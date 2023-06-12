Goodno and Lambertz Record Huset’s Speedway Wins

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 11, 2023) – Riley Goodno, Tracy Halouska and John Lambertz powered to feature triumphs at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Frankman Motor Company Night presented by Harvey’s Five Star Roofing.

Goodno earned his first career win at the high-banked track in a thrilling Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event that featured three lead changes in a four-lap period late in the 25-lap race.

“It’s a big weight off my shoulders,” he said. “We’ve been coming here for three years and it feels good to finally get one.”

Matt Juhl led for the first 15 laps with Goodno in tow. Goodno began predominantly running the bottom lane near the midpoint of the race and used that to rocket into the lead on Lap 16. Juhl reclaimed the top spot on the ensuing lap before Goodno returned the favor for good on Lap 19.

“(Aryton) Gennetten on that restart showed me the bottom,” he said. “I just went down there and it seemed like it stuck so I went with it.

“My car just wasn’t very good going down the straightaways because it was so slick. I kept messing up. I knew if I was patient around the bottom I’d win this.”

Juhl stayed close on the cushion before he lost a pair of positions in the waning laps. Meanwhile, Gennetten found grip in a higher lane, closing to with 0.183 seconds of Goodno as the checkered flag was waved.

“I was really good there,” he said. “Man, it just sucks. I really wanted to win for these guys. I saw the rubber coming in (turns) one and two. I drove it as hard as I could without like slipping up too much and totally messing it up. I wish I would have done something different in (turns) three and four, just sent it on the top and drove it a little harder maybe. We’re really, really fast. We went forward and had a good result.”

Corey Day sliced through the field as he finished third after starting the race on the inside of the eighth row.

“When you can get better and end up on the front straightway after starting 15 th I think it was, you can’t really complain,” he said. “I knew the work they did to the track was going to help it stick around for longer. Hats off to the track crew.”

Anthony Macri rallied from 11 th to fourth and Juhl placed fifth.

Chase Randall set quick time during qualifying before Goodno, Carson McCarl and Dusty Zomer posted heat race victories.

Halouska led the distance of the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature to score his first career victory in the division and his first-ever triumph at the track.

“I’m happy to be here, learning a lot,” he beamed. “I never envisioned a win this year in this class. These guys are top notch and I’ve always dreamed of racing with them. This is definitely my favorite class that I’ve ever watched and now racing is just like a dream.”

Cory Yeigh used the top lane to rally from 10 th to second – ending only 0.559 seconds behind Halouska – with Garet Deboer placing third, Dan Jensen fourth and Brandon Ferguson fifth.

The heat races were won by Deboer and Ferguson.

Lambertz held off Andy Pake by only 0.237 seconds to capture the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event.

“Anything over 50 isn’t easy anymore,” Lambertz quipped. “The car was just perfect. It was just a good night. We did good in the heat and in the feature.

“The race track was really great right now. I had to go up there (to run toward the top). As you know I don’t like it up there. You’ve got to go where they’re not, right? There’s something with my power steering. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. So it’s kind of a workout for an old man.”

Jacob Peterson paced the field for the first eight laps before Lambertz drove into the lead on the bottom in turns one and two on Lap 9. Pake maneuvered from fourth to second place during a restart on Lap 12 and reeled in Lambertz, who hit traffic with four laps to go. Pake remained within striking distance, but Lambertz hit his marks efficiently to earn his seventh career win at Huset’s Speedway.

Pake finished second after starting seventh with eighth-starting Dusty Ballenger rounding out the podium. Trevor Serbus advanced from 11 th to fourth and Cole Vanderheiden hustled from 13 th to fifth.

Peterson, Serbus and Lambertz were the heat race winners.

Next Sunday is the Goodin Company presents The Border Battle featuring a $10,000-to-win Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

FRANKMAN MOTOR COMPANY NIGHT PRESENTED BY HARVEY’S FIVE STAR ROOFING RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 11, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 22-Riley Goodno (2); 2. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (6); 3. 14-Corey Day (15); 4. 39M-Anthony Macri (11); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 6. 3J-Dusty Zomer (3); 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier (13); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson (4); 9. 24T-Christopher Thram (7); 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett (18); 11. 8H-Jade Hastings (19); 12. 12-Tyler Drueke (12); 13. 6-Carson McCarl (8); 14. 44-Chris Martin (14); 15. 10-Garet Williamson (23); 16. 16-Brooke Tatnell (16); 17. 35-Skylar Prochaska (17); 18. 11M-Brendan Mullen (9); 19. 105-Cody Ihlen (22); 20. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (21); 21. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (20); 22. (DNF) 83-Justin Henderson (5); 23. (DNS) 22K-Kaleb Johnson; 24. (DNS) 9-Chase Randall; 25. (DNS) 4-Cody Hansen.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22-Riley Goodno (1); 2. 14T-Tim Estenson (2); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (7); 4. 12-Tyler Drueke (6); 5. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8); 7. 105-Cody Ihlen (9); 8. (DNF) 9-Chase Randall (4); 9. (DNF) 10-Garet Williamson (3).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 6-Carson McCarl (2); 2. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (1); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 4. 39M-Anthony Macri (5); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell (6); 6. 8H-Jade Hastings (8); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen (4); 8. 47-Brant O’Banion (7).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (3); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 3. 83-Justin Henderson (1); 4. 14-Corey Day (5); 5. 44-Chris Martin (4); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (6); 7. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (7); 8. (DNS) 4-Cody Hansen.

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall, 00:11.169 (22); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.178 (8); 3. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.215 (6); 4. 10-Garet Williamson, 00:11.218 (18); 5. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.237 (15); 6. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.254 (10); 7. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.264 (5); 8. 6-Carson McCarl, 00:11.282 (9); 9. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:11.289 (25); 10. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.297 (23); 11. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.324 (7); 12. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.334 (3); 13. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.335 (1); 14. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:11.341 (13); 15. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.350 (4); 16. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.352 (17); 17. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.362 (16); 18. 14-Corey Day, 00:11.412 (12); 19. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.434 (19); 20. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.467 (20); 21. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.596 (11); 22. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.699 (14); 23. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.700 (21); 24. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.815 (2); 25. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:12.168 (24).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 86-Tracy Halouska (1); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (10); 3. 33-Garet Deboer (3); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (6); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (2); 6. 71-Zach Olivier (15); 7. 21-Ron Howe (5); 8. 34K-Colby Klaassen (12); 9. 12-Mike Chaney (7); 10. 3-Matt Steuerwald (16); 11. 71X-Shaun Taylor (11); 12. 55-John Hoing (9); 13. 29Z-JJ Zebell (14); 14. 20K-Spenser Kalass (4); 15. 211-Tyler Zebell (13); 16. (DNF) 40-Tim Dann (8).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Garet Deboer (3); 2. 20K-Spenser Kalass (4); 3. 98-Dan Jensen (5); 4. 55-John Hoing (7); 5. 40-Tim Dann (6); 6. 71X-Shaun Taylor (2); 7. (DNF) 211-Tyler Zebell (1); 8. (DNF) 3-Matt Steuerwald (8).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Brandon Ferguson (2); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (1); 3. 21-Ron Howe (4); 4. 12-Mike Chaney (5); 5. 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 6. 34K-Colby Klaassen (8); 7. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 8. (DNF) 71-Zach Olivier (6).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (5); 2. 64-Andy Pake (7); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (11); 5. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (13); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 7. F5-Tim Rustad (2); 8. 74N-Luke Nellis (10); 9. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (14); 10. 19-Nate Eakin (12); 11. 62J-Zach Patterson (19); 12. 77-Taylor Ryan (18); 13. 18-Corbin Erickson (15); 14. 67-Dan Carsrud (3); 15. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (16); 16. 81-Jared Jansen (22); 17. 28G-Gracyn Masur (24); 18. 1B-Brayden Wiese (17); 19. (DNF) 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 20. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (9); 21. (DNF) 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 22. (DNS) 97-Jackson Weber; 23. (DNS) 96-Blaine Stegenga; 24. (DNS) 35-Sam Henderson.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (2); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 3. 74N-Luke Nellis (6); 4. 64-Andy Pake (5); 5. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (7); 6. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (8); 7. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (4); 8. (DNF) 97-Jackson Weber (1).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 2. F5-Tim Rustad (2); 3. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 5. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (7); 6. 1B-Brayden Wiese (1); 7. 77-Taylor Ryan (3); 8. 62J-Zach Patterson (8).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 3. 19-Nate Eakin (7); 4. 67-Dan Carsrud (2); 5. 18-Corbin Erickson (1); 6. 28G-Gracyn Masur (8); 7. (DNF) 35-Sam Henderson (4); 8. (DNF) 96-Blaine Stegenga (6).