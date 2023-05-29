Quinton Benson Banks Double X’s Tribute to Jesse Event Victory with POWRi WAR

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/28/23) Quinton Benson would lead all twenty-five caution-free laps with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League to capture the Double X Speedway’s Tribute to Jesse Hockett feature event and notch his fifth career feature win resoundingly.

Early on-track accomplishments would witness Wesley Smith and Quinton Benson each earn heat racing wins with Kory Schudy pocketing the prestigious event’s high-point qualifier award.

Contesting on the initial green flag start would find Quinton Benson battle against front-row companion Wesley Smith into the first pair of corners after Schudy pulled off with mechanical issues on the pacing laps, with a Benson gaining the early race lead as Wesley Smith, Xavier Doney, Riley Kreisel, and Jack Wagner attempted to run down the speedy leader.

Leading all twenty-five laps of feature competition Quinton Benson would not be denied in picking up the feature victory as Wesley Smith would record a close runner-up placement staying in pursuit the duration of the feature with the always present Jack Wagner finishing third.

Maintaining a solid showing all night, Xavier Doney would wheel his way to finish fourth as Riley Kresiel rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event at Double X Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Double X Speedway | 5/28/23:

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 33-Wesley Smith

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 15B-Quinton Benson

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 28-Kory Schudy

Super Clean Hard Charger: 1JR-Steven Russell(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 15B-Quinton Benson

Toyota Racing Development A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 15B-Quinton Benson[3]; 2. 33-Wesley Smith[2]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]; 6. 2-Chad Goff[7]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell[15]; 8. 41-Brad Wyatt[10]; 9. 90-Warren Johnson[9]; 10. 00-Broc Elliott[16]; 11. 7S-Wade Seiler[11]; 12. 87-Jason Billups[13]; 13. 52-Dean Bowers[14]; 14. 30-Faron Crank[12]; 15. 21M-Michael Moore[8]; 16. 28-Kory Schudy[1].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Wesley Smith[3]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 3. 2-Chad Goff[4]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 5. 90-Warren Johnson[6]; 6. 30-Faron Crank[5]; 7. 87-Jason Billups[7]; 8. 52-Dean Bowers[1].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15B-Quinton Benson[3]; 2. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy[8]; 4. 21M-Michael Moore[6]; 5. 7S-Wade Seiler[1]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt[7]; 7. (DNS) 1JR-Steven Russell; 8. (DNS) 00-Broc Elliott.

