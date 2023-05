Tyler Street Wins FAST Feature at Wayne County

ORRVILLE, Ohio (May 13, 2023) — Tyler Street won the FAST on Dirt sprint car series feature Saturday night at Wayne County Speedway. Street held off Jordan Ryan and Tyler Gunn, who bounced back after a big crash Friday night at Attica Raceway Park, for the victory. Former IMCA National Sprint Car Champion Justin Clark and Ricky Peterson rounded out the top five.

FAST on Dirt Sprint Car Series

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, Ohio

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Feature:

1. 4*-Tyler Street

2. 25R-Jordan Ryan

3. 91-Tyler Gunn

4. 78-Justin Clark

5. 2P-Ricky Peterson

6. 16-Danny Mumaw

7. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr.

8. D12-Jason Dolick

9. 25-Jamie Myers

10. 19-Sean Rayhall

11. 38K-Chris Myers

12. 22-Brandon Spithaler

13. 38-Leyton Wagner

14. 9-Trey Jacobs

15. 70-Henry Malcuit

16. 15-Mitch Harble

17. 2-Joe Adorjan

18. 24D-Danny Sams III

19. 5-Jeremy Weaver

20. 55-Jake Swanson