CORN BELT CLASH NIGHT 1 RAINED OUT

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Knoxville, Iowa (June 2, 2023)………Continuous rainfall throughout late afternoon forced cancellation of Friday night’s Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway.

Thirty-one drivers and cars were entered for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event, co-sanctioned by the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association.

The Corn Belt Clash resumes on Saturday, June 3, with a complete event for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, culminating in a 30-lap feature paying $12,000-to-win. Knoxville Championship 410 Sprint Cars will be on hand Saturday.

On Saturday night, the front gates open at 6pm Central and hot laps at 6:30pm followed immediately by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 13-19, $10 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 & under. Reserved tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ages 13-19, $15 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 & under. Pit passes are $30.

Advance tickets are on sale at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com.

The event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3ZjeooQ.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 2, 2023 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash – Co-Sanctioned by the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association

DRIVERS & TEAMS IN ATTENDANCE: (31) Justin Zimmerman (#1 D-Up), Don Droud Jr. (#1m Burch), Chase Johnson (#2 Yeley), Logan Seavey (#2B 2B Racing), J.J. Yeley (#2J Yeley), Kyle Cummins (#3R Rock Steady), Justin Grant (#4 TOPP), Daison Pursley (#5p KO), Chase Stockon (#5s KO), Isaac Chapple (#6 Chapple-Hall), Logan Calderwood (#6c Calderwood), Ben Woods (#11B B & R), Wyatt Burks (#11w Burks), Robert Ballou (#12 Ballou), Doug Sylvester (#12x Sylvester), Carson Garrett (#15 BGE Dougherty), C.J. Leary (#15x BGE Dougherty), Max Adams (#17GP Dutcher), Mitchel Moles (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), Jake Swanson (#21AZ Team AZ), Matt Westfall (#33m Marshall), Matt Mitchell (#37 Mitchell), Wesley Smith (#44 Smith), Charles Davis Jr. (#47 Davis), Emerson Axsom (#47BC Clauson Marshall), Brian Ruhlman (#49 Ruhlman), Eddie Tafoya Jr. (#51T Tafoya), Jonathan Hughes (#67 Hughes), Brady Bacon (#69 Dynamics), Vinny Ward (#82 Ward) & Dalton Stevens (#99x Stevens).

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-621, 2-Brady Bacon-599, 3-C.J. Leary-589, 4-Jake Swanson-579, 5-Justin Grant-572, 6-Emerson Axsom-568, 7-Mitchel Moles-507, 8-Chase Stockon-506, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-478, 10-Robert Ballou-428.

USAC WHOLESALE BATTERIES MIDWEST WINGLESS RACING ASSOCIATION POINTS: 1-Braydon Cromwell-770, 2-Wyatt Burks-760, 3-Brad Wyatt-725, 4-Chad Winfrey-665, 5-Chris Parkinson-655, 6-Justin Johnson-555, 7-Zach Clark-525, 8-Buddy Parker-445, 9-Kory Schudy-445, 10-Chad Goff-400.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-49, 2-Chase Stockon-43, 3-Justin Grant-37, 4-Carson Garrett-31, 5-C.J. Leary-27, 6-Matt Westfall-27, 7-Brady Bacon-26, 8-Thomas Meseraull-26, 9-Logan Seavey-24, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-20.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 3, 2023 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash – Co-Sanctioned by the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association