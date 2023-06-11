Perigo Wins BOSS Feature at Mercer

MERCER, Penn. (June 10, 2023) — Carmen Perigo won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday at Michael’s Mercer Raceway. Ricky Lewis, Matt Michell, Lee Underwood, and Isaac Chapple rounded out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Michael’s Mercer Raceway
Mercer, Pennsylvania
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Feature:
1. 21-Carmen Perigo
2. 41-Ricky Lewis
3. 37-Matt Mitchell
4. 24L-Lee Underwood
5. 6-Isaac Chapple
6. 49-Brian Ruhlman
7. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
8. 47-Charles Davis Jr.
9. 19-Steven Drevicki
10. 4J-John Mollick
11. 33M-Matt Westfall
12. 87-Paul Dues
13. 9G-Cody Gardner
14. 5V-Jesse Vermillion
15. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
16. 53-Steve Little
17. 68-Chad Ruhlman
18. 24-Gale Ruth Jr.
19. 73-Blake Vermillion
20. 1T-Ricky Tucker Jr.
21. 68K-Kevin Ruhlman
22. 5-Bob McMillin
23. 87-Jim Dues
24. 11-Don Blaney
24. 88-Arnie Kent