20,000 to win on Saturday.

There is no track more historic for the World of Outlaws. Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosted the first Series race in 1978, laying the foundation for the World of Outlaws to become the premier dirt racing series it is today.

World of Outlaws founder, Ted Johnson, wanted to see the best Sprint Car drivers on the same racetrack on the same night. He made it happen in 1978 and it has continued every race since, including the 2023 edition of the Texas Outlaw Nationals.

TICKETS: CLICK HERE

Early Storylines:

SCHUCHART BACK FOR MORE: After three consecutive victories at Devil’s Bowl Speedway (2019-2021) for Logan Schuchart, he missed out on a top-10 finish last year. With his team ahead of the game from where they were at the beginning of 2022, Schuchart and his Shark Racing team are poised to return to Victory Lane at the famed half-mile.

ONE SPOT MORE FOR SCHATZ: Ten-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz was one spot away from his fourth Series victory at Devil’s Bowl Speedway last year. It was his best finish at the track since his win in 2018, but he also hasn’t finished worse than sixth at Devil’s Bowl in the last five years.

WHOSE TITLE?: Four-time and reigning champion Brad Sweet is on the hunt for his fifth consecutive World of Outlaws championship this year. However, David Gravel has given himself the early upper hand, winning the first two races of the season at the half-mile Volusia Speedway Park.

Between the two drivers, Sweet is the only one with a victory at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, though. Gravel’s best finish at the track was second in 2020. Last year, Sweet finished seventh and Gravel finished 13th.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.