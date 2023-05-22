Huset’s Speedway Doubleheader Welcomes NOSA Series and Tri-State Late Models During Action-Packed Memorial Day Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 22, 2023) – Huset’s Speedway will be a hub for racing this weekend with back-to-back marquee programs on tap.

It starts on Sunday with Ace Ready Mix Night featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars as well as the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

The ensuing evening is Myrl & Roy’s Paving Night with the $5,000-to-win Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center. The Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will be back in action along with the Tri-State Late Models during the special memorial race.

The Huset’s Speedway season got off to a rousing success last Sunday when Chase Randall (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars), Zach Olivier (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) and Brandon Bosma (Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) each captured a feature victory during the season opener.

The action is expected to be fierce once again this weekend as the NOSA Series makes its only two visits of the year to Huset’s Speedway and the Tri-State Late Models invades the high-banked oval for the first of two times this season.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance each night. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 1(May 21)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1(May 21)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21)

UP NEXT –

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.