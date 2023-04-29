Dominic Gorden Wins at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, Ca. (April 28, 2023) – Dominic Gorden from Clovis, California won the winged 360 sprint car feature Friday night at Ocean Speedway. The win was Gorden’s first of the 2023 season. Kaleb Montgomery, Dylan Bloomfield, Bud Kaeding, and Justin Sanders rounded out the top five.

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, California

Friday, April 28, 2023

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 11.565[17]

2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.572[21]

3. 121X-Caeden Steele, 11.573[4]

4. 28-Chase Johnson, 11.588[5]

5. 69-Bud Kaeding, 11.593[19]

6. 22-Mitchell Faccinto, 11.688[14]

7. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 11.689[18]

8. 02-Ashton Torgerson, 11.734[1]

9. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.758[2]

10. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 11.793[6]

11. 121-Rickey Sanders, 11.797[15]

12. 10-Dominic Gorden, 11.869[13]

13. 2X-Justin Sanders, 11.939[20]

14. 68-Jayson Bright, 11.982[16]

15. 72JR-Chris Nelson, 12.005[9]

16. 25Z-Jason Chisum, 12.049[8]

17. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 12.060[12]

18. 88-Austin Torgerson, 12.110[11]

19. 72S-Bradley Dillard, 12.235[10]

20. 3D-Caleb Debem, 12.311[22]

21. 8-Jeremy Chisum, 12.328[24]

22. 07-Richard Fajardo, 12.412[3]

23. 56Z-Don Hart, 12.795[25]

24. 34B-Glenn Bryan, 12.795[7]

25. 98-Vince Giannotta, 12.795[23]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[4]

2. 7P-Jake Andreotti[1]

3. 2X-Justin Sanders[5]

4. 25Z-Jason Chisum[6]

5. 72S-Bradley Dillard[7]

6. 07-Richard Fajardo[8]

7. 28-Chase Johnson[3]

DNS: 21X-Gauge Garcia

DNS: 98-Vince Giannotta

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 121-Rickey Sanders[1]

2. 02-Ashton Torgerson[2]

3. 69-Bud Kaeding[3]

4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

5. 72W-Kurt Nelson[6]

6. 68-Jayson Bright[5]

7. 3D-Caleb Debem[7]

8. 56Z-Don Hart[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Dominic Gorden[1]

2. 22-Mitchell Faccinto[3]

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]

4. 121X-Caeden Steele[4]

5. 72JR-Chris Nelson[5]

6. 88-Austin Torgerson[6]

7. 8-Jeremy Chisum[7]

8. 34B-Glenn Bryan[8]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 10-Dominic Gorden[1]

2. 69-Bud Kaeding[3]

3. 121-Rickey Sanders[2]

4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[5]

5. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[6]

6. 121X-Caeden Steele[4]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 10-Dominic Gorden[1]

2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[5]

3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

4. 69-Bud Kaeding[2]

5. 2X-Justin Sanders[11]

6. 121X-Caeden Steele[6]

7. 121-Rickey Sanders[3]

8. 02-Ashton Torgerson[8]

9. 22-Mitchell Faccinto[7]

10. 68-Jayson Bright[12]

11. 25Z-Jason Chisum[14]

12. 7P-Jake Andreotti[10]

13. 72S-Bradley Dillard[17]

14. 72W-Kurt Nelson[15]

15. 3D-Caleb Debem[19]

16. 34B-Glenn Bryan[22]

17. 88-Austin Torgerson[16]

18. 83T-Tanner Carrick[9]

19. 72JR-Chris Nelson[13]

20. 07-Richard Fajardo[18]

21. 98-Vince Giannotta[23]

22. 56Z-Don Hart[21]

23. 8-Jeremy Chisum[20]