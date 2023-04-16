Marks battles from 20th to score All Star win at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio –Brent Marks knew he had his work cut out for him against the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobile 1 Saturday, April 15 at Attica Raceway Park. The Myerstown (PA) Missile drew a late qualifying number and with 30 cars on hand for the second night of the Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Construction Equipment and Supply, Advanced Drainage Systems, Erie Blacktop and Smith Paving, it meant he had to time in against the entire field and not just his heat competition. Marks, who was one of the hottest sprint car drivers in the country in 2022, put his head down and charged from a 20th starting spot in the 35-lap A-main to his first career Attica win worth $6,000 without the benefit of double-file restarts.

Cale Thomas led the first 22 laps before Zeb Wise, who surrendered the win on the last lap the previous night, took over the point. Meanwhile Marks had worked his way to third with 15 laps to go and used heavy lapped traffic to take second on lap 27. Just two circuits later Marks drove under Wise to take the lead and drove away to his 10th career All Star victory.

“Hats off to my guys. They worked super hard to night to try and get this better. The late pill draw wasn’t very good and got us behind in time trials and we were just off in the heat race and got better in the B-main. As much as it sucks to be in the B-main we really needed that tonight to get some laps to just figure this thing out. Holy molly it just worked where ever I went. That was just a lot of fun,” said Marks beside his M&M Painting and Construction, Baps Paints, Lime Wire Customs, Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel backed #19M.

“It was just so dirty and so hard to see at the start and I wanted to try to get down to the bottom as soon as I could and I just found a lot of grip around the bottom and tried to be as super patient as I could and not hit the infield tractor tires. I had to work on it a little bit during the race to try and get my entry a little better. Every time I tried to open it up I got stuck in the middle so I just had to be careful and patient. That was just a blast and I hope everybody enjoyed that tonight,” Marks added.

Although finishing second for a second straight night, Rudeen Racing’s Zeb Wise will leave Attica Raceway Park as the current All Star championship points leader.

“A really good weekend for us, although a little frustrating at the same time,” Zeb Wise noted. “Felt like I had a really good car again. I just made some bad choices in lapped traffic. I wanted to be on the top in three and four but it was kind of hard to see and not much of a cushion it was just grip there and I just picked the wrong lanes at the wrong times.”

Two time and defending All Star champion Tyler Courtney, who swept the Spring Nationals last year at Attica, rounded out the podium.

“It was a great night for us. We really struggled last night. Jake, Luke and Cameron put their heads down and got the car a lot better here tonight. All and all a good weekend for us with a sixth and a third. Big picture when you’re running for a championship to come out of here with a top five and a top 10 and put this Nos Energy Drink, ZMax car up front where it needs to be. Wins will come….we’re going in the right direction,” said Courtney.

In the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint Feature, Lindsey, Ohio’s Steve Rando survived early race challenges from Dustin Stroup and Jamie Miller and drove to his sixth career feature win, leading all 25 laps.

“It’s been about two years since I’ve had a win. The long stretches my car kept getting loose and I was losing a whole lot in one and two and I went to the top and I never saw another car under me so it must have worked,” said Rando beside his Davis Fabricators, Garza Construction, Wolfpack Tree Service, Linton & Stinson Electric Solutions, Triple L Logistics, Tony and Dawn, Gressman Power Sports, Attitudes Hair Salon backed #19R.

Attica Raceway Park will kick off the 2023 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group paying $4,000 to win Friday, April 21 on Baumann Auto Group/Venture Visionary Partners Night. The NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will pay $1,200 to the feature winner thanks to Gressman Powersports. The Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models will also be in action.

Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, April 15, 2023

All Star Circuit of Champions

