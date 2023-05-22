Huset’s High Bank Nationals Bringing $750,000 Purse in June

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (May 22, 2023) – Huset’s Speedway will host the richest paying event in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series history during the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, June 21-24, featuring a $750,000 overall purse and $250,000-to-win finale.

During the four nights of racing, the first three nights (Wednesday-Friday, June 21-23) will see $20,000-to-win preliminary Features before Saturday’s main event (June 24) – a $250,000 payout, which at the time will be the biggest in Winged Sprint Car competition.

The runner up during each preliminary night secures $10,000. Fifth place captures $5,000, and 10th place $2,500, with each preliminary night offering $1,200 to start. The finale showcases $50,000 for finishing in second place, $25,000 for third, $15,000 for fourth and $10,000 for fifth. The main event on Saturday pays $5,000 to start.

Last year, the High Bank Nationals saw four different winners in four races with Spencer Bayston, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Carson Macedo winning the preliminary nights and Sheldon Haudenschild scoring the inaugural Nationals win.

What you need to know:

Track:

1/3-mile track in Brandon, SD

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Registration/Format:

Pre-registration is now available online at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

For drivers and teams that pre-register by June 1, 2023, a $500 entry fee is due. That entry fee is completely refundable upon arrival at the track during the Huset’s High Bank Nationals. A $500 entry fee will be due at the track for any team that competes without pre-registering.

The event format will be released closer to the event and will be determined by the car count.

Previous winners:

2022 – Spencer Bayston on June 22, Michael Kofoid on June 23, Carson Macedo on June 24, Sheldon Haudenschild on June 25

2021 – David Gravel on June 21, Aaron Reutzel on June 22, David Gravel on Aug. 22

2020 – Sheldon Haudenschild on Sept. 5, Kyle Larson on Sept. 6

2016 – Brad Sweet won on July 2, Donny Schatz won on July 3

2015 –Donny Schatz won on June 14

2014 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 2

2013 – Tim Kaeding won on July 3

2012 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 3

2011 –Steve Kinser won on Aug. 20

2010 –Sammy Swindell won on July 1

2008 – Craig Dollansky won on June 13, Craig Dollansky won on July 3

2007 –Donny Schatz won on July 3

2006 – Brooke Tatnell won on May 7, Terry McCarl won on July 3

2005 –Brian Paulus won on June 28

2004 – Sammy Swindell won on July 6

2003 – Steve Kinser won on June 18

2002 – Steve Kinser won on July 2

2001 – Donny Schatz won on April 29, Mark Kinser won on July 3

2000 –Mark Kinser won on May 7, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1999 – Mark Kinser won on May 3, Mark Kinser won on July 7

1998 – Stevie Smith won on July 7

1997 – Sammy Swindell won on April 27, Mark Kinser won on July 3

1996 – Mark Kinser won on July 3

1995 – Dave Blaney won on June 28

1994 – Mark Kinser won on June 29

1993 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 23

1992 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 21, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 22

1991 –Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 23, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24

1990 – Doug Wolfgang won on July 4, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 25

1989 –Doug Wolgang won on July 5, Bobby Davis, Jr. won on Aug. 25, Doug Wolfgang won on Aug. 26

1984 – Steve Kinser won on July 11

1983 –Sammy Swindell won on April 30, Steve Kinser won on July 6

If you can’t make it to the event, you can watch every lap of the Huset’s High Bank Nationals live on DIRTVision – along with weekly racing from the track.