Jake Swanson to Drive for Alex Bowman Racing at Kokomo

(April 27, 2023) — Alex Bowman announced Thursday that non-wing sprint car standout Jake Swanson will fill in for him during the next High Limit Sprint Car Series event Tuesday at Kokomo Speedway. Swanson is likely to be tabbed to drive in additional races with the High Limit series with Alex Bowman Racing following the Kokomo event.

Swanson, from Anaheim, California, drove one of Bowman’s entries at the most recent Chili Bowl Nationals and currently sits 9th in the USAC National Sprint Car Series point standings.

Bowman suffered a fractured vertebrae during the High Limit event Tuesday at 34 Raceway. Bowman is expected to be out 2-3 weeks with the injury.